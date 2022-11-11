Touching moment Tony Bennett, who has Alzheimer's, remembers song he's been singing for 50 years

Touching moment Tony Bennett, who has Alzheimer's, remembers song he's been singing for 50 years

The truest form of love can withstand any test of time and obstacles and a video now going viral on social media proves exactly that. Christie Walters and Byron Jefferies spread smiles across the internet when a hilarious moment from their long-awaited wedding left millions amused. The 35-seconds-long clip shows Christie taking a dig at how she's been with Jefferies for 15 long years by blowing off 'dust' from her wedding vows. Their wedding guests burst into laughter as they realized what she was implying while her husband looked on with shock and amusement. The video has been viewed over 21 million times since being shared on TikTok by the @theschoolhousevenue account.

"He smiled at her too like 'this exactly why you the one,'" commented @michyloyaa while @grumpysaurus wrote: "I love how hard she's laughing at her own joke lol."

Christie recently spoke to Good Morning America about the story behind her hilarious gesture at the wedding. "Byron was very adamant about writing our own wedding vows. I had been super emotional leading up to it," she said. The newlywed explained that she had to do something to "break the ice" or make herself laugh to diffuse the emotional tension. "Or I'm going to cry my way through my vows," she thought to herself, Christie shared.

Meanwhile, Jefferies revealed that the pair started dating in 2007 even though it was initially tough to convince Christie that he was "super interested" in her. He added, "Neither one of us thought that this was going to be a thing." However, when they reached their mid-20s and everyone around them was getting married, a tragedy in Jefferies' family put any talk about their wedding on hold.

"My dad passed," Jefferies shared. "That was really tough on us because my Dad was a pretty important person in my life and in Christie's life." He added that his father always wished for him to go to grad school and pursue a career in architecture. However, since he wasn't sure about what he wanted to do, Jefferies said, he put it on a "back burner."

Moreover, his father wished that if he ever got married, he should be able to support his wife and family. Jefferies ultimately decided to fulfill his father's wishes and went back to grad school in 2016. Christie supported him throughout even though it meant they would have to wait a few more years before tying the knot. She said, "I knew it was important to him personally to achieve his dreams. So, I was trying to be as supportive as I could." Jefferies graduated in 2019 and started his career as an architect. He said that he knew exactly what he had to do right after graduating.

He proposed to his partner of 15 years on the grounds of their alma mater, Clemson University, on November 13 last year. "You have to laugh with each other. Our journey was long and it wasn't easy. Being together for so long, one of the things that strengthen us together is that we laugh and joke all the time," said Christie. "Laughter is a key to our relationship and hopefully that video is a testament to what love can do and love can conquer all, even time."

Watch the video here:

Pablo Avila, his son and a friend got to live a fairy tale dream when they were rescued by three mermaids in California. The trio had decided to go scuba-diving on October 23 while they were visiting Catalina Island, the southernmost of California's Channel Islands. Lucky for them, it also happened to be the second day of a mermaid training session at Casino Point on Catalina Island. A professional mermaid performer and diver with six years of experience, Elle Jimenez, 33, of Miami, was instructing an advanced mermaid course that was approved by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI). "This was my first time teaching the course in California," Jimenez told Fox News Digital .

About noon, Jimenez and her pupils heard a cry, "Help! He blacked out!" a little distance away from the open water training area. Putting on their mermaid fins, Jimenez and her students Elaina Marie Garcia, 26 and Great Chin Burger, 37, leaped into action. Since none of the other mermaids in the class had rescue or instruction certification, only Jimenez, Garcia and Burger could help. Julie Andersen, the global director of brand for PADI Worldwide, who was present during the mermaid class, saw the whole incident. "We safely kept our distance ensuring we did not complicate the situation," Andersen said.

The three-person mermaid pod swam over to Avila and his diver buddies, assisting them in taking off cumbersome diving equipment. "Elaina got to Pablo first and right after Great Chin then me," Jimenez said. "I think we all went on automatic—and our rescue mode turned on."

