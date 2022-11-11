Everyone knows the best gossip happens outside of the main group chat. People are so polite when they’re all paired up, too afraid of saying something a little too honest. And so it happens when Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) head to Noto, Sicily’s Baroque city, while Cameron (Theo James) and Ethan (Will Sharpe) stay behind to water-ski. The resulting nights out, the girls on edibles, the boys on MDMA, provide The White Lotus’ second season with its first stand-out moment, and a reminder – as if you needed one – to never go on a couples holiday.

2 DAYS AGO