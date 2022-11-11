Read full article on original website
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Why Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day, and previewing holiday travel
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford tells us why Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day. We talk about Tuesday’s spacewalk, pre-pandemic levels predicted for holiday travel, and Disney is raising prices. Plus, what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
First Snow Accumulation of the Season Expected in Lansing This Week
Ready for Lansing's first significant snow of the season?. Regardless of how you just answered - it looks to be on its way anyway. While there's debate on how much snow the Lansing area will see and when, there's relative agreement that there'll be some. The general consensus among forecasters with the National Weather Service, AccuWeather, and Lansing area television stations is that Mid-Michigan can expect several rounds of intermittent snow beginning Tuesday (11/15) and continuing through at least Friday (11/18).
WILX-TV
Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Our reasoning for the First Alert Weather Day Wednesday is the potential of a slippery morning commute. Being the first slippery morning commute of the season it traditionally sees an uptick in accidents. Plan on allowing a few extra minutes for your morning drive Wednesday.
Snow Tuesday will transition to bitter cold and lake effect by late week
Either way you look at it, multiple chances for accumulating snow are heading our way. Tuesday and Wednesday will be slushy snow turning powdery by Friday with very cold air moving in
Slushy snow accumulation to be expected Tuesday, Wednesday
Fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la! Coming off the heels of record high temperatures in the upper 70s, we are now talking about snow accumulations less than a week later. Ah, Michigan in November!
WILX-TV
CATA to close Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Connector, Redi-Ride, Rural Service, Lot Link, Night Owl and Shopping Bus services will not operate on Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, all non-campus routes and services will end at their regularly scheduled times. MSU late-evening campus services on routes 30,...
Michigan’s largest model train show is a ‘holiday’ for train lovers
All aboard train fanatics!
WILX-TV
US-127 at Trowbridge reopens following collision
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A snowy Tuesday morning has caused crashes across Mid-Michigan. US-127 at the Trowbridge Road exit (exit 9) in Ingham County. The area was closed at about 10 a.m. News 10 crews reported tow trucks and East Lansing police were on the scene. The area was cleared...
WILX-TV
Thousands show up for model train show in Meridian Township
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people returned to Mid-Michigan for the largest model train show. Trains ran along various-sized modular displays set up at the MSU Pavilion. More than 3,000 people from across the country were expected to visit the model train show. The national model railroad association also had several free demonstrations.
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
WILX-TV
City of Lansing to distribute food to residents with drive-thru
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost their job is welcome to participate in the drive-thru mobile food distribution. Along with the Greater Lansing Food Bank, the City of Lansing will hold a Drive-Thru Mobile Food...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Record warmth and remembering a legendary wreck
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki explains the record warmth we’re seeing and how long it will last. We talk about a blizzard to the west, remember a legendary shipwreck, and some pricey art is up for grabs. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
Ringing in the holidays with Silver Bells
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s capital will glow with thousands of lights to kickoff the winter holiday season. Lansing city officials announced Friday that the 38th Silver Bells in the City event will start Nov. 18. One of the most anticipated events at Silver Bells this year is the...
What’s the most trustworthy pet hospital in Lansing?
Recently, my little baby husky dog fall ill. It eats less and sleeps more. I’m very concerned about its health. So do you know what’s the best pet hospital in Lansing?
Schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties closed Monday, Tuesday due to outage
Schools in both Jackson and Hillsdale counties have been closed Monday and Tuesday due to an outage of their shared critical operating systems.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lansing, MI
The city of Lansing in Ingham County, Michigan, is home to the historic State Capitol Building and Michigan State University. Named after Lansing, New York, the population as of the 2020 census was 112,644, making it the sixth largest city in the Great Lake State. After being chosen as the...
WILX-TV
Kringle Holiday Market grand opening at Reutter Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The grand opening of the Kringle Holiday Market will be at Reutter Park on Nov. 17. Attendees can enjoy holiday shopping, ice skating, street food, and fun activities. Kringle Holiday Market kicks off on Nov. 17 in Downtown Lansing located at 400 South Capitol Avenue, Lansing,...
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy complete over 2,000 electric projects
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy will be finishing more than 2,000 electric projects by the end of this year. Their aim is to build a more reliable power grid to reduce power outages. “We have shortened the average length of power outages and reduced the number of customers impacted...
