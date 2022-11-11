ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada City, CA

Nearly all drivers were ticketed at West Sacramento DUI saturation

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. Video above: SUV crashes into a Ross store in Sacramento The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Suspicious death in El Dorado County

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that they are undergoing an investigation of a suspicious death. Deputies were responding to an apartment in Shingle Springs for reports of suspicious circumstances. When they arrived at the scene, they found a dead female. There are no further details in […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Meet the Man Who Drives His Car on the Sacramento River

“Wild” Bill Hill lives in Roseville, California, and just like any outdoor lovers in Northern California, he likes to spend his summer days on the river. The only difference between Bill and other river enthusiasts? He drives his car right into the water. John Bartell of Bartell’s Backroads profiled...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Sheriff announces arrest in October homicide

On Friday the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on October 27, 2022. A victim was found shot in his vehicle after the vehicle was involved in a collision. **UPDATE**. ARREST: SHOTSPOTTER ACTIVATION & HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CHP: Motorcyclist hit, killed in suspected DUI crash in Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them from behind Thursday night in Grass Valley.  Just after 10 p.m., the driver of a 2001 GMC Sierra was allegedly speeding west on Rough and Ready Highway toward West Drive. A 41-year-old Nevada County […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Road-raging Placer resident receives 50 years to life in prison

Zubin Bogdanoff, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Bogdanoff intentionally and repeatedly slammed into the back of two vehicles while traveling in the Roseville area while on parole Oct. 12,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Man crashes, dies during car chase with West Sacramento Police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man suspected of shooting someone died while trying to escape arrest in Sacramento on Thursday, West Sacramento Police said.  The shooting happened in September, and the victim survived. An investigation was launched, and detectives were able to identify the person believed to be responsible.  An arrest warrant was secured, and […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Placer County crew considers makeover of veterans' statue an honor

Jamie DeNardi is a lifelong Auburn resident, and he doesn’t remember the veterans’ statue on Fulweiler Avenue, across from Old Auburn Cemetery, looking as good as it does today. Dr. Kenneth Fox’s “WHY” statue was dedicated Nov. 11, 1967, to “ALL THE FIGHTING MEN OF THE UNITED STATES...
AUBURN, CA
