Hamburg, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News 12

Friends of Old Bridge crash victim rally to raise thousands for family

A community in mourning is coming together after a fatal accident on Route 9 in Old Bridge on Wednesday. Freehold resident and pizza shop employee Arturo Luna, 33, was driving home with his family at Route 9 in Old Bridge when they were struck by a stolen vehicle. He died in the crash. His wife, father and children were rushed to the hospital.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Man Details ‘Insane’ Break-In on Tik Tok And Says ‘Lock Your Doors’

Montclair, NJ – Imagine you are watching a movie with the fam and there’s a man in your kitchen. That happened to Troy (@hiscrookedhalo) who lives near Porter Place in Montclair. He put up a warning on Tik Tok and asked people to share it far and wide. According to Troy, Montclair Police told him these kinds of crimes are becoming a “daily occurrence.”
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

1-Year-Old Wallington Boy Christopher Mizdol Dies

Beloved Wallington boy Christopher Walter Mizdol died following heart surgery complications on Saturday, Oct. 22. He was one year and 23 days old. Christopher was known for his constant smiles and laughs, as well as his love of manatees, turtles, trips to Disney World, and his dog, Bruno, his obituary says.
WALLINGTON, NJ
Warwick Valley Dispatch

Strangers Next Door

Residents of Warwick have spoken to The Dispatch about their concerns regarding short-term, transient rentals, brokered through online platforms like Airbnb. One of the chief issues residents of Warwick cite are concerns for their families’ safety. Considering that a legal four-bedroom house can lodge up to eight people, neighbors can see up to four hundred transient people occupy the Airbnb next door to them each year.
WARWICK, NY
foodgressing.com

Crystal Springs Resort Thanksgiving Celebration (Hamburg, NJ)

Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg, NJ is proud to announce its offering of seven extraordinary dining options this Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 24th. In addition to its varied menus, Crystal Springs Resort welcomes guests to experience its mountain setting for overnight stays with luxury accommodations at a choice of two stylish hotels, plus endless activities for all ages.
HAMBURG, NJ
Daily Voice

Ferocious Fire Destroys Little Ferry Home

UPDATE: An overnight fire consumed a private home in Little Ferry. Everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported in the blaze, which broke out in the 2½-story residence on Franklin Street, just off Redneck Avenue, shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Firefighters met heavy flames on...
LITTLE FERRY, NJ

