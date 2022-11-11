Read full article on original website
New Mexico voters enshrine early childhood education in state constitution
Voters in New Mexico have approved a ballot measure that dedicates more than $150 million a year from a unique trust to support children in the state under 5 years old — and those who care for them. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with two early childhood educators...
Social equity cannabis entrepreneurs say Illinois’ regulatory process continues to delay their store openings
Cannabis isn’t typically on the agenda at the City Club of Chicago. “I looked in the room and I said, ‘We got a light room today! What, people didn’t wanna talk about weed?’ I didn’t get that,” exclaimed Club Chair Jacki Robinson-Ivy as she looked around the unusually sparsely populated banquet hall at Maggiano’s in River North on Nov. 3.
Mountain lion captured in Springfield settling in at new home
A young male mountain lion that traveled from Nebraska to Springfield is now a resident of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. “From our point of view, he’s doing surprisingly well,” said Joe Taft, the center’s founder and director. “When he came, he was pretty upset. He had been sedated and then, had to be sedated again.”