Garcia said Avila was foaming at the mouth and was unconscious by the time they reached him. "I gave him rescue breaths in the water," Garcia recalled. "My training kicked in and I had the muscle memory I needed to get his scuba gear quickly and efficiently off. Great Chin helped me remove his weights and all the while giving a breath every five seconds." Owner of NATIV Productions and mermaid class photographer Darren Joshua Leonardi captured images of the rescue amidst the mayhem. The pictures show the three mermaids lifting Avila and his scuba tank close to the surface of the Gulf of Santa Catalina. Burger is seen wearing biffins, while Jimenez and Garcia are sporting their trademark mermaid monofins.

Leonardi also assisted the mermaids in bringing Avila to land. "I think we were all meant for these roles and that moment proved we were exactly where we needed to be," Jimenez said. "It has been empowering and humbling at the same time," Jimenez said.

Garcia, who describes herself as a "lifelong mermaid," obtained her diving certification at the age of 14. "I have always been drawn to the water," she said. "It feels surreal to have rescued Pablo like this. I feel so many emotions," she continued. "I’m proud of the way we handled the rescue. It was absolutely a team effort. I also feel a great sense of relief that Pablo survived." She said the incident has helped the three bond, "We will always be friends."

Burger, who has been a freediver for three years and a merman for a year, said it "feels unreal" to have saved someone in a situation that is "supposed to be fun." "We all dived in to help," Burger said. "It feels amazing to know I not only was able to help save someone, but that person recovered well [after] the last time he was in our arms, unconscious and not breathing."



Burger hopes to increase awareness of the mermaid community. "I hope this incident helps the mermaid community get the respect we deserve as well as show others that it is a serious sport," Burger said. "It’s not just pretty tails and smiles, but we can save lives too ... with grace." Avila’s son and a friend said that Avila is recuperating. "We had seen the mermaids before starting our dive. And were thinking how cute they were," said Javier Claramunt, Avila’s son. "Little did we know how well-trained they really are," he said.

A mother in Utah held a secret from her husband for the sweetest reason. Kylie Katich, 27, revealed a beautiful story behind her 7-month-old daughter Esti's adorable brown bear costume in a now-viral TikTok video . Katich begins the video by stating that she was still carrying Esti when her husband, Alex, 29, purchased a lovely teddy bear zip-up costume for the child. “He became obsessed with it and dresses her in it almost every single day,” Katich says in the video. “The only problem is that she grows out of it, and I haven’t had the heart to tell him that yet.”

Katich then reveals that she’s been “secretly replacing” the costume almost every month since Esti was born because she doesn't want her husband's heart to break. Since Katich posted the video on November 5, it has been viewed almost 16 million times. The video was captioned, "Bear suit Update." In a twist, Katich reveals that Alex actually found out about the lie but hadn't been saying anything. “Except, guys, then I found out that he knows the secret!” she exclaims, as the camera pans to Alex, who is holding Esti. “It’s like when you have a fish and it dies and your parents replace it before you can see it — that’s what this bear suit is like,” Alex says, with a big smile.

via GIPHY

Katich, a Salt Lake City-based photographer, revealed to TODAY that Alex was "extremely apprehensive" about becoming a father. He has little prior experience working with kids. But everything changed when Alex found the bear costume at a nearby H&M. “He took photos of it in the store. And that night, he laid it in bed with us,” Katich recalled. “Every time he would take a nap on the couch, the bear suit was with him. Then, when it was time to head to the hospital, the bear suit was the only thing he wanted to pack.”

Alex's attachment to the bear suit only grew when their little cub was born and Katich said she experienced full-blown panic when the suit sold out online. “When they restocked it, I ended up buying all the sizes,” she confessed. Katich explains that she understands Alex’s emotional attachment to the outfit. “The second he saw the bear suit, fatherhood clicked and became real for him. I watched it happen,” she said. “It sounds so silly and weird but he truly nurtured this little bear suit. The bear suit was the first thing that made him like, ‘This is really happening and I'm ready.’”

via GIPHY

Katich shared that she bought a white polar outfit recently so she could “mix it up a little,” or else her husband “would have her in the brown bear suit every day,” adding “It’s the only thing he wants to dress her in.” TikTok users had their own fun with the trope, with many users suggesting that the child will wear these well into her adulthood, maybe walking to the aisle in it! User @poisonsystem25 says, "Petition for you to keep every bear suit so that one day you can see how much she's grown simply by lining the bear suits up next to each other." Another user @brunette_badie jokes, "Well let's prey h&m always has it in stock forever for you." A user suggests buying the husband a matching one. Another user suggests keeping the old bear suits for potential future siblings, making it a thing for them to grow up with!

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 2, 2022. It has since been updated.



A woman has hit out at people criticizing her mother for having a baby at 51. Kayla Caldwell's mom wanted to have a baby and successfully got pregnant through IVF, but the response from the public has been harsh and judgmental. Kayla Caldwell said this is the happiest she has seen her mother and won't have anyone else dampen her joy. Caldwell had been documenting her mom's pregnancy journey on TikTok , reported The Mirror. One of her videos notched up as many as 7 million views. While some were happy for her mom, some were rude and judgmental.

Caldwell wouldn't take any criticism and hit back at the trolls. "To all the haters of my mom having a baby at 51... She is so happy!" she said. Caldwell shared some of the negative comments in a separate story. "51 and the doctors let her do that knowing all the risks??" wrote one person. "I’d like to know what Dr would ever do this?! That’s too damn old," commented another. One person even accused her of being selfish. "I hope she’s okay and baby but this was extremely selfish choice. For her life and the babies life at risk," they wrote. One person even had the audacity to target Caldwell. "If you don’t want anybody to say anything maybe you shouldn’t have a whole social media page dedicated to it. You’re inviting it," they wrote. "You will probably be caring for your sibling one day," one person commented, while another wrote, "This is so irresponsible for literally everyone involved."

It wasn't all negative comments though. "Y'all act like 51 is really old when there's women older then this raising their daughter kids cause they lost them to cps🙄," one person wrote. Lot of users spread love and congratulated Caldwell's mom. "I don't know why everyone has to have a cruel comment about age and babies. My dad is in his 60s and has a 4 month old and I'm 33 his oldest," wrote one person. "Congratulations all the best. I get upset reading this, I waited 9 yrs for my daughter had her at 37 now lm 51 would loved another baby❤️," added another. "So many cruel and judgmental people.. it disgusts me… congratulations on the new sibling and new nephew 🥰," commented one user.

Some shared their own personal experiences. "My friend was told she could never have a baby.. she had a healthy boy at the age of 50🥰 congratulations momma 🥰," wrote one user. Another added, "I had my last at 50. Now he's almost 16 and my best friend. LOL, my new neighbors think he's my Grandson😅 Have not told them yet." Caldwell posted a video of the baby smiling and one user commented, "He's happy! He's taken care of and obviously sooo loved!! Who cares what people think! He looks like he's ;) love it!!"

More women have been delaying pregnancy in recent times and the size of families is also getting smaller. Stats show that in 1976, the percentage of mothers with four or more children was 40%, reported Community Health Magazine . In 2014, the percentage of women with four children was 14%, and the percentage of those with two children was 41%. Lisa VerWeire, a woman who had a baby in her late 40s, said there were many advantages. VerWeire believes she's more equipped to be a mother now. “Life has been such an amazing journey and through the years I have acquired numerous and various skills with which to navigate motherhood,” she said.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 12, 2022. It has since been updated.



Workplaces are realizing the importance of worker satisfaction and about time too. One CEO from Arizona is upping the ante and offering $5000 to those who aren't satisfied with their positions within two weeks of hiring them. Chris Ronzio, the CEO of the software company Trainual, believes his company is an exciting place to work and is ready to be proven wrong. "With today's market, hiring teams have to move quickly to assess candidates and get them through the process to a competitive offer, so it's impossible to be right 100 percent of the time," Ronzio told Business Insider .

Happy businesswomen using digital tablet in office - stock photo/Getty Images

Ronzio is aware of how important it is to be excited about work. He believes a two-week time gives them time to settle down and assess the work at hand and the potential red flags as well. "The offer to quit allows the dust to settle from a speedy process and let the new team member throw a red flag if they're feeling anything but excited," he said. Trainual is a software company that helps small businesses onboard, train, and scale teams. From a company that literally trains other teams, Ronzio understands the resources that go into training someone else and believes it's better to have invested less in training than if the employee quits later.

He also adds that those who reject the $5,000 have a lot to gain in the future. "Those who refuse the $5,000 miss out on something 'extra' at this point in the timeline, because they believe the long-term value of sticking with us is worth much, much more," said Ronzio. Trainual launched the program first in May 2020 with a bonus of $2,500. Ronzio adds that none of the company's 38 hires took the company up on the offer. Ronzio says the idea is to let the employees have the power to choose. "It's a powerful thing for them to turn down the cash, opt-in, and commit," he said, before adding that it creates a foundation for a great working relationship."

Multi-ethnic group sharing ideas in office - stock photo/Getty Images

America has seen a record 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November on account of various factors including low pay, and poor working conditions. The mass resignations have been dubbed the "Great Resignation." Companies have been forced to radically change their approach to hiring, starting with better pay packets, benefits, and a healthier work environment.

The San Francisco-based e-commerce developer Bolt recently made the news after announcing a four-day workweek for its employees. The San Francisco-based company initially piloted the program last fall and found the results to be overwhelmingly positive, said founder and CEO Ryan Breslow, according to CNBC News. "I couldn't imagine running a company any other way," he said. Breslow claimed that productivity increased, work was streamlined and the employees were happy. An internal survey revealed that 94% of workers and 91% of managers wanted the program to continue. An overwhelming majority (84%) also reported being more productive and added that their work-life balance improved. "A lot of companies operate with a lot of work theater, which is people caring more about the appearance of working than the actual work," he noted. "So you have countless meetings, countless documents, countless presentations," Breslow said. "It's impossible to sift through the noise and get to the heart of the matter."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 24, 2021. It has since been updated.



As fun and joyful as shopping can be, those who don't match the fashion industry's unrealistic body standards often find shopping for clothes to be a frustrating and disappointing experience. Many shoppers have a hard time trying to find clothes that fit them properly as brands use tactics like "vanity sizing" that opens up a world of annoyance and confusion every time one needs a few new clothes. Having run out of patience for such absurd sizing practices, a few years ago Instagrammer and inclusive fashion activist Katie Sturino launched the #MakeMySize campaign to send a simple but powerful message to the fashion industry: clothes should be made for people of all shapes and sizes.

Speaking to Health about how the campaign came into being, Sturino explained: "I had an online shopping order come in and nothing fit me. I'm a fashion blogger in New York City and I have a really tough time finding something to wear. And if I have a tough time, imagine how the regular woman who's not a fashion blogger feels. I'm hoping that designers will take note and extend their sizes. And if they don't already have plans to introduce extended sizing, I want them to see how many beautiful women they're missing out on."

"The #MakeMySize movement is about letting brands know that there is an opportunity to serve an entire size range of women who are just trying to wear their clothes and spend their money on the designs," Sturino told Grazia . "I started this not from the place of being a fashion blogger, but more from the place of a frustrated consumer. I am thrilled that the options are getting better season by season and that many brands are opening their eyes to this issue. I have been frustrated in my shopping experience for years as a size 12,14,16 woman..."

"I still cannot just pop to the shop in New York City to browse. I have to cherry-pick certain pieces from certain designers. Hope they have my size in store... or that they even make my size at all!! That's the point. I’ve been delighted with [an item of clothing] only to have it barely squeeze over my head for years. I'm tired of it," she added. The #MakeMySize campaign turned out to be a resounding success online with other frustrated shoppers also calling out brands for not being more size-inclusive.

