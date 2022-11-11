Read full article on original website
Nike Revisits the ACG Air Moc for the Winter
With Halloween a memory from long ago, the Northern Hemisphere inches one step closer to winter. In preparation of this, brands such as. have prepared their seasonal collections of footwear and apparel. Adding to previously revealed ACG Air Moc 3.5 colorways, the Swoosh looks back to its original ACG Air Moc that initially released in 1994 for another winter-ready slip-on option.
Official Look at Mowalola x New Balance 90/60 Collaboration
After teasing a New Balance collaboration on the runway at Paris Fashion Week this Spring/Summer 2023 season, Mowalola, the eponymous brand of Mowalola Ogunlesi, has officially dropped the highly anticipated 90/60 collaboration. The Mowalola x New Balance 90/60 sneakers have launched in two exclusive colorways. The first sees the silhouette...
UNDEFEATED Unveils Its Nike Air Force 1 Low "Prime Pink" Collaboration
The heritage between UNDEFEATED and dates back to the early 2000s when the latter crafted the streetwear stalwart a special Dunk High in 2002. Since then, the two parties have gone on to create an impressive resume of collaborative projects, and this fall they’ve reconvened for a new Air Force 1 Low collection. After dropping a North American exclusive “Teal Green” colorway, the two have confirmed the release of its “Prime Pink” offering that references their Dunk High “Clerks Pack” from 2005.
Nike Takes to the Skies With the Dunk High "Clouds"
Has officially unveiled a Dunk High iteration of the recent Air Force 1 Low “Clouds.”. Just like its low-cut Air Force 1 counterpart, the Dunk High is crafted with suede uppers and a grey base while a cloudy fusion of light blue and white make its way on to the overlays. Branding can be found in the forms of the panel swoosh, tongue tag and insoles, with the latter aptly featuring a rendition of the Nike check as a cloud. The silhouette rests on a white midsole and outsole, while the white laces tie the shoe together for a neat finish.
BSTN Brand Wants You to Experience "The Holiday" for FW22
BSTN Brand has just presented its latest collection of the year, with the German-based retailer delivering a series of tonal looks that provide warmth and comfort for the winter season. Aptly dubbed “The Holiday,” the collection comes hot on the heels of BSTN’s collaboration with Autry on a shoe link-up...
The North Face Purple Label Has GORE-TEX-Lined a Classic Cowichan Sweater
The North Face Purple Label has just unveiled a capsule of GORE-TEX sweaters for the winter season — and they blend the imprint’s functional outerwear technology with a flurry of coziness, just in time for the Christmas holidays. Purple Label continue to offer seasonal collections that are specifically...
A Kind of Guise and Monocle Are Back With a Stylish Marani Overshirt
To complement its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, German imprint A Kind of Guise partnered with Monocle on yet another classic piece that will find heavy rotation in any wardrobe. Following the sought-after Janker cardigan the two released, AKOG and Monocle revisit the popular Marani Overshirt. Dressed down in a no-frills dusky...
Barbour x and Wander Explores the Great Outdoors
Barbour is on a roll. Following an undoubtedly British collaboration with NOAH, the emblematic U.K. brand is joining forces with Japanese outerwear label and Wander for an outdoor-focused capsule collection that will awaken the explorer within you. Taking a hike through rugged mountains and sandy lakes, the duo ready a...
Merrell 1TRL’s "Hydro Moc AT" Collection Is a Modernized Approach to Outdoor Exploration
Merrell 1TRL has just unveiled its latest trail footwear collection, the “Hydro Moc AT.” The three-model range is derived from a design-led construction and integrates Merrell’s high-performance integrity to break the mold of traditional hiking footwear. “Hydro Moc AT” — which stands for “all-terrain” — is an...
Louis Vuitton Epi Leather Covers This Unseen fragment design x Air Jordan 1 Sample
Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design has presented the world of sneakers countless classic collaborations. Most notably, the label’s work on the Air Jordan 1 has caused crazes throughout the world. In September, Fujiwara was spotted courtside rocking an unreleased colorway of fragment’s take on the Air Jordan 1 Low with Travis Scott. Now, a previously unseen fragment design x Air Jordan 1 sample from 2014 featuring.
Maison Margiela Readies Aged Reebok TZ Pump
After releasing their Club C “Memory Of” V2 collection in September, Maison Margiela and Reebok meet again for the TZ Pump Deadstock, a new trainer concept that honors a pop cultural sneaker icon with intentional elements of aging. Like past iterations, Margiela’s creative director John Galliano prioritizes deconstruction...
Nike Launches New Web3 Platform .SWOOSH
While today celebrates 50 years of business, it also serves as “Day One” for its newest project, .SWOOSH. A web3 platform, .SWOOSH answers the shift to an increasingly digital world by opearating as an inclusive experience for Nike’s community and creators. The launch follows Nike’s acquisition of RTFKT, a leading fashion and sneaker NFT brand, that took place in December 2021. Leveraging this experience, Nike further taps into the digital space with .SWOOSH.
Gustavo Barroso Releases Miniature Version of his Green Slime Chair
Gustavo Barroso is releasing a limited-edition run of his “Green Slime Chair” in a miniature size. For the tiny new version, the designer has shrunk the one-off original down to a 1:6 scale – which will arrive in an equally tiny crate. A master of visual trickery,...
adidas Wants You to Explore Alaska’s Icy Landscapes With Its "Last Frontier" Sneaker
Adidas is continuing its “Famed City” series — a collection of footwear drops that pay homage to different destinations around the world — and this time the Three Stripe has touched down in Alaska. The new sneaