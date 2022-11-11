ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Bright Spot: Remembering Barry Culhane

Our Bright Spot shines on a patriot, a leader and friend. Barry Culhane's patriotism was celebrated with other veterans at Rochester Rotary last Tuesday. We shared his Bright Spot just a week earlier, as he celebrated his retirement after 47 years at RIT. Barry died suddenly Sunday night in Florida.
ROCHESTER, NY
Monroe County announces funds for youth workforce development program

Rochester, N.Y. — Working to break down barriers for at-risk youth and their families in the Greater Rochester area. Monroe County leaders announced $5.8 million in funding towards The Hive, which combines the services of several community youth-serving nonprofit organizations, including EnCompass, the Boys and Girls Club, and Teen Empowerment.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Benefit concert helps Ukrainian family to resettle in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — Connie Fredericks-Malone put on a benefit concert in support of Called to Care, Canandaigua’s effort to resettle a Ukrainian family in Canandaigua on Sunday. The concert was held at the First Congregational Church in Canandaigua and was also live streamed. Fredericks-Malone sings jazz standards made...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
United and Healing Through Hope hosts church and resource fair

Rochester, N.Y. — United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County hosted a church and resource fair on Saturday. The event provided the public an opportunity to register to receive a Thanksgiving Food Basket. Those who attended the event were also able to learn about the resources that churches,...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Drive

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a woman stabbed around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, police located the victim, a woman in her 20's. The victim suffered a laceration to the upper body and is currently being treated at RGH...
ROCHESTER, NY
Sweet Creations gingerbread display returns to George Eastman Museum

Rochester, N.Y. — The George Eastman Museum’s annual Sweet Creations gingerbread display returned this weekend. The display includes more than 60 cleverly designed decorated gingerbread creations. The hours of the display are:. Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. The display...
ROCHESTER, NY
RPD: Triple shooting is murder-suicide; shooter was law enforcement officer

Rochester, N.Y. — Police say a triple shooting Monday night was a murder-suicide and the woman responsible was a law enforcement officer, who sources told 13WHAM worked for the Greece Police Department. Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Costar Street for reports of multiple people shot.
GREECE, NY
Car crashes into pond next to Bill Gray's Iceplex

Henrietta, N.Y. — Around 11:00 a.m. a 18-year-old driver and her 17-year-old passenger were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were riding in slid out of control and crashed into a pond on Rt. 390 southbound, next to Bill Gray's Iceplex. Both women were transported as...
HENRIETTA, NY
Here we snow again!

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - This is the time of year that some WNY residents really look forward to. The snow is starting to fly and it won't be long until we see our first chance for an area-wide snow accumulation near Rochester. For others, the change of guard from a Fall pattern to a more Winter-like weather pattern can be a little tough to take.
ROCHESTER, NY
Causes of death released for Geneva man & 2-year-old son

Geneva, N.Y. — The Monroe County medical examiner has determined what caused the deaths of an Ontario County man and his toddler son earlier this year. David Conde Sr., 59, and his 2-year-old son David Jr. were found dead Feb. 15 inside an apartment on Hamilton Street in Geneva.
GENEVA, NY
Renovations complete at Park Square apartments

Rochester, N.Y. — Local leaders cut the ribbon Monday morning on the newly renovated Park Square apartment building downtown. The $118 million project included upgrades to the 48-year-old facility on Manhattan Square Drive to provide a new and improved living space for 335 affordable housing units. Amenities for residents...
ROCHESTER, NY
Police investigating claims of serial rapist in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A local social media post that went viral claims a serial rapist is targeting the Park Avenue neighborhood, stalking women as they leave bars, waiting until they're alone, and then attacking and raping them. "Certainly when we become aware of reports of people being followed home...
ROCHESTER, NY
Fatal fire in Wyoming County under investigation

Gainesville, N.Y. — A man is dead following a fire Monday morning in Wyoming County. Crews responded just before 7 a.m. to Dutton Road in Gainesville, where a house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters said two floors collapsed and they were unable to get inside the home at...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
FBI offers reward for suspects in arson at WNY pro-life pregnancy center

Buffalo, N.Y. — The FBI is asking the public to help identify two people believed to be responsible for an arson fire at a pro-life pregnancy center in Erie County. According to the FBI, someone threw a Molotov cocktail at the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center on Eggert Road in Amherst around 2:45 a.m. June 7.
AMHERST, NY
Update: Police identify victim in fatal shooting on Norton Street

Update (11/14): Police have identified the victim as Terry J. Howard Jr., a 27-year-old Rochester resident. Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim around 10:30 p.m. Friday. A 27-year-old man arrived at RGH in a private vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds...
ROCHESTER, NY

