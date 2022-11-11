ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

realitytitbit.com

Where are the couples now after Love Is Blind season 3 reunion?

Following the success of Netflix’s Love Is Blind seasons 1 and 2, the streaming service dropped a third installment of Love Is Blind on October 19, 2022. The social experiment show aims to decipher whether love truly is blind. Strangers attempt to make emotional connections via pods where they can only communicate by talking.
realitytitbit.com

Are Austen and Olivia still together as fans tell Ciara to 'move on'?

Winter House season 2 is officially a go in 2022 but it’s leaving some Bravo viewers confused given that some of the show’s cast is also on Southern Charm. Austen Kroll’s relationship with Ciara Miller and his romance with Olivia Flowers has some fans of the show scratching their heads this winter.
RadarOnline

'She's Reevaluating Her Life': Why Miley Cyrus Has Cut Off Family Members & Gone MIA During Parents' Messy Divorce

On September 27, Miley Cyrus hit the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to pay tribute to her good friend, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away at the age of 50 in March, to belt out out a rousing version of Photograph with Def Leppard."I miss Taylor so much," she wrote on Instagram the following day. "It was such an honor to celebrate him last night." It was a rousing performance — and a surprise to fans, who haven't seen much of the 29-year-old star in recent months. According to sources, the Wrecking Ball singer was...
realitytitbit.com

Chantel's ex-fiance Pedro's glow up now after more than 90 day Instagram hiatus

Since his split from 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett, Pedro Jimeno has kept a low online profile, but he has now returned to Instagram, with fans commenting on his glow up. The 31-year-old reality star debuted on season four of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016 and gained popularity...
Popculture

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows off Bare Baby Bump in New Photos

Kaley Cuoco is loving her growing baby bump! The Flight Attendant star, 36, showed off several sweet moments from her pregnancy Thursday in a series of Instagram Stories featuring her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey. Cuoco beams with the Ozark actor, 40, in one mirror selfie as she shows off her bare baby bump in a crop top, while in another, she hugs the father-to-be while sporting some adorable maternity overalls.
People

Sharna Burgess Gets Candid About Motherhood, Shares Update on Son Zane: 'I Hadn't Showered in 2 Days'

"Between pumping, feeding, playtime and everything in between there are no hours left in the day," the pro dancer wrote in an Instagram post Monday Sharna Burgess is opening up about parenthood as a mom to 4-month-old baby boy Zane Walker.  The Dancing with the Stars pro got candid on Instagram, sharing recent photos and videos on Monday that feature her family, particularly her son whom she shares with Brian Austin Green.  "Everyone loves a dump these days…," she began her caption before thanking her followers for asking about...
rolling out

Sherri Shepherd fat-shamed on her own show, angering staff members

Staffers are reportedly upset that veteran actress Marlo Thomas “fat-shamed” Sherri Shepherd on her own show – and on live TV at that. Thomas, who is known for the popular television show That Girl (1966 -1971), was visiting the “Sherri” show to promote her upcoming film, Magical Christmas Village.
AMY KAPLAN

Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show

Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
Us Weekly

Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump. The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fans think Usman is 'smitten' by his new potential fiance Fareedet

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s new episode saw Usman “Sojaboy” Umar meeting his new potential fiance and future wife Fareedet. The Happily Ever After star is already currently engaged to Kimberly Menzies. He was previously married to 90 Day star Lisa Hamme. Despite Usman being in...
ABC News

Lindsay Lohan talks return to acting, finding love with husband Bader Shammas

Welcome to the renaissance of Lindsay Lohan. After taking a break from acting, Lohan is returning to screens in the holiday film "Falling for Christmas," which will be available for streaming Nov. 10 on Netflix. "It's a great movie," the "Mean Girls" actress, 36, told "Good Morning America" on Tuesday....
Distractify

Lindsay Lohan Makes Her Acting Comeback in 'Falling for Christmas'

We are in a renaissance people! No, we aren't talking about The Renaissance of Europe in the 15th and 16th centuries, although the art we are about to get may as well be Michelangelo. We kid, we kid. OK, we're only kind of kidding. Article continues below advertisement. Jokes aside,...
realitytitbit.com

Is I’m A Celebrity on on Saturdays this year? 2022 episodes explained

ITV brings I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back to screens for its 22nd series in 2022. The show airs from Australia this year after spending the last two seasons in Wales due to the pandemic. The Dingo Dollars challenges and Bushtucker Trials are back along with the creepy crawlies of the Aussie jungle.

