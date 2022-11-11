Fairleigh Dickinson made it to the NCAA tournament in the most tried and true of ways. Playing in a single-entrant conference, the Knights got hot right at the right time and won their conference tournament, knocking off the top two seeds in the process. As a team, they had surrendered 22 goals in their first ten games, but they turned the season around and yielded only a pair of goals over their last 8 games. (Of course, giving up five goals to the Virginia Cavaliers will bloat the goals-against total pretty significantly.)

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO