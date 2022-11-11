Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Danny Mitchell leaves behind a legacy of funny stories
Speakers of the House - I took a photo of Danny Mitchell and Pete Schwartzkopf at the Rehoboth Fire Fightin’ 5K in August. They were holding court, feeling those good commiserations – Danny, speaker of the Rehoboth Fire House, and Pete, speaker of the Delaware House of Representatives. I remember Pete a couple of years ago telling me, “I try to avoid speaking in certain situations; just so many heroic people in Delaware, I feel like I’m going to cry. Does that make any sense to you?” I said, “Yes, I call it Dick Vermeil syndrome. The Eagles coach cried when celebrating the human spirit. We older ‘tough guys’ can all relate. We can feel it.” There were lots of tough people crying Sunday morning after hearing that Danny “Big Country” Mitchell passed away. I called him “Chowder,” his old-school nickname from back when I coached football with him and Chester Davis on the Rob Schroeder staff 1985-88. Danny loved Cape football and Delaware football. Those Sussex County tailgates with Nut Marvel and Danny on the visitors’ side of the stadium were a must-stop drop. A heavy Sussex Central influence on Saturday afternoon after the Golden Knights kicked someone’s butt on Friday night. There were Pink Lloyd, Keith Mumford, Nik Fair and Bradley Layfield, and more chowder and chili than you could ladle into a disposable bowl. Back in the day, I found myself at a garage sale/auction on a Saturday morning. All the Mitchells were there – Danny, his brothers and father. I had my eye on a ladder, but the Mitchells bought all the ladders – like four of them. I said to Danny, “You don’t mind me saying so, but the Mitchell family doesn't have that second-story look.” “No, but we have lots of stories, and you can’t have enough ladders,” Danny said. And “we” didn’t have enough time to just sit on that bench in front of the Rehoboth Fire House on a Sunday morning and just talk and watch the world go by. Danny had the skill to listen to your stories and laugh, and then ask follow-up questions. I sometimes wondered if he was playing me, if he was playing us all; no one could be that interested in what others had to say. Danny was the quintessential coach; he made us all feel better about how we see ourselves, enhancing our self-esteem. Not to be a whiny crybaby, but we want him back!
WMDT.com
Coleman accounts for five touchdowns, Decatur to the quarterfinals
BERLIN, Md. – Decatur moves on to the state quarterfinals with a 43-27 victory over North Caroline Saturday afternoon. The dual threat quarterback, Brycen Coleman, put Decatur on the board first with a 38-yard touchdown run up the middle on the Seahawks first drive. Markeil Chestnut answered for North...
iheart.com
Former Dorchester County football player among Virginia shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCSC/WVIR) - Authorities have confirmed a former Woodland High School student was one of three University of Virginia students killed Sunday night in a shooting on campus. Lavel Davis Jr., a wide receiver with the UVA Cavaliers, died from his injuries in the shooting, University President Jim Ryan...
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore
Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
Bay Journal
Tank that ran afoul of neighbors stirs change in Eastern Shore county
A county on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has moved to restrict the storage of a sludgy, poultry industry byproduct after the construction of an open tank containing the liquid triggered a lawsuit and flood of neighbor complaints. The Wicomico County Council voted 5–2 on Oct. 4 to set new limits...
WBOC
The Biggest Concert on Delmarva in 2023 Could be in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling is returning to Ocean City in 2023, Mayor Rick Meehan has confirmed. With no Firefly Music Festival in Dover in 2023, Ocean City officials say it's important to knock next year's festival out of the park. The dates for next years Oceans Calling have...
Delaware State Fair announces first summer concert performer
Esteemed rap artist Nelly will once again perform at the Delaware State Fair, event organizers announced Tuesday. “Diamond-selling, multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor, Nelly, has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality,” the State Fair said in a news release. Nelly ... Read More
WBOC
Wicomico County Executive-Elect Julie Giordano Talks To-Do List
SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Executive-elect Julie Giordano presented her plans to the Greater Salisbury Committee monthly luncheon on Monday afternoon. The James M. Bennett High School English teacher says the county's sewer and water plan is a top priority. "We want to support the implementation of the water and...
WBOC
Salisbury Christmas Parade-Sunday Dec. 4
SALISBURY, Md-The 76th Annual Salisbury Christmas Parade, hosted by the Salisbury Jaycees, will be on Sunday, December 4. Rain date is Sunday, December 11. The Salisbury Jaycees have partnered with the City of Salisbury again this year to hold the parade in Downtown Salisbury. The grand marshal is Grace Foxwell Murdock. Grace is the founder of Wicomico Grows Kindness, Kindness Commission leader and Secretary of Kindness for Salisbury.
Cape Gazette
Marchers say no to park restaurant
Nearly 250 people gathered on a brisk fall day Nov. 13 to send a message to Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control officials that a proposed restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park would forever change the park. With chants of “Save our park, keep it dark” and “What the...
Cape Gazette
We are Hiring! Lewes, DE
We are currently seeking hardworking and motivated individuals to join our team of “Pizza Tech” specialists. We offer training on-site! Touch Of Italy is well-known for our great food and our stellar staff! Jump on with us and discover why!. We provide a fun and energetic environment that...
Cape Gazette
The Room at Cedar Grove to host noted performers Nov. 17-18
Paul Kares, a charity supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals, will host The Dirty Grass Players Thursday, Nov. 17, and guitarist and bluesman Gabe Stillman Friday, Nov. 18, for performances at The Room at Cedar Grove near Lewes. “We’re pleased to welcome back The Dirty Grass Players, who play...
WMDT.com
What’s next for the proposed Ocean City Sports Complex
OCEAN CITY, Md- Worcester County voted against a sports complex slated for Ocean City on Tuesday, but that ballot measure does not mean the project is going away. Worcester County Commission President Joseph Mitrecic says the ballot measure only affected if the county could use public funds to buy bonds to finance the stadium, it did not block the project outright.
Cape Gazette
Active Land Listing In Milton !
Improved land!!! Great Location! Located on Broadkill Rd next to the golf course and the new development, Woodfield Preserve. Enjoy golfing next door or Primehook and all the other beaches on the coast. Nature at it's best and only minutes away to Lewes, Rehoboth and all other beaches. Looking for level wooded acreage? Look no further than this 4.25 acre plot of land.
Cape Gazette
Local farmer concerned with Sussex’s coyote population
Local farmer and businessman Kenny Hopkins is raising the alarm for what he says is a growing population of coyotes in Sussex County. Standing in a clover field behind his home off Route 1, near Cave Neck Road, Hopkins said he began noticing them last year. Now, he said, there’s a whole pack.
WBOC
Habitat for Humanity Choptank Dedicates 100th House
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Habitat for Humanity Choptank dedicated its 100th house on Pine Street in Cambridge on Saturday. For 30 years, Habitat Choptank has built affordable housing for families in Dorchester and Talbot counties. The organization says the homes are built with safety and accessibility in mind. Saturday's home dedicated...
WMDT.com
Kindness Palooza festival promotes all-things ‘kind’, donations collected for those in need
SALISBURY, Md.- It’s World Kindness Day!. Salisbury celebrated Sunday afternoon with its Kindness Palooza Festival at the Riverwalk Amphitheater. The festival included live music, food, lots of dancing, and a kindness activity at every table. Local businesses and non-profits also provided information to attendees on services they offer. The...
WMDT.com
Warriorfest in Salisbury raises money for area veterans
SALISBURY, Md- Music, patriotism, and good times were all part of Warriorfest at the Elks Lodge in Salisbury, looking to raise upwards of 20,000 dollars for local area veterans. The event featured a bake sale, beer tickets, a silent auction, blackjack, and more, all aimed at making donating to the...
Kent and Sussex vote red; not enough to overcome deep-blue NCC
Democratic candidates for U.S. House, attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor swept Delaware’s general election — and they did it without the help of Kent and Sussex Counties. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Kathy Jennings, Colleen Davis and Lydia York lost in Kent and Sussex, but the Democratic vote north of the canal was too much for Republicans to overcome. U.S. ... Read More
WGMD Radio
OCPD Arrest Salisbury Man for Robbery
A Salisbury man has been arrested by Ocean City Police on n active warrant. On November 4th, Police were waived down in the area of 12th Street and Philadelphia Avenue and were told by the victim – a 49 year old man from Ocean City was approached by a man in the area on 6th Street who verbally threatened the victim and took some of his personal property. Through the investigation, 33 year old De’Angelo Townsend of Salisbury was identified as the suspect – he was located in Ocean City on November 8th and arrested.
Comments / 0