Related
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman in the classic cartoon “Batman: The Animated Series,” has died, friends and Warner Bros. Discovery have confirmed. He was 66. According to friend and fellow voice actor Diane Pershing, Conroy died Thursday after being ill. Pershing memorialized...
Henry Cavill says he picked the Superman costume he wore in ‘Black Adam’ and ‘never gave up hope’ about returning to the role
Henry Cavill is finally back as Superman, and he recently explained that he was allowed to pick which suit he wore in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
dexerto.com
Batman fans heartbroken as Kevin Conroy passes away
Batman fans are gutted as legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy has passed away at 66 years old. Kevin Conroy, the voice actor of the caped crusader in the mega-hit show Batman: The Animated Series, has passed away. Conroy had served as the voice of Batman in the early 1990s, starting...
Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Dead at 66 After Cancer Battle
Watch: Batman: The Animated Series Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Dies. One of the most legendary voices behind Batman has passed away. Kevin Conroy, who voiced the caped crusader in Batman: The Animated Series, died on Nov. 10 at age 66 after a short battle with cancer, according to a press release from DC Comics. The prolific performer took up the mantle of Batman for the cartoon show in 1992 before going on to voice the superhero on various DC Comics projects, including Justice League, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman Beyond.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jason Momoa gushes over super-friend Henry Cavill’s ‘amazing’ return to DC
It will come as no surprise that head DC cheerleader Jason Momoa has absolutely no uncertain feelings about Superman’s return. The Aquaman actor didn’t mince words when asked about the now utterly spoiled post-credit sequence of Black Adam, which featured Henry Cavill returning to the famous role he made famous in Man of Steel, Justice League, and Batman vs. Superman.
Cinema Blend
Jason Momoa Has A Dream DC Project, But Zack Snyder Is Not Involved
While Jason Momoa was fairly well known prior to the mid-2010s through projects like Stargate: Atlantis, Game of Thrones and the Conan the Barbarian remake, it’s safe to say that being cast as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe made him a household name among moviegoers worldwide. So far Momoa has appeared in four DC movies as Aquaman, counting Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will arrive at the end of 2023. But Momoa has also teased that he now has a dream DC project in the works, and the actor cleared up with CinemaBlend whether or not Zack Snyder’s involved with it.
Batman: Mark Hamill pays tribute to 'brother' Kevin Conroy following his death
Mark Hamill has shared a heartwarming tribute to his Batman co-star Kevin Conroy, following the actor's shocking passing over the weekend. On Friday (November 11), it was confirmed that Conroy had passed away following a lengthy battle with an undisclosed illness. He was 66 years old. While he enjoyed a prolific career on stage and screen, generations will no doubt know him best as the voice of Batman in multiple animated series and video games - most notably Batman: The Animated Series, and the Arkham games.
ComicBook
The Batman 2 Fan Art Gives Robert Pattinson New Arkham Origins and Telltale Inspired Batsuit
Robert Pattinson's The Batman has been one of the most accurate Caped Crusader's that's ever been seen in live-action. With top notch detective skills and a neo-noir genre, it seems that Warner Bros. has finally gotten the character right. One of the things that could have been better about the film would have been featuring a more accurate Batman costume. Although the suit Pattinson wore was pretty darn good, it's hard to move on from the previous interpretation. One fan thinks that the next film could give the character a pretty accurate look and had even designed a concept.
thedigitalfix.com
William Shatner wants Jonah Hex TV series from James Gunn
Now that James Gunn has creative control of the DCEU – across movies and television – many of his former collaborators, or even people he’s never worked with before, have ideas for projects based on DC comics. Gunn is probably going to find himself inundated by pitches – and actor Johnathon Schaech has used Twitter (while he still can) to pitch Gunn on a Jonah Hex TV series.
Gamespot
Kevin Conroy Defined Batman For All Those That Followed
James Bond fans will argue until they're blue in the face which actor is the best 007. But when it comes to Batman, there is no argument: Kevin Conroy, who voiced Batman for nearly 30 years beginning with Batman: The Animated Series, is unquestionably the best. On this, Batman fans are in near universal agreement. Conroy passed away this week at age 66, but leaves behind a permanent mark on the legendary comic book hero.
James Gunn And Peter Safran Are Making A DC Universe Bible
The DC Universe has recently undergone some major changes, especially when it comes to leadership. As many fans already know, it was announced in late October that screenwriter and director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would be taking over as co-CEOs of DC Studios, with the former leading the creative part of the company and the latter in charge of business endeavors (per The Hollywood Reporter). Both have worked on their fair share of comic book-related films, with Gunn directing both Marvel and DC films like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Suicide Squad."
dexerto.com
Gran Turismo movie: Release date, David Harbour joins cast, early plot details
A Gran Turismo movie is officially in development as famed director Neill Blomkamp looks to adapt Sony’s flagship racing simulator series for the big screen. From an early rundown of the plot to a look at the star-studded cast, here’s everything you need to know. Video game adaptations...
dexerto.com
Who is Valentina Allegra de Fontaine? Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Black Panther 2 character explained
Julia Louis-Dreyfus has cameoed as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in multiple Marvel projects, including new release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Here’s everything you need to know about the character, and how she might shape the future of the MCU. Valentina Allegra de Fontaine – sometimes known as Contessa Allegra...
dexerto.com
Andor: Is Luthen Rael a Jedi? Theory explained
A new, wild Andor theory has emerged: is it possible that Luthen Rael is actually a Jedi? Let’s break down the theory – it’s not as crazy as you think. Andor may be set in the galaxy far, far away, but this isn’t a story concerned with the Dark Side and the light, nor does it seem bothered with the Skywalkers, Jedi Masters, lightsabers, and all the other Star Wars trademarks.
dexerto.com
Terrifier 2 producer says “door is open” for Dead by Daylight collab
Terrifier 2’s Steve Barton has once again expressed an interest in partnering with developer Behaviour Interactive for a Dead by Daylight collaboration. The indie horror sequel hit theaters in October, then quickly took the box office by storm. To date, Terrifier 2 has scared up an impressive $10 million worldwide off the back of a $250,000 budget.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC’s James Gunn and Peter Safran’s 10 Year Plan has fans pumped
It seems that Warner Bros Discovery is doing whatever it takes to make the DCU work after the company announced that it has a “10-year plan” for the franchise. And with the announcement of Suicide Squad‘s James Gunn and Peter Safran taking the reins of the superhero franchise, fans are excited to see what the two have in store for the future of DC.
A.V. Club
Warner Bros. canceled the Scoob! sequel—then had its creators finish it anyway
The creators of Warner Bros. Discovery’s shelved Scoob! sequel, Holiday Haunt, were reportedly told to go ahead and finish the animated movie—after they’d been told that the film would never be released, and would instead be treated as a tax write-off by the studio. This is per...
