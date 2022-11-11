Read full article on original website
Related
985theriver.com
Give back with the Terre Haute Turkey Trot
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Get out your running shoes. We’re just a little over a week out from the annual Turkey Trot in Terre Haute. Hundreds of people will take part in the 5K and one mile event which happens on Thanksgiving. The race starts at 9 a.m. that day in front of the Hulman Center.
985theriver.com
Terre Haute Parks Dept. announces family winter events
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Parks and Recreation Department is preparing for family-friendly winter events taking place soon in Deming Park. Throughout the first few days of December, the Terre Haute Parks and Rec Department is hosting a “Photos with Santa” event. Families can bring their kids to get photos taken with Santa this year at the Holiday House located in Deming Park in the upcoming weeks. Children may bring their letters to Santa and put them in his mailbox outside of the Holiday House to be delivered by the Parks and Rec Dept. All children are welcome to come but must be accompanied by an adult. Families are also encouraged to bring their own personal devices for photos.
985theriver.com
‘We couldn’t believe it,’ Local club floored by theft of 500 lb. grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As members of the German Oberlander Club of Terre Haute gathered for their meeting on Thursday, there was a notable absence. A costly, 500-pound absence. The group discovered their industrial charcoal grill had been stolen off of their premises– a shocking discovery, according to Brad...
985theriver.com
Vigo Co. convicted arsonist charged with dealing meth
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two local men have been charged with multiple felonies following a traffic stop in Sullivan County. According to Indiana State Police, the two were traveling on State Road 54 near Section Street in Sullivan around 5:30 p.m. Monday when they were pulled over for speeding.
985theriver.com
Vincennes apartment fire being investigated as arson
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Fire investigators are looking for the public’s help in attempting to solve a suspected arson in Vincennes. According to the Indiana State Fire Marshal, first responders were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of N 4th Street in Vincennes on Friday for an apartment fire.
985theriver.com
Vincennes toddler dies of gunshot wound, investigation underway
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway following the death of a two-year-old in Vincennes who police say died from a gunshot wound. According to a release from the Vincennes Police Department, law enforcement was called to Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, November 9 in reference to a toddler who had arrived with a gunshot wound.
985theriver.com
VCSC Supt. Haworth announces he’s retiring
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth announced that he’s retiring from his position in January. The announcement came near the end of the Vigo County School Board meeting on Monday. The Vigo County School Board voted to put Dr. Tom Balitewicz...
985theriver.com
Charleston pedestrian struck by vehicle near Dollar General
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Charleston Sunday. According to Lt. Joel Shute of the Charleston Police Department, a person walking near the entrance to the Dollar General parking lot in the 1900 block of 18th Street was struck by a vehicle.
Comments / 0