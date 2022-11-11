Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Black Panther 2 star "objected" to their character's dark fate
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever major spoilers follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett has revealed she initially "objected" to the fate of her character Queen Ramonda. The newly-released Marvel sequel sees the pivotal character meet her untimely end after drowning while trying to save Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Recalling...
msn.com
Star Trek: Voyager Actor Has Passed Away
John Aniston, who counted among his credits the two-part “Workforce” on Star Trek: Voyager, has died at the age of 89. The actor was much better known for his longtime role on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and as the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston. According to the report from Deadline, no cause of death has been released.
msn.com
John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston's father, dead at 89
Actor John Aniston has died. Jennifer Aniston confirmed her father's death Monday on Instagram. "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," she began her caption. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!"
msn.com
Emancipation's Antoine Fuqua defends release of new Will Smith movie following Oscars slap
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua has defended the release of the new Will Smith movie in the wake of his Oscars controversy. The actor infamously slapped presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year, with the new Apple TV+ drama marking the actor's first project since the incident.
msn.com
Mariah Carey loses bid for Queen of Christmas trademark
Mariah Carey’s application to trademark the phrase “Queen of Christmas” has been denied. The US Patent and Trademark Office ruled on Tuesday the All I Want for Christmas is You singer would not be granted permission to trademark the phrase “Queen of Christmas”. Carey’s company...
msn.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has fans convinced Ryan Coogler should tackle Doctor Doom
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has thoroughly impressed audiences, with praise yet again going to director Ryan Coogler for another excellent villainous outing which has fans headstrong on who he should tackle next. With Namor hailing from Talokan, and Black Panther from Wakanda, fans want another fictitious nation and leader to...
msn.com
Jana Kramer was 'ghosted' by Chris Evans after a 'mortifying' bathroom incident
Jana Kramer used to date Chris Evans. The 38-year-old actress - who split from Mike Caussin last year after six years of marriage - revealed that she dated the Sexiest Man Alive years before he shot to global fame as Captain America in the MCU series but never heard from him again after a "mortifying" bathroom incident.
msn.com
Talokan’s existence in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ may have caused a plot hole in the MCU’s continuity
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has introduced viewers to the fictional city of Talokan, an underwater city that also utilizes vibranium as one of its main resources. However, the introduction to what has to be the Earth’s most hidden, yet powerful civilization has got people bringing up a plot hole that was not noticed since Eternals.
msn.com
24 of the worst movie sequels ever
Slide 1 of 24: The height of the popularity of Mortal Kombat knew no bounds during the mid-90s. Producing two very bad movies, the sequel introduces more characters from the video game and a forgettable plot.
msn.com
Israeli singer Noa Kirel wears outfit with Kanye West’s face on at MTV EMAs
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel turned heads with her outfit choice at the MTV EMAs. She was seen walking the red carpet wearing trousers adorned with Kanye West’s face - taking a stand against his antisemitic comments. Kirel complimented her outfit with dozens of gold chains featuring the Star...
msn.com
‘The White Lotus’ Episode 3 Recap: Cheat Day
Everyone knows the best gossip happens outside of the main group chat. People are so polite when they’re all paired up, too afraid of saying something a little too honest. And so it happens when Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) head to Noto, Sicily’s Baroque city, while Cameron (Theo James) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) stay behind to water-ski. The resulting nights out, the girls on edibles, the boys on MDMA, provide The White Lotus’ second season with its first stand-out moment, and a reminder – as if you needed one – to never go on a couples holiday.
msn.com
Jana Kramer 'went on a few dates' with Chris Evans
Jana Kramer revealed she and Chris Evans dated over a decade ago. During an episode of her Whine Down podcast, the One Tree Hill star recalled a brief romance she shared with the Marvel golden boy. “He wasn’t Captain America yet, but he was a heartthrob cutie,” Jana recounted, adding...
msn.com
Len Goodman reveals he's leaving Dancing With the Stars
With Dancing With the Stars wrapping up its 31st season next week, it was revealed on Monday's episode that longtime head judge Len Goodman will be leaving the show. Goodman, 78, has appeared as the head judge on Dancing With the Stars since it debuted on ABC in 2005. He...
msn.com
Dave Chappelle pulled the wool over SNL, NBC's eyes and I'm here for it
Dave Chappelle’s appearance on last week’s episode of Saturday Night Live has drawn some criticism after some allege his opening monologue appeared to be in support of anti-semitic views. Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) I watched and thought to myself “how are they allowing him to...
msn.com
Margot Robbie speaks out about ‘crying’ photo after Cara Delevingne speculation
Margot Robbie has addressed reports that said she was spotted “crying” outside Cara Delevingne’s home after the model displayed “erratic” behaviour. Fans and the media speculated that Robbie seemed “distressed” after “leaving Delevingne’s home” in September. The Barbie star has...
msn.com
Heather Rae El Moussa wants books for her baby instead of cards
Heather Rae El Moussa wants books for her baby instead of cards. The 'Selling Sunset' star, 35, is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa - who already has Taylor, 11, and Brayden, six with ex-wife and 'Flip or Flop' co-host Christina Haack - and revealed that her stepchildren have been so supportive during the pregnancy and is asking friends to provide her with books as gifts upon the arrival of her newborn son because cards can be disposed of so easily.
msn.com
Rats can dance to Lady Gaga
A new study in Japan has found that the rodents have rhythm and will happily bog along to Lady Gaga, Queen and Mozart. The skill of moving to a musical beat was thought to be mostly associated with humans but researchers at the University of Tokyo found that rats were able to move in time to 'Another One Bites the Dust' and 'Born This Way'.
Comments / 0