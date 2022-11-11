ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

99.1 WFMK

First Snow Accumulation of the Season Expected in Lansing This Week

Ready for Lansing's first significant snow of the season?. Regardless of how you just answered - it looks to be on its way anyway. While there's debate on how much snow the Lansing area will see and when, there's relative agreement that there'll be some. The general consensus among forecasters with the National Weather Service, AccuWeather, and Lansing area television stations is that Mid-Michigan can expect several rounds of intermittent snow beginning Tuesday (11/15) and continuing through at least Friday (11/18).
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Our reasoning for the First Alert Weather Day Wednesday is the potential of a slippery morning commute. Being the first slippery morning commute of the season it traditionally sees an uptick in accidents. Plan on allowing a few extra minutes for your morning drive Wednesday.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

CATA to close Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Connector, Redi-Ride, Rural Service, Lot Link, Night Owl and Shopping Bus services will not operate on Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, all non-campus routes and services will end at their regularly scheduled times. MSU late-evening campus services on routes 30,...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

US-127 at Trowbridge reopens following collision

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A snowy Tuesday morning has caused crashes across Mid-Michigan. US-127 at the Trowbridge Road exit (exit 9) in Ingham County. The area was closed at about 10 a.m. News 10 crews reported tow trucks and East Lansing police were on the scene. The area was cleared...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Thousands show up for model train show in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people returned to Mid-Michigan for the largest model train show. Trains ran along various-sized modular displays set up at the MSU Pavilion. More than 3,000 people from across the country were expected to visit the model train show. The national model railroad association also had several free demonstrations.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

City of Lansing to distribute food to residents with drive-thru

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost their job is welcome to participate in the drive-thru mobile food distribution. Along with the Greater Lansing Food Bank, the City of Lansing will hold a Drive-Thru Mobile Food...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Now Desk: Record warmth and remembering a legendary wreck

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki explains the record warmth we’re seeing and how long it will last. We talk about a blizzard to the west, remember a legendary shipwreck, and some pricey art is up for grabs. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Ringing in the holidays with Silver Bells

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s capital will glow with thousands of lights to kickoff the winter holiday season. Lansing city officials announced Friday that the 38th Silver Bells in the City event will start Nov. 18. One of the most anticipated events at Silver Bells this year is the...
LANSING, MI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lansing, MI

The city of Lansing in Ingham County, Michigan, is home to the historic State Capitol Building and Michigan State University. Named after Lansing, New York, the population as of the 2020 census was 112,644, making it the sixth largest city in the Great Lake State. After being chosen as the...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Kringle Holiday Market grand opening at Reutter Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The grand opening of the Kringle Holiday Market will be at Reutter Park on Nov. 17. Attendees can enjoy holiday shopping, ice skating, street food, and fun activities. Kringle Holiday Market kicks off on Nov. 17 in Downtown Lansing located at 400 South Capitol Avenue, Lansing,...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Consumers Energy complete over 2,000 electric projects

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy will be finishing more than 2,000 electric projects by the end of this year. Their aim is to build a more reliable power grid to reduce power outages. “We have shortened the average length of power outages and reduced the number of customers impacted...
LANSING, MI

