President Biden has spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda, as US officials were working with Polish authorities to gather information after reports that Russian missiles had struck Polish territory, killing two civilians on Tuesday. President Joe Biden spoke with President Andrzej Duda of Poland from Bali early Wednesday local time, according to the White House.Russia denied it had fired the missiles into Poland, calling the claims a “provocation”.The explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, came following Russian missile attacks directed at Ukrainian territory as part of an escalation following the Russian withdrawal...

39 MINUTES AGO