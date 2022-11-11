ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti County, MN

Small Business Development Center looking for proposals

 4 days ago

The North Central Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is seeking to contract with satellite offices and business consultants who will assist entrepreneurs and business owners to successfully start, manage, and grow their businesses.

Satellite offices and business consultants will also advocate for entrepreneurship and small business through presentations and trainings throughout the region.

The North Central SBDC works throughout an 11-county and two sovereign native nation region including: Aitkin, Cass, Chisago, Crow Wing, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Todd, and Wadena counties and the Leech Lake and Mille Lacs Bands of Ojibwe.

If you are interested in submitting a proposal for the delivery of services in 2023, please go to our website at www.northcentralsbdc.org/more for further details. The deadline for proposals is Wed., Nov. 16, 2022.

The North Central SBDC works collaboratively throughout our region to provide no-cost business consulting and no-cost or at-cost training to help entrepreneurs and small businesses start, grow, and succeed.