Following the overwhelming public outcry, many brands have worked towards improving their sizing options. "I have had great conversations with brands that have resulted in progress, such as Veronica Beard and Diane Von Furstenberg, both of whom I am proud to work with. Their pieces are fashionable and inclusive for all women," Sturino told Bored Panda . "Though size inclusivity in the fashion industry has made a lot of progress in the past few years, it is clear that there are still some brands that will never extend their range. We have a long way to go."

Sharing some advice for those struggling with self-image, Sturino said: "Put your confidence on first and stop talking shit to yourself in the mirror. When you walk by the mirror after you have gotten dressed and feel deflated, cut that negative conversation short. Try to get out of your micro thought process and instead say, 'I really love my dress. I'm happy that I am doing so well at my job that I can afford this dress.' Also, don't look at another person and think, 'God, their life is perfect,' or 'She looks so cute in those shorts—I wish I looked cute in those shorts.' Because then you go down the rabbit hole of thinking you would look better if you didn't eat that sandwich or if you went to Pilates last night. Realize that every girl, even with all of her perfect physical attributes, has their own issues and insecurities too."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 10, 2020. It has since been updated.



When John Bascynski spotted a vintage McCall magazine from 1958 at a yard sale, he was intrigued. As he flicked through the pages, he found an interesting article titled 129 Ways to Get a Husband and he pointed it out to his wife. The magazine cost a dollar and they bought it. His girlfriend, Kim Marx-Kuczynski, had a good laugh reading it. The elderly people always talk up the "good ol' days" and this rare peek into the past would give her a perspective on what it was like back then, especially for a woman. Marx-Kuczynski read the "129 ways" and was amused because the advice doled out was bordering on the ridiculous. Marx-Kuczynski, who hails from Madison, Wisconsin, posted the images from the magazine on Facebook and said they did have a good ol' laugh but it also highlighted the sexist society women had to combat (and to a large extent, still do) on a daily basis. One of the ways to get a husband was to "stand in a corner and cry softly."

The article started, "In the United States today, there are sixteen million women over the age of seventeen who are not married. Presumably, the vast majority of them would like to be." Marx-Kuczynski spoke to Bored Panda about the post and the article in question and said it reflected the times back then. "My boyfriend John Bascynski spotted it at a rummage sale and pointed it out. I bought it for a dollar. I think the article is reflective of the social mores of the era, and I found the comparison between what was acceptable then and what is acceptable now fascinating. It also made me grateful that so much progress has been made," said Marx-Kuczynski.

Marx-Kuczynski said the article highlighted the kind of hardships the previous generations had to go through. "It's outdated and absurd and funny, but it had serious intentions. Society has changed so much in the last sixty years, and this article exemplifies the differences between what our moms and grandmas grew up with compared to ourselves and the coming generations. It's fascinating," she said. So when we look back at the "good ol' days" we'd do well to remember they might not have been good for all.

Women only got their voting right in 1919 after Congress signed the bill into law and even then the Senate passed the bill only by two votes, reported MSN News. Even then, this privilege was only extended to White women. Five years later, Native American women earned the right to vote. It would be almost another 40 years before Black and Latinx women were allowed to vote after President Lyndon Johnson signs the Voting Rights Act into law, prohibiting voting discrimination based on "race, color, or national origin." While the law granted the African-American community the right to vote, voter suppression is still rampant to this day.

While the article not only throws light on the oppression women faced, it also serves as a reminder to continue to fight for equality. The article was shared more than 17,000 times and had 4,800 comments. The comments were largely from women with Kari Yalte stating , How far we have come. Omg . Teresa wrote: Wow! That was the year I was born. My mom would have read that. So funny but very disturbing... just wow! LaTara Rivers commented : Number 14 killed me!! Do you mean to tell me I gotta get a job overseas to get a husband??? Babyyyyyyyy! Oh, that was bullshit bullshit. Joan, a woman who reportedly lived through that age added , I do remember lots of advice in magazines on how to treat a husband, such as have his dinner ready and his slippers as soon as he came home, and don't forget the lipstick. My Grannie's advice was to just put the cloth on the table and lay some knives and forks: it then looks as if you have done something towards dinner!









