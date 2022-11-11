ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Autopsies on four Bernalillo County first responders who died in a helicopter crash in northern New Mexico this summer show the pilot did not suffer any medical crisis or have any questionable substances. The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday that the state Office of the Medical Investigator’s autopsy findings showed all four men died from blunt-force trauma. Bernalillo County Undersheriff Larry Koren, who was the pilot, had no drugs or alcohol in his system. Koren was piloting the helicopter July 16 as the four men returned from helping on a wildfire near Las Vegas. Authorities say the aircraft made an abrupt descent without any turns before hitting the ground.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 23 HOURS AGO