Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
streakingthelawn.com
UVA women’s soccer handles Fairleigh Dickinson, 4-0 in NCAA Tournament first round
Fairleigh Dickinson made it to the NCAA tournament in the most tried and true of ways. Playing in a single-entrant conference, the Knights got hot right at the right time and won their conference tournament, knocking off the top two seeds in the process. As a team, they had surrendered 22 goals in their first ten games, but they turned the season around and yielded only a pair of goals over their last 8 games. (Of course, giving up five goals to the Virginia Cavaliers will bloat the goals-against total pretty significantly.)
streakingthelawn.com
What the 30-point loss to Pitt tells us about the UVA Football program
The team was 3-6 and the expectations were low. Somehow, the Virginia Cavaliers managed to leave us speechless once again. The Cavaliers fell behind 14-0 merely seconds into the game after the first two plays from scrimmage resulted in Brennan Armstrong pick sixes. There was no way that this Virginia team would claw its way back after that. It was already over.
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia football player D’Sean Perry among those killed in UVA shooting
Update: University President Jim Ryan confirmed this report in a live press conference late Monday morning. Multiple outlets, including the Daily Progress and the Richmond Times-Dispatch, are reporting that Virginia junior linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry is among the three killed in Sunday night’s horrific shooting on grounds in Charlottesville.
streakingthelawn.com
UPDATED: Virginia RB Mike Hollins one of the injured victims in Sunday’s shooting, “doing well” after second surgery
After the University of Virginia confirmed the tragic deaths of Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler following Sunday night’s shooting on Grounds, UVA football running back Mike Hollins has been confirmed by his parents to be one of the two other victims who were injured in the attack.
streakingthelawn.com
Everything Tony Elliott and Carla Williams said in their press conference
Following Sunday’s tragic shooting, University of Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott addressed the media in a press conference this afternoon. We’ve got the full transcript below. CARLA WILLIAMS: Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Obviously a very difficult time for our...
streakingthelawn.com
University Police names former Virginia Football player Chris Jones as suspect in fatal shootings
Heartbreaking news out of Charlottesville late Sunday night as University Police Department reported a shooting that resulted in three fatalities and two additional injuries at the Culbreth Garage. UPD identified former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell Jones as the suspect involved in the shooting and remains actively looking for Jones,...
streakingthelawn.com
Help support the families of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry via verified GoFundMe fundraisers
Following the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday night, verified GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up for the families of the deceased, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and now D’Sean Perry. To emphasize, SB Nation and Streaking the Lawn have been in contact with GoFundMe and we can vouch for the legitimacy of these fundraisers. So, rest assured, if you are able and willing to donate, your money will go directly to the Chandler and Davis families.
streakingthelawn.com
Chris Jones, suspect in UVA shooting, has been apprehended
Live on a press conference surrounding Sunday night’s shooting on grounds, University of Virginia Police Chief Tim Longo learned and shared that suspect Christopher Darnell Jones has been apprehended. Longo confirms that this did not take place on Grounds. Otherwise, they are not releasing any details yet surrounding where he was arrested or where he is being held.
