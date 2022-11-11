Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Corrales residents worry about possible assisted living facility opening in residential home
Village of Corrales Planning and Zoning said, in the last 5 years, there's only been one other "Group Home" application within a residential area. It was denied because of how many people the company wanted to house.
1 rescued in cold temperatures by Santa Fe Fire Department
Information about the rescue is limited, but officials did provide some details.
Big plans could be coming to the Alameda Open Space Trailhead
The city isn't quite sure how much the proposed plans will cost.
Thousands in renovation funds coming to historic Albuquerque cemetery
Thanks to thousands in funding, many are looking forward to renovations and upgrades to the veterans' section.
krwg.org
Autopsies released in deadly New Mexico helicopter crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Autopsies on four Bernalillo County first responders who died in a helicopter crash in northern New Mexico this summer show the pilot did not suffer any medical crisis or have any questionable substances. The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday that the state Office of the Medical Investigator’s autopsy findings showed all four men died from blunt-force trauma. Bernalillo County Undersheriff Larry Koren, who was the pilot, had no drugs or alcohol in his system. Koren was piloting the helicopter July 16 as the four men returned from helping on a wildfire near Las Vegas. Authorities say the aircraft made an abrupt descent without any turns before hitting the ground.
bernco.gov
Closure of Silver Avenue, From Fourth to Fifth Street
Bernalillo County – Bernalillo County will close Silver Avenue, from Fourth to Fifth street, intermittently until June 30, 2023, as a safety precaution during a window replacement project at Alvarado Square. Notice of closures, and subsequent re-openings, will be posted to the county’s website at www.bernco.gov and to various social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter.
rrobserver.com
Councilor seeks probe into book on city
An Albuquerque city councilor wants an investigation into a recently published book about the city’s response to the pandemic and racial unrest of 2020, raising questions about the project’s necessity and adherence to policy. Councilor Dan Lewis on Wednesday asked the city’s Office of Inspector General to look...
rrobserver.com
New Jemez ranger station opening set, fuelwood and Christmas tree permits offered over phone
SANTA FE – New building, same address!. Surrounded by red rock canyons and cottonwoods, the new Jemez Ranger Station is located at 051 Woodsy Lane, the same scenic spot off NM Highway 4 in Jemez Springs. The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) celebrated the Jemez District’s new facilities with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Friday, Nov. 4.
newsfromthestates.com
City Council takes another swipe at ending the Zero Fares Bus Program citing unreliable data
The Albuquerque City Council continued its efforts to end the hop-on-and-go Zero Fares program, citing safety concerns despite city data showing that the buses have become more accessible and safer since the program was implemented last January. Councilors Dan Lewis and Klarissa Peña’s substitute bill replaces an earlier version, and...
KRQE News 13
Truck stolen from Los Ranchos roofing business
Crego Roofing said they've heard from other businesses in the area with similar stories. KRQE reached out to Bernalillo County Sheriff for more information but did not hear back. Truck stolen from Los Ranchos roofing business. Crego Roofing said they've heard from other businesses in the area with similar stories....
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Albuquerque, NM
Downtown Albuquerque is the business hub of the city of Albuquerque in Bernalillo County. It’s where most of the city’s skyscrapers are, such as the Albuquerque Plaza and the Compass Bank Building. It’s also the center of public transport served by the ABQ RIDE, the state’s largest public...
Autopsies released in helicopter crash that killed 4 Bernalillo County first responders
Autopsies on Bernalillo County first responders who died in a crash in New Mexico this summer have been released.
KOAT 7
N.M. truck driving academy's 1st class graduates
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tractor-trailers will be rolling down the highways soon and safely, driven by the inaugural class of the Yellow Driving Academy in New Mexico. The 10 recipients of graduation certificates from the Yellow Corporation were honored Saturday at a ceremony at the company's Albuquerque terminal and highlighted by a presentation and remarks from former New Mexico Gov. Susanna Martinez.
Government Technology
Santa Fe Council Adopts Multimodal Transportation Plan
(TNS) — Despite Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber's objections that a new Multimodal Transition Plan does not go far enough to ensure the city's commitment to developing a less car-centric and more environmentally friendly transportation system, the City Council voted Wednesday to adopt the guiding document. Councilor Signe Lindell...
Food, coats handed out at Mesa Verde Community Center
According to Feeding America, one in five New Mexico children is facing hunger issues.
rrobserver.com
Cold, but crowded for Veterans Day parade
More than 100 Rio Rancho residents turned out on a chilly Friday Veterans Day to salute the area’s veterans. The parade ran from County Club Drive to Pinetree Rd. and got underway at about 10:15 a.m. Residents and children held American flags, some that were passed out by Rio...
KOAT 7
APD not issuing citations for illegally camping inside a city park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city of Albuquerque closed Coronado Park-- in part-- because it was overrun with homeless camps. In doing so, city leaders said there was nothing they could have done to prevent it from getting out of control. But Target 7 has learned there was one thing...
rrobserver.com
Mid-year data: ABQ violence down, property crime up
Midyear crime statistics released by the Albuquerque Police Department show an incremental increase in property crime and a larger decrease in violent crime compared with the same period last year. The data, released Wednesday by APD and subject to change by year’s end, compares the first six months of 2021...
Santa Fe fire shuts down roads
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire shut down roads in Santa Fe for several hours Wednesday. The afternoon fire was just off Paseo de Peralta and Otero Street in a building under renovation. Three firetrucks, a rescue engine, and two medical units responded to the scene. No one was injured. The cause of the fire […]
sandovalsignpost.com
MLG Wins Big Statewide, But In Sandoval… Just Barely
For a while, Mark Ronchetti’s campaign seemed almost certain it could win over a majority of voters and be one of the few Republicans in the country to oust an incumbent Democratic governor in a red wave that ultimately never came. There were even polls (by Republican-leaning firms) showing Ronchetti within striking distance of Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham just a few weeks before Election Day. But, in the end, all the panicked email solicitations for last-minute donations and Democratic hand wringing were for naught. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham sailed to re-election 52-46%, a comfortable statewide margin of 6%. Libertarian Karen Bedonie secured 2% of the statewide vote.
Comments / 0