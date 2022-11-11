Read full article on original website
Furious residents who live near migrant detention centre in Kent call for tougher action by authorities over claims asylum seekers 'are escaping on daily basis'
Furious residents who live near a migrant detention centre in Kent are calling for tougher action by authorities over claims that asylum seekers 'are escaping on a daily basis'. Some of the community living around Manston, a processing centre for migrants crossing the Channel, have reported seeing migrants wandering around...
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
Home Office minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants
A Home Office minister has criticised the “cheek” of complaints about processing centres from people who have entered the UK illegally.Chris Philp made the comment amid chaos at Manston migrant base in Kent, where at one point as many as 4,000 people were being detained for weeks in a site intended to hold 1,600 for a matter of days.The policing minister also described the centre as legally compliant days after immigration minister Robert Jenrick suggested it was not.Mr Philp told Times Radio: “If people choose to enter a country illegally, and unnecessarily, it is a bit, you know, it’s a bit...
MPs find people still sleeping on mats on visit to Manston asylum centre
Home affairs committee members say site is still engulfed in crisis despite government assurances
Newcastle: Asylum hotel is worse than prison, says man
An asylum seeker says he has considered taking his own life because of the "miserable" conditions at the Newcastle hotel where he is housed. The man, who entered the UK legally from the Middle East, said he would rather be in prison because he would be better treated. It follows...
My wedding was cancelled with two weeks’ notice because the venue is being used to house asylum seekers – I’m devastated
A COUPLE of 21 years say they were left heartbroken when they were told their wedding would not go ahead in just two weeks' time. Dean Turner and his fiancée Charlotte Townend were counting down to their big day but said they received a call from their wedding planner at 8.45am, who said that the Hull Humber View Hotel could no longer host them.
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
'We really need your help. Please help us': Child migrant throws message in a bottle over fence at Manston processing centre saying desperate families have been held there for a MONTH - as Kent councils warn county is at 'breaking point'
Migrants being held in the Manston processing centre begged for help yesterday. A young girl broke past security to throw a bottle containing a letter over the perimeter fence of the Kent asylum holding centre to the Press gathered outside yesterday. It claimed there were pregnant women and sick detainees...
Want to understand Britain’s decline? Try catching a train in the north of England
In a country understandably gripped by a feeling of autumnal doom, the 11th-hour cancellation of the latest burst of train strikes may look like a welcome outbreak of calm, and of tentative optimism. Though some sources whisper that the rail unions may be adjusting to the fact that the industry has very little money, the RMT’s Mick Lynch says the industrial action “has made the rail employers see sense”, implying concessions that have yet to become clear.
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Yorkshire wedding venue with helipad
On a quiet leafy country lane in East Yorkshire, with views across 6.8 hectares of grounds to the Humber Bridge, is a four-star boutique hotel. With its own helipad, the Hull Humber View in North Ferriby, 14 kilometres from Hull, has been one of the jewels in the crown for hotel chain Best Western.
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
Illegal immigrants? Not our problem, say police after 999 callers concerned about alleged crimes by migrants were directed to the Border Force as more than 600 asylum seekers land in Dover on Saturday
Worried residents who call 999 over suspicious behaviour and even alleged crimes by illegal migrants are being told it is a matter for Border Force – not the police, a leading MP has told The Mail on Sunday. The revelation by Natalie Elphicke comes as more than 600 asylum...
‘We didn’t get a single pound’: anger in Barnsley at broken Tory promises
Successful bids for levelling up money will be revealed alongside the autumn statement on Thursday, but scepticism about the policy is high in the northern town
Hotel in Shrewsbury shuts to guests to take in asylum seekers
A hotel in Shrewsbury has closed its doors to the public and is getting ready to welcome asylum seekers instead. It said it wanted to help people who "desperately need a roof over their head", often from war-torn countries. The venue also said the temporary arrangement would provide "much-needed investment"...
Mohammed El Zubaidy may face fifth jail term over abduction
A man who abducted his children seven years ago could be jailed for a fifth time. Tanya Borg's daughters were taken from Pewsey in Wiltshire to Libya by their father Mohammed El Zubaidy in 2015. Ms Borg has been fighting a lengthy legal battle to get her daughters back ever...
Home Office was told Rwanda policy was making asylum seekers feel suicidal
Accommodation providers told officials of increase in people threatening to harm themselves, minutes of meeting show
Empty Southend care beds are criminal says health boss
A care home manager said it was "criminal" that more hospital patients were not being discharged into empty beds within the community. Michael Daley, who is also chair of the South Essex Care and Health Association, said he did not understand why some homes were not being used. The association's...
