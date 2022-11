The Cleveland Cavaliers need to improve their bench play amid a four-game skid. When Darius Garland is on fire, he’s certainly on fire. He’s come a long way since the time he was a young rookie and statistically the worst player in the NBA. I wrote him off, not sure what he could be. I’m glad I’m not making the decisions for the Cleveland Cavaliers, because I may not have kept him. Seeing him drop 51 against the Minnesota Timberwolves was poetic. Seeing the rest of the team fail to do anything else, was not.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO