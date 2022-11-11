Read full article on original website
Related
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Zanab Jaffrey Addresses Cole Barnett and Internet Hate in Snarky Instagram Post
'Love Is Blind' couple Zanab and Cole had a rocky relationship, but now fans have turned on Zanab. She recently addressed viewers in an Instagram post.
realitytitbit.com
SK and Raven are still together now despite what happened at the altar
SK and Raven first spoke on Love is Blind season 3, but there was one thing in the way: a pod. From the moment they began talking, there was an obvious connection, and Netflix fans are dying to know if they’re together now. The third season was filmed back-to-back...
realitytitbit.com
Where are the couples now after Love Is Blind season 3 reunion?
Following the success of Netflix’s Love Is Blind seasons 1 and 2, the streaming service dropped a third installment of Love Is Blind on October 19, 2022. The social experiment show aims to decipher whether love truly is blind. Strangers attempt to make emotional connections via pods where they can only communicate by talking.
realitytitbit.com
Are Austen and Olivia still together as fans tell Ciara to 'move on'?
Winter House season 2 is officially a go in 2022 but it’s leaving some Bravo viewers confused given that some of the show’s cast is also on Southern Charm. Austen Kroll’s relationship with Ciara Miller and his romance with Olivia Flowers has some fans of the show scratching their heads this winter.
'She's Reevaluating Her Life': Why Miley Cyrus Has Cut Off Family Members & Gone MIA During Parents' Messy Divorce
On September 27, Miley Cyrus hit the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to pay tribute to her good friend, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away at the age of 50 in March, to belt out out a rousing version of Photograph with Def Leppard."I miss Taylor so much," she wrote on Instagram the following day. "It was such an honor to celebrate him last night." It was a rousing performance — and a surprise to fans, who haven't seen much of the 29-year-old star in recent months. According to sources, the Wrecking Ball singer was...
realitytitbit.com
Chantel's ex-fiance Pedro's glow up now after more than 90 day Instagram hiatus
Since his split from 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett, Pedro Jimeno has kept a low online profile, but he has now returned to Instagram, with fans commenting on his glow up. The 31-year-old reality star debuted on season four of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016 and gained popularity...
Ant Anstead Posts Adorable Halloween Photos of Son Hudson After Legal Battle With Christina Hall
Ant Anstead posted new Instagram photos of his son Hudson after a lengthy legal battle with ex-wife Christina Hall over the “exploitation” of the toddler.
Popculture
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows off Bare Baby Bump in New Photos
Kaley Cuoco is loving her growing baby bump! The Flight Attendant star, 36, showed off several sweet moments from her pregnancy Thursday in a series of Instagram Stories featuring her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco beams with the Ozark actor, 40, in one mirror selfie as she shows off her bare baby bump in a crop top, while in another, she hugs the father-to-be while sporting some adorable maternity overalls.
Sharna Burgess Gets Candid About Motherhood, Shares Update on Son Zane: 'I Hadn't Showered in 2 Days'
"Between pumping, feeding, playtime and everything in between there are no hours left in the day," the pro dancer wrote in an Instagram post Monday Sharna Burgess is opening up about parenthood as a mom to 4-month-old baby boy Zane Walker. The Dancing with the Stars pro got candid on Instagram, sharing recent photos and videos on Monday that feature her family, particularly her son whom she shares with Brian Austin Green. "Everyone loves a dump these days…," she began her caption before thanking her followers for asking about...
Sherri Shepherd fat-shamed on her own show, angering staff members
Staffers are reportedly upset that veteran actress Marlo Thomas “fat-shamed” Sherri Shepherd on her own show – and on live TV at that. Thomas, who is known for the popular television show That Girl (1966 -1971), was visiting the “Sherri” show to promote her upcoming film, Magical Christmas Village.
Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show
Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
Pregnant Heather Rae Young’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Tarek El Moussa
Already proud! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and Tarek El Moussa announced her pregnancy in July 2022 and haven’t been shy about sharing the Selling Sunset star’s baby bump progress. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” the couple wrote on July 13, 2022, via Instagram. The twosome, who wed in October 2021, subsequently […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Reveal Gender of Baby #2: Which Type of Situation Will It Be?
Mike and Lauren Sorrentino have some very exciting news to share. On Wednesday, the Jersey Shore cast member and his wife confirmed that they are expecting a baby in January — and also confirmed whether it will be a boy or a girl. Are you ready to find out?
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider
She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fans think Usman is 'smitten' by his new potential fiance Fareedet
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s new episode saw Usman “Sojaboy” Umar meeting his new potential fiance and future wife Fareedet. The Happily Ever After star is already currently engaged to Kimberly Menzies. He was previously married to 90 Day star Lisa Hamme. Despite Usman being in...
ABC News
Lindsay Lohan talks return to acting, finding love with husband Bader Shammas
Welcome to the renaissance of Lindsay Lohan. After taking a break from acting, Lohan is returning to screens in the holiday film "Falling for Christmas," which will be available for streaming Nov. 10 on Netflix. "It's a great movie," the "Mean Girls" actress, 36, told "Good Morning America" on Tuesday....
The Property Brothers said Leslie Jordan was constantly sharing stories with crew members on the set of 'Celebrity IOU'
Leslie Jordan appeared on "Celebrity IOU" before his death in October. He renovated a home for his friends of 40 years with the Property Brothers.
BET
Momma Dee Posts A Family Photo On Instagram: ‘I Love My Children More Than Anything In This World’
Momma Dee wants the world to know how much she loves her adult children. The mom-of-two took to Instagram with a backstage photo posing with her daughter Jasmine Brown and son Darryl Richardson Jr., better known as the rapper Scrappy. “A Mothers Love for her child is like nothing else...
Lindsay Lohan Makes Her Acting Comeback in 'Falling for Christmas'
We are in a renaissance people! No, we aren't talking about The Renaissance of Europe in the 15th and 16th centuries, although the art we are about to get may as well be Michelangelo. We kid, we kid. OK, we're only kind of kidding. Article continues below advertisement. Jokes aside,...
realitytitbit.com
Is I’m A Celebrity on on Saturdays this year? 2022 episodes explained
ITV brings I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back to screens for its 22nd series in 2022. The show airs from Australia this year after spending the last two seasons in Wales due to the pandemic. The Dingo Dollars challenges and Bushtucker Trials are back along with the creepy crawlies of the Aussie jungle.
Comments / 0