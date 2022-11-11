Read full article on original website
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen.
Missing California teenager Trinity Backus found dead, sheriff's office confirms
Missing teen Trinity Backus was found dead Friday afternoon half a mile away from her aunt's residence, where she was last seen leaving Wednesday night, in Nevada City, California.
Woman Dies, Two Kids Hurt After Car Hits Boulder in South Lake Tahoe
A woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a boulder on SR 89 at Picketts Junction early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra south on SR 88 when for some unknown reason the unidentified woman drove the sedan off the roadway and hit a small boulder.
Nevada County 16-year-old who disappeared this week is found dead
A Nevada County 16-year-old missing since Wednesday night was found dead on Friday afternoon near where she disappeared, officials said.
Nearly all drivers were ticketed at West Sacramento DUI saturation
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. Video above: SUV crashes into a Ross store in Sacramento The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high […]
Suspicious death in El Dorado County
SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that they are undergoing an investigation of a suspicious death. Deputies were responding to an apartment in Shingle Springs for reports of suspicious circumstances. When they arrived at the scene, they found a dead female. There are no further details in […]
Investigation launched after woman found dead in Shingle Springs apartment
SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. — Detectives with the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office are investigating after deputies found a woman dead in an apartment complex in Shingle Springs. Officials called the death suspicious in a Saturday morning Facebook post.
Nevada County 16-year-old Trinity Backus reported missing, agencies team up for search effort
A multi-agency effort to find a Nevada County 16-year-old missing since Wednesday night is underway.
Missing Nevada County girl found dead near area where she was last seen
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 16-year-old reported missing in Nevada County was found dead not far from where she was last seen, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said. The girl, Trinity, was reportedly last seen walking away from a home on the 1800 block of Kentucky Ravine Road on Wednesday night. According to the […]
Meet the Man Who Drives His Car on the Sacramento River
“Wild” Bill Hill lives in Roseville, California, and just like any outdoor lovers in Northern California, he likes to spend his summer days on the river. The only difference between Bill and other river enthusiasts? He drives his car right into the water. John Bartell of Bartell’s Backroads profiled...
Placer County sheriff's deputy arrested for being under the influence while on duty
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A newly hired Placer County sheriff's deputy was arrested Saturday morning after being under the influence of alcohol while on duty, authorities said. Top stories for Saturday, Nov. 12 in the video player above. Deputy Allahno Hughes was suspected to be under the influence when...
Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
Sacramento Sheriff announces arrest in October homicide
On Friday the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on October 27, 2022. A victim was found shot in his vehicle after the vehicle was involved in a collision. **UPDATE**. ARREST: SHOTSPOTTER ACTIVATION & HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD.
Sacramento woman took a home DNA test and found she had several siblings
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — It was a Christmas gift that kept on giving. A Sacramento woman discovered she had several siblings after taking a ’23andme’ DNA test her son gave her as a present. Michelle Battle told FOX40 News about how she reunited with her long-lost family recently and why that meeting came at a […]
Woman, four dogs rescued after vehicle falls 130 feet in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With the help of three Caltrans District employees, a woman and her four dogs were saved after their vehicle went down an embankment along State Route 32 on Nov. 3. Tina Milberger and her four dogs were traveling on State Route 32 at around 11:30 p.m. when she lost control […]
CHP: Motorcyclist hit, killed in suspected DUI crash in Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them from behind Thursday night in Grass Valley. Just after 10 p.m., the driver of a 2001 GMC Sierra was allegedly speeding west on Rough and Ready Highway toward West Drive. A 41-year-old Nevada County […]
Road-raging Placer resident receives 50 years to life in prison
Zubin Bogdanoff, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Bogdanoff intentionally and repeatedly slammed into the back of two vehicles while traveling in the Roseville area while on parole Oct. 12,...
Sacramento’s historic snowfall in 1888 prompted a citywide snowball fight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Valley is not known for its snow days as the average snowfall is zero-inches, but a record setting 3.5 inches caused quite a stir in January 1888. During the mid to late 19th century, a single day of snowfall from December to February was not uncommon, but on January […]
Man crashes, dies during car chase with West Sacramento Police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man suspected of shooting someone died while trying to escape arrest in Sacramento on Thursday, West Sacramento Police said. The shooting happened in September, and the victim survived. An investigation was launched, and detectives were able to identify the person believed to be responsible. An arrest warrant was secured, and […]
Placer County crew considers makeover of veterans' statue an honor
Jamie DeNardi is a lifelong Auburn resident, and he doesn’t remember the veterans’ statue on Fulweiler Avenue, across from Old Auburn Cemetery, looking as good as it does today. Dr. Kenneth Fox’s “WHY” statue was dedicated Nov. 11, 1967, to “ALL THE FIGHTING MEN OF THE UNITED STATES...
