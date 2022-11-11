Read full article on original website
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
WacoTrib.com
VanMeter to be next Kentucky chief justice as Minton retires
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Laurance B. VanMeter was chosen Tuesday as Kentucky's next chief justice. VanMeter, who was elected to the state Supreme Court in 2016, succeeds Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., who is retiring Jan. 1. Minton has served more than 14 years as administrative head of the judicial branch.
WacoTrib.com
Kentucky governor relaxes ban on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear took action Tuesday to allow Kentuckians suffering from debilitating conditions to legally possess small amounts of medical marijuana properly purchased in another state. The Democratic governor signed an executive order to relax the state's prohibition on medical cannabis, but said it's no...
WacoTrib.com
Alabama sheriff's race ends in tie, goes to a recount
EVERGREEN, Ala. (AP) — The race for sheriff in southern Alabama's Conecuh County has ended in a tie, and is heading to a recount. Republican Mike Blackmon and Democrat Randy Brock each received 2,225 votes, according to certified election results posted Tuesday. Blackmon had been losing the race by...
WacoTrib.com
Mississippi demands $2M from Utah-based prison company
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Anderson Herald Bulletin. November 11, 2022. Editorial: Decisions on solar farms require listening to public. One of the nation’s largest solar farms is being considered in northwest Indiana. The 13,000-acre Mammoth Solar project, or the size of 9,849 football fields, is expected to annually generate energy for 275,000 households.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Texas
Austin American Statesman. November 9, 2022. Editorial: Church leaders should obey the law regarding politics and the pulpit. Federal law says ministers can’t make partisan political pronouncements from the pulpit, but some church leaders in Texas and around the nation don’t seem to care. A ProPublica/Texas Tribune article...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. November 9, 2022. Editorial: Will Dems do to Michigan what they’ve done to America?. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won an impressive victory Tuesday, and in doing so grabbed the brass ring for a political CEO: a Legislature totally controlled by her own party. Jan. 1 will mark the...
WacoTrib.com
Solar farms in 3 states cited for environmental violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said...
WacoTrib.com
North Dakota GOP lawmakers elect House, Senate floor leaders
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — New House and Senate leaders have been elected by Republican majorities in the North Dakota Legislature. Sen. David Hogue, a Minot lawyer, and Rep. Mike Lefor, a Dickinson businessman, were chosen Monday night to serve two-year leadership terms by members their respective chambers . The new leaders replace Sen. Rich Wardner and Rep. Chet Pollert, both of whom are retiring.
WacoTrib.com
Farmer donates 2 trees for West Virginia holiday display
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A farmer has donated two trees for West Virginia's holiday display at the state Capitol. Jim Rockis gave the Canaan firs from his property in Morgantown, the office of Gov. Jim Justice said in a news release. The donated trees were growing too tall and...
WacoTrib.com
West Virginia State Police receive $285K for Forensic Lab
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police are receiving more than $285,000 to improve and advance the agency's Forensic Lab through education and training. The funds from the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant is administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.
WacoTrib.com
Arizona county quick to bat down election misinformation
PHOENIX (AP) — When the Republican candidate for Arizona governor accused the state’s most populous county of “slow-rolling” the vote count to skew early election results, a local official fired back. “Quite frankly, it is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people behind me...
WacoTrib.com
Justice Dept begins probe of Massachusetts police department
BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday announced an investigation into whether the police department in Massachusetts' second-largest city routinely uses excessive force or discriminates against residents based on race or gender. The civil investigation into the Worcester Police Department will review how the agency addresses misconduct complaints and...
WacoTrib.com
New response truck unveiled to assist at natural disasters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police has a new response truck to deploy teams to natural disasters. The truck, trailer and equipment will allow meal preparation for first responders at the scene and ensure adequate access to food, water and other support, WBKO-TV in Bowling Green reported. The truck was unveiled last week in Lexington.
WacoTrib.com
SD Division of Criminal Investigation has a new leader
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General-Elect Marty Jackley on Monday named a former employee of the state's Division of Criminal Investigation as the agency's new leader. Dan Saterlee previously served DCI as an administrative and a field operations assistant director. Saterlee is currently the coordinator for the...
WacoTrib.com
Texas Baptists highlight church revitalization efforts at Waco meeting
Texas Baptists are offering member churches sessions on mental health and reaching skeptical millennials and “zoomers” at the denomination’s annual meeting this week in Waco, while focusing mostly on church revitalization and growth efforts. The three-day meeting that started Sunday drew some 1,800 Baptists to the Waco...
WacoTrib.com
Dunleavy picks health commissioner to lead Revenue agency
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed Alaska state health commissioner Adam Crum to lead the Department of Revenue. Crum starts in his new role Wednesday. The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Legislature. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services was the largest department...
WacoTrib.com
Maine AG confident in conviction despite new DNA evidence
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said Monday that new DNA testing hasn't shaken his confidence in a man's conviction for the killing of a 12-year-old girl more than three decades ago. Dennis Dechaine is serving a life sentence for the murder and sexual assault of...
WacoTrib.com
New Mexico pays for empty buildings as remote work lingers
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Inspections have found that New Mexico is paying to maintain entire buildings and several building floors of unused office space as many state workers continue to telecommute from home in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. The program evaluation from the Legislature's budget and...
WacoTrib.com
Colorado votes to dedicate $300 million annually to housing
DENVER (AP) — Facing sky-high housing prices, Colorado residents have voted to direct an estimated $300 million a year to affordable housing projects by rewriting the state’s tax law. As housing crises bubble up nationwide, the measure was the only statewide affordable housing initiative in the country to...
