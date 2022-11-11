Read full article on original website
Related
PSG star withdraws from France World Cup squad through injury
France will be without a PSG defender at the World Cup after they withdrew from the squad through injury.
Ronaldo's 1998 World Cup: The footballer we all wanted to be
Ronaldo's 1998 World Cup: The footballer we all wanted to be.
Daniel James admits USMNT have an 'incredible squad' ahead of World Cup opener
Daniel James is set to embark on his first ever World Cup.
Brazil World Cup 2022 guide: Key players, injuries, tactics & tournament prediction
Brazil's key players, injuries, tactics & tournament prediction for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Piojo Alvarado on making Mexico's World Cup roster: 'It would be a dream come true'
EXCLUSIVE: Piojo Alvarado on making Mexico's World Cup roster: 'I want to make history with El Tri.'
Erik ten Hag criticises Man Utd despite Fulham win
Erik ten Hag was unhappy with Manchester United's finishing in their Premier League win over Fulham on Sunday.
Ricardo Pepi responds to USMNT World Cup omission - "It's a decision I can't control"
Ricardo Pepi has spoken out following his omission from the United States Men's National Team World Cup roster.
Gareth Bale gives fitness update ahead of World Cup
Gareth Bale discusses his fitness as Wales prepare for their first World Cup in 64 years.
Gerardo Martino explains Raul Jimenez's inclusion in Mexico World Cup roster
Mexican national team head coach Gerardo Martino explained the decision to name Raul Jimenez to the 26-player World Cup roster.
90min
Christopher Nkunku out of the World Cup after training mishap
France will have to defend their World Cup title without Christopher Nkunku after he suffered a training ground injury.
Carlos Alcaraz to end year as youngest No 1 after Rafael Nadal exits ATP Finals
Rafael Nadal was eliminated from the ATP Finals after Casper Ruud took the first set off Taylor Fritz in their round-robin match in Turin, which also guaranteed that Carlos Alcaraz would end the year as world No 1. Spaniard Nadal needed to win the tournament to take the rankings top...
The footballers looking for transfers during the World Cup
The World Cup is a brilliant opportunity for players to showcase their talent to the world and several players will be particularly keen to impress in Qatar so they can earn a big transfer in 2023.
90min's definitive European power rankings - World Cup break edition
The top 10 club teams in Europe ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.
Ivan Toney reacts to World Cup snub after Man City triumph
Ivan Toney has reacted to being left out of England's World Cup squad.
The top 5 Canadian players at the 2022 World Cup - ranked
The Canadian Men's National Team are ready to cause a shock at their first World Cup since 1986.
Erik ten Hag fires warning to Man Utd star ahead of World Cup break
Alejandro Garnacho has made a huge impact of late for Manchester United, but Erik ten Hag is worried he is facing a 'dangerous time'.
World Cup 2002: Robbie Keane cartwheels into Irish folklore
World Cup 2002: Robbie Keane cartwheels into Irish folklore.
Chelsea to reignite midfielder contract talks after World Cup
Chelsea are planning contract talks with a key midfielder after the World Cup.
The best all-time player of each World Cup team playing in Qatar
The best all-time players for each nation competing at the 2022 World Cup
Mykhaylo Mudryk drops huge Arsenal transfer hint
Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk discusses his future and choosing his next club ahead of potential January transfer.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0