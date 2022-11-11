Read full article on original website
7 New Tenants Lease at Parsippany Office CampusMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Stem Workforce Dwindles With Few Young People in IndustryMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
5 Morris County Open Space Projects Recommended for FundingMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Morris County Commissioners Present 2023 Capital Spending PlanMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
News 12
Friends of Old Bridge crash victim rally to raise thousands for family
A community in mourning is coming together after a fatal accident on Route 9 in Old Bridge on Wednesday. Freehold resident and pizza shop employee Arturo Luna, 33, was driving home with his family at Route 9 in Old Bridge when they were struck by a stolen vehicle. He died in the crash. His wife, father and children were rushed to the hospital.
What are the most popular baby names of 2022? The top 20 includes a new No. 1
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Expecting a baby? Here’s some name inspiration: BabyCenter.com, a digital parenting resource that reports on trending baby news, has released its annual list of top baby names, ranking the most popular choices for 2022. While lots of traditional monikers are still trending, there’s a...
Police: Teenager, 2 others hurt in Paterson drive-by shooting
Three people, including a 15-year-old, were hurt during a drive-by shooting in Paterson Saturday morning.
baristanet.com
Montclair Man Details ‘Insane’ Break-In on Tik Tok And Says ‘Lock Your Doors’
Montclair, NJ – Imagine you are watching a movie with the fam and there’s a man in your kitchen. That happened to Troy (@hiscrookedhalo) who lives near Porter Place in Montclair. He put up a warning on Tik Tok and asked people to share it far and wide. According to Troy, Montclair Police told him these kinds of crimes are becoming a “daily occurrence.”
Brooklyn family pleads to public for help finding missing 35-year-old man
Alcindor Jenkins, 35, also known as Jerry, was last seen outside his apartment building at 113 Ten Eyck St. last Sunday wearing all black with red sneakers.
‘Amazing’ Hudson Valley, New York Father Killed Saving Family In Fire
You can help out a Hudson Valley family who lost their father in a home fire. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers from the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to a house fire at a home on Babes Lane in the Town of Newburgh. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In...
‘Capturing the Killer Nurse.’ N.J. detectives, whistleblower share real story behind movie.
Bruce Ruck will never forget the day he got a call from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. It was a detective asking about digoxin, a drug used to treat heart failure.
Town cancels event at N.J. arts center due to possibility of ‘confrontation,’ mayor says
A Thursday event planned for the Williams Center, a Rutherford arts venue, was cancelled by borough officials because of the “potential for confrontation,” Mayor Frank Nunziato said in a statement. “Unbeknownst to the borough, an event was planned for this evening at the Williams Center, news of which...
This Labyrinth In the Middle of the Woods Is So Magical
Though be careful, it could be a fae trap.
Extra AF: You’ve never seen anything quite like this NJ pizzeria
Of course, we see a ton of outrageous food posts all over the internet, but this one just hits different. I feel like while I’m scrolling online aimlessly for hours on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok I always see the best food posts, but they’re never close. That happens to me 99% of the time, but today is that 1%.
UPDATE: Victim In Hackensack Barbershop Shooting Dies, Killer Remains At Large
UPDATE: A man struck by gunfire at a Hackensack barber shop early Saturday evening died at the hospital, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed. Shots rang out outside the Minyety Barbershop off the corner of Lehigh and Essex streets around 5 p.m. Responders told Daily Voice that a 28-year-old city...
Woman claims she’s misgendered at work by Dollar General
The 41-year-old woman from the hamlet of Wallkill is transitioning and says she’s done everything she can to make sure co-workers and management at the Dollar General store in Marlboro know her correct name and gender since she started last year.
1-Year-Old Wallington Boy Christopher Mizdol Dies
Beloved Wallington boy Christopher Walter Mizdol died following heart surgery complications on Saturday, Oct. 22. He was one year and 23 days old. Christopher was known for his constant smiles and laughs, as well as his love of manatees, turtles, trips to Disney World, and his dog, Bruno, his obituary says.
15 of the best Christmas festivals to attend in NJ in 2022
Chilly temperatures, mittens, hot cocoa, twinkling lights, the fresh smell of evergreen and holly…. The holidays are in the air in New Jersey and it’s time to grab the family and some friends and celebrate all the state has to offer. Here are 15 of some of the...
Warwick Valley Dispatch
Strangers Next Door
Residents of Warwick have spoken to The Dispatch about their concerns regarding short-term, transient rentals, brokered through online platforms like Airbnb. One of the chief issues residents of Warwick cite are concerns for their families’ safety. Considering that a legal four-bedroom house can lodge up to eight people, neighbors can see up to four hundred transient people occupy the Airbnb next door to them each year.
What ‘Good Nurse’ left out: Netflix documentary gets deeper into NJ killer cover up
A Netflix documentary called “Capturing the Killer Nurse” debuts this week and sheds light on New Jersey serial killer Charles Cullen, who murdered at least 29 people over his 16 years as a nurse in hospitals in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The West Orange native is suspected...
foodgressing.com
Crystal Springs Resort Thanksgiving Celebration (Hamburg, NJ)
Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg, NJ is proud to announce its offering of seven extraordinary dining options this Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, November 24th. In addition to its varied menus, Crystal Springs Resort welcomes guests to experience its mountain setting for overnight stays with luxury accommodations at a choice of two stylish hotels, plus endless activities for all ages.
Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Detours In Morris County: DEVELOPING
A crash with serious injuries was causing several detours in Morris County on Saturday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred on Route 24 between Cliffwood Road and Fox Chase Road in Chester, police said on Facebook. Initial and unconfirmed reports requested Atlantic Air 3 medical helicopter to the scene around...
Ferocious Fire Destroys Little Ferry Home
UPDATE: An overnight fire consumed a private home in Little Ferry. Everyone got out OK and no injuries were reported in the blaze, which broke out in the 2½-story residence on Franklin Street, just off Redneck Avenue, shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Firefighters met heavy flames on...
