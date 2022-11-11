Read full article on original website
MCC students help refugee families acclimate to Rochester with interactive play
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students at Monroe Community College helped refugee children and families acclimate themselves Monday night in Rochester with a night of interactive play. MCC's Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society, hosted a resource fair and an evening full of activities for refugees in Rochester. "Play can...
Bright Spot: Remembering Barry Culhane
Our Bright Spot shines on a patriot, a leader and friend. Barry Culhane's patriotism was celebrated with other veterans at Rochester Rotary last Tuesday. We shared his Bright Spot just a week earlier, as he celebrated his retirement after 47 years at RIT. Barry died suddenly Sunday night in Florida.
Monroe County announces funds for youth workforce development program
Rochester, N.Y. — Working to break down barriers for at-risk youth and their families in the Greater Rochester area. Monroe County leaders announced $5.8 million in funding towards The Hive, which combines the services of several community youth-serving nonprofit organizations, including EnCompass, the Boys and Girls Club, and Teen Empowerment.
Central Library of Rochester hosts birthday celebration for late local trailblazer
Rochester, N.Y. — The Central Library of Rochester joined the daughter of activist, author, publisher, historian, and radio personality Howard W. Coles to celebrate what would be his 119th birthday on Sunday,. Coles passed away on December 10, 1998. Members of Coles’ family and loved ones honored the late...
Benefit concert helps Ukrainian family to resettle in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — Connie Fredericks-Malone put on a benefit concert in support of Called to Care, Canandaigua’s effort to resettle a Ukrainian family in Canandaigua on Sunday. The concert was held at the First Congregational Church in Canandaigua and was also live streamed. Fredericks-Malone sings jazz standards made...
United and Healing Through Hope hosts church and resource fair
Rochester, N.Y. — United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County hosted a church and resource fair on Saturday. The event provided the public an opportunity to register to receive a Thanksgiving Food Basket. Those who attended the event were also able to learn about the resources that churches,...
Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Drive
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a woman stabbed around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, police located the victim, a woman in her 20's. The victim suffered a laceration to the upper body and is currently being treated at RGH...
Sweet Creations gingerbread display returns to George Eastman Museum
Rochester, N.Y. — The George Eastman Museum’s annual Sweet Creations gingerbread display returned this weekend. The display includes more than 60 cleverly designed decorated gingerbread creations. The hours of the display are:. Tuesday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. The display...
RPD: Triple shooting is murder-suicide; shooter was law enforcement officer
Rochester, N.Y. — Police say a triple shooting Monday night was a murder-suicide and the woman responsible was a law enforcement officer, who sources told 13WHAM worked for the Greece Police Department. Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Costar Street for reports of multiple people shot.
Car crashes into pond next to Bill Gray's Iceplex
Henrietta, N.Y. — Around 11:00 a.m. a 18-year-old driver and her 17-year-old passenger were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were riding in slid out of control and crashed into a pond on Rt. 390 southbound, next to Bill Gray's Iceplex. Both women were transported as...
Here we snow again!
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - This is the time of year that some WNY residents really look forward to. The snow is starting to fly and it won't be long until we see our first chance for an area-wide snow accumulation near Rochester. For others, the change of guard from a Fall pattern to a more Winter-like weather pattern can be a little tough to take.
Causes of death released for Geneva man & 2-year-old son
Geneva, N.Y. — The Monroe County medical examiner has determined what caused the deaths of an Ontario County man and his toddler son earlier this year. David Conde Sr., 59, and his 2-year-old son David Jr. were found dead Feb. 15 inside an apartment on Hamilton Street in Geneva.
Renovations complete at Park Square apartments
Rochester, N.Y. — Local leaders cut the ribbon Monday morning on the newly renovated Park Square apartment building downtown. The $118 million project included upgrades to the 48-year-old facility on Manhattan Square Drive to provide a new and improved living space for 335 affordable housing units. Amenities for residents...
Police investigating claims of serial rapist in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A local social media post that went viral claims a serial rapist is targeting the Park Avenue neighborhood, stalking women as they leave bars, waiting until they're alone, and then attacking and raping them. "Certainly when we become aware of reports of people being followed home...
Fatal fire in Wyoming County under investigation
Gainesville, N.Y. — A man is dead following a fire Monday morning in Wyoming County. Crews responded just before 7 a.m. to Dutton Road in Gainesville, where a house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters said two floors collapsed and they were unable to get inside the home at...
Large fire breaks out at Leavenworth Street building; roof collapses
Rochester, N.Y. — A large two-alarm fire broke out overnight in a commercial building on Leavenworth Street off Lake Avenue. The Rochester Fire Department says more than 50 firefighters were called to the scene by 1 a.m. and had to be pulled from the building before the roof collapsed.
Man accused of punching at officer, nearly hitting crews with car at fire scene
Rochester, N.Y. — A man faces charges for allegedly trying to punch a police officer who was blocking traffic as crews battled a fire in the 19th Ward early Monday. Police said a vehicle drove past the police car on Congress Avenue shortly after midnight, with several firefighters jumping out of the way to avoid being hit.
Police: Off-duty Greece officer pulled trigger in murder-suicide during domestic dispute
Rochester, N.Y. — An off-duty officer from the Greece Police Department allegedly shot two women, one fatally, before turning the gun on herself Monday night. Police said Tiffani Gatson, 29, shot and killed Angely Solis, 27, and injured another woman on Costar Street around 7:20 p.m. Solis died at...
FBI offers reward for suspects in arson at WNY pro-life pregnancy center
Buffalo, N.Y. — The FBI is asking the public to help identify two people believed to be responsible for an arson fire at a pro-life pregnancy center in Erie County. According to the FBI, someone threw a Molotov cocktail at the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center on Eggert Road in Amherst around 2:45 a.m. June 7.
Update: Police identify victim in fatal shooting on Norton Street
Update (11/14): Police have identified the victim as Terry J. Howard Jr., a 27-year-old Rochester resident. Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim around 10:30 p.m. Friday. A 27-year-old man arrived at RGH in a private vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds...