Editor's Note: This article was originally published on April 1, 2022

To live for 90 years is a feat in itself but to love and be married for 90 is another thing altogether. Zechariah and Shama’a have been married for an astonishing 91 years and their love for one another is strong as ever. Zechariah and Shama’a were Jewish orphans who were born in Yemen. As was common in the first part of the 20th century, orphans were married early in life to avoid them getting married outside their faith and culture. This was the case for Zechariah and Shama’a, who were 12 and 10 respectively when they were wed. The pair lived through some trying times as they weathered extreme poverty and survived persecution. They were some of the first Yemeni Jews to move to Israel, reported BBC News.

"We both grew up as orphans. He was motherless, so was I," she said, before adding that they never lived a life of luxury. "We suffered. There is no worse suffering than we had experienced. There is none," she adds. "We had no house. We cleaned the donkey's barn and lived in it. In 1948, they moved to Israel and started a family. They had eleven children. "One. Two. Three... I can't even remember how many were there," he jokes. "There were many." Their family has since grown and the pair now have 64 grandchildren.

Apart from love, it's dry wit that keeps them going. The pair constantly rib each other. "Remember, this is my first and last woman," says Zechariah, gesturing towards his wife. "And I never threw her out." She mumbles something and he asks, "What? Did I throw you out?" She then responds by shushing him. When asked what's the secret of love, he said, "God sent her to me. I was lucky to win her," he said. "Women flocked to me like a herd of sheep, but I didn't take any of them," he said. She said they rarely fought and it's the happiness of being together that sustains their marriage.

People couldn't get enough of their love story. "What a lovely heart-warming story and such a large family as their legacy. I chuckled at the 'and I never threw her out' quip!" wrote one person. Another added, "To keep a marriage alive both parties have to continuously work towards a common goal. When you’re both busy working on something together it’ll bring you closer and create a bond." The video served as inspiration for many. "Got married today and this video gave me so much hope for my future," wrote another. "Though their early life was arduous, their efforts are rewarded. My wife and I have married for only 26 years, and I think I still have a lot of things to learn from them," commented another. "This is truly beautiful. I am only upset that we see this as different or unique. This should be normal, being married once and for their whole lives(unless of course there is abuse)," another user added. "What a fantastic story ❤ living to 91 is an accomplishment ... let alone being married for 91 years! I wish I knew their secret," wrote another.

While they may have been married for over 90 years they are still not the oldest couple. Guinness World Records recognized Julio Cesar Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Maclovia Quinteros Reyes, 104, who have lived a combined 215 years as the world's oldest married couple, reported USA Today. "The love and maturity that we had as a couple from the beginning of the marriage allowed us to know each other and grow emotionally to define our future," read a statement by Guinness World Records. They revealed "love + maturity + mutual respect" as the secret of their successful marriage.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2022. It has since been updated.



Kalani and Jarani Dean are beautiful twins but with a rare distinction. Kalani was born with light skin and Jarani has darker skin. It's rare to see children with mixed-race parents get the skin-tone color of just one of their parents. Their mother, Whitney Meyer, is white and their father, Tomas Dean, is Black. Whitney is hoping they become a symbol against racism, and become a reminder to love everyone equally. "Kalani was as white as can be. I was just in denial because you know the odds of this? I would never think I would have a black and white twin. That's why I asked if she was albino because she was just so white," said Whitney, reported TODAY.

It's common for children to be born with a skin tone that's a mix of the skin tones of both their parents. In rare cases, children are born with a skin tone that's closer to one parent, but Kalani and Jarani appear to have taken on the color of each parent, making them unique. Tomas was just as surprised as anyone else. "I was like, 'Yeah, she's a little light,' but I thought maybe babies are that way when they're first born. But then a couple of minutes later, her sister came out a little darker. In a million years, I never thought I'd have a girl with blue eyes. I didn't think I could pull that one off! I hope that a lot of people can see that color really isn't a big thing. What's important is love. Mysterious things can happen and life is a blessing."

Whitney said no one believes that they are twins, even if she dresses them the same. She added that they have similar facial features including their smile but the color of the twins throw people off. Intriguingly, Kalani looks much like her older Caucasian brother, Talan, and Jarani looks like Meyer's 2-year-old son, Pravyn, who had drowned. The twins are two years younger than Pravyn.

It's always been a mystery to scientists how genes interact with each other when considering that there are so many genes that control skin tone and eye color. “The physical traits you can see in a person are just a very small sliver of the genetic diversity across human populations,” said Dr. Bryce Mendelsohn, a medical geneticist at the University of California, San Francisco. “A lot of times we only focus on the things our eyes can see, but what we see is a tiny tip of the iceberg of the actual genetic diversity in everyone.”

Khristi Cunningham of Ohio knows what it's like to raise twins with different skin tones. Cunningham is the mother to fraternal twins, one having a lighter complexion and the other a darker complexion. Her husband is Black and she's white. On hearing about Whitney's babies, her first thought was, “Get ready for a lot of conversations with strangers!" She was happy to share the story of her kids with the media because she said it was imperative to talk about race in the country. "We did feel that we were obligated to share our story with others. We felt we were given these two beautiful children for a positive purpose — that purpose was to educate those who are ignorant to the fact that these things are possible, and to initiate a conversation on race in America," she told TODAY . Cunningham said being of a particular color is no accomplishment. "No one on this Earth gets to stand in line to pick their skin color. It is only by chance we are brown, or black, or white," she said.







Alzheimer's disease poses a great many challenges for the people who have been diagnosed with it as well as everyone around them. According to Mayoclinic , it causes a continuous decline in thinking, memory, behavioral and social skills and can be extremely difficult to live with. Tony Bennett, the legendary singer, has been battling with this condition for almost six years and is still managing to inspire people with his music.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett prior to the Gala Concert in aid of WellChild at Royal Albert Hall on June 8, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Davidson - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Image Source: Reddit

Such a heartwarming moment between Bennett and his long-time friend Lady Gaga is going viral on the internet. A video was posted by u/TerrySharpHY on Reddit that states that Bennett has a hard time remembering names, however, when Lady Gaga asked him to perform an age-old song something incredible happened. She says to him that nobody in the world can sing it better and Bennett instantly recalls the lyrics of this song he has been performing for over 50 years and sings it in an absolutely beautiful manner on stage.

Image Source: Reddit

His song moved everyone in the audience and even Gaga had tears in her eyes by the end of it. He even glances at his wife sitting in the audience as he continues to sing. His fans were bought to tears considering that even after battling a painful neurological condition, Bennett's love for music surpasses every difficulty and struggle he faces every day. One Reddit user noted, "This was a beautiful moment. I’m sure his wife and family will always cherish it. Thank you to Lady Gaga for making this magic happen." Another said , "I remember when my Grandpa was alive he couldn't remember anyone's name. But he never forgot the rhythm Of the music he Used to listen to. He would tap his fingers and sing acapella songs."

Image Source: Reddit

Music and Alzheimer's disease indeed have a bittersweet connection because as seen in many patients, they are able to recall and remember musical tunes even while suffering degenerative memory loss. According to Alzheimer's Association , a person with even late-stage Alzheimer's can remember the tunes and music that was part of their childhood. Several people in Reddit comments recognized this with one writing , "I don't know the science behind it, but music helped with Alzheimer patients immensely. Especially in aggressive and ones with extreme anxiety. I've known patients that have forgotten their names but remember Twinkle Twinkle Little star."

Another added , "I always remember singing 'You are my Sunshine' with my Mom when she had Alzheimer's and at one point she turned to me and asked "Why do I know this?". It even surprised her." In another instance of music playing a major role in the lives of people with Alzheimer's, in Mexico City Mariachi which is a staple of Mexican Culture is being used to treat the memory loss caused by the condition, per ABC News . According to the Mexican Alzheimer's Center, music might assist people with dementia to relive their memories. It's even inspired patients to sing and dance to their favorite music.