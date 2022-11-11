Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de ChàoJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
CBP’s Beagle Brigade sniffs out Giant African Snail in airline passenger’s luggageLauren JessopAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Related
saportareport.com
MARTA, NEXT ATLANTA Announce Performance Culminating Social Action Arts Campaign “The Next Movement”
Influential Artists of Color Explore the Pandemic, Racial Reckoning Through Music, Words & Film; Consider Question of “Where Do We Go Next?”. MARTA’s public art program Artbound, along with local arts collective NEXT Atlanta announce an interactive, multi-genre art performance that is the culmination of the social action arts campaign “The NEXT Movement”. Launched in September, the first season of the NEXT Movement brought together five of Atlanta’s most influential artists of color and five local leading art activists to share their artistry and personal stories through the lens of the global pandemic and racial reckoning spurred by the murder of George Floyd and others.
saportareport.com
Atlanta’s Civil and Human Rights Center receives major boost from Woodruff Foundation
When the National Center for Civil and Human Rights held a ground-breaking ceremony for its expansion on Oct. 14, it had only raised $27 million of the $50 million project. The expansion, which will include the building of the East and West wings, will add another 20,000 square feet to the 42,000-square-foot facility. Thanks to an $8.5 million grant from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation and a few other gifts, though, the Center has raised $37.3 million.
saportareport.com
Retrospective – Georgia Veterans Day Parade – Downtown Atlanta 2019
The Georgia Veterans Day Parade and activities have moved to The Battery at Truist Park,. but please enjoy this look back at the Parade downtown in 2019. Kelly Jordan, who has lived in Atlanta since 1968, attended Emory University before he and partners revitalized Little Five Points into one of Atlanta's most eclectic retail districts. In recent years, Kelly has been leading the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance, and he has been active with a host of environmental organizations. Decades ago, Kelly wrote architectural criticism for a weekly Atlanta newspaper, and his interest in natural and built environments is readily apparent in the photos he has been taking for SaportaReport.
saportareport.com
Retrospective: Veterans Day Observances – Dunwoody and Atlanta History Center – Nov. 11, 2021
This year, the rain cancelled or drove inside most outdoor Veterans Day ceremonies. Please enjoy this retrospective look at outdoor 2021 ceremonies in Dunwoody and at the Atlanta History Center. Kelly Jordan, who has lived in Atlanta since 1968, attended Emory University before he and partners revitalized Little Five Points...
saportareport.com
Closing of Tara Theatre ends an era of Atlanta cinema
Closing any theater is sad – more theaters = more movies usually. However, the Tara seems a special loss. It’s been around since 1968, when it and its long-gone plantation (!!)-themed twin, the Twelve Oaks on North Druid Hills Road, opened. It was one of the last freestanding...
saportareport.com
The house on Marietta Street
Most people, when giving a tour of the City of Atlanta to friends or family, usually find themselves starting more than one sentence with the phrase, “On this spot…” It’s pretty much a necessity in Atlanta to point out what was in a location because, as almost everyone knows, Atlanta has never been particularly sentimental about preserving its past. We are an out with the old, in with the new kind of city. It’s sad but don’t look away from the mirror, it’s who we are.
saportareport.com
Veterans Day Observances – Dunwoody and Atlanta History Center – Nov. 11, 2021
This year, the rain cancelled or drove inside most outdoor Veterans Day ceremonies. Please enjoy this retrospective look at 2021 ceremonies in Dunwoody and at the Atlanta History Center.
saportareport.com
HouseATL reconvenes, prepares for refined affordable housing strategy in 2023
By now, everyone has heard about, or personally experienced, Atlanta’s housing affordability crisis. While it’s always important to define a problem, continuously repeating dire statistics and stories can be an energy drain. We also have to look at our assets – what do we have to work with to address this? And, we need to celebrate progress, as it reminds us that we can indeed overcome challenges.
saportareport.com
Giving Thanks for Those Who Provide Public Safety
By Jim Durrett, President of Buckhead Coalition and Executive Director of Buckhead Community Improvement District and Denise Starling, Executive Director of Livable Buckhead. It’s the season for giving thanks, and Buckhead has a lot for which to be grateful. At the top of that list are the extraordinary public servants at both the Atlanta Police Department (APD) and Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD) who tirelessly work to protect public safety in Buckhead. Every day they confront difficult – and sometimes dangerous — situations that most of us would do everything within our power to avoid. The past several years have been particularly challenging times for these public servants, making it even more important to show them our gratitude and to provide support where we can.
Comments / 1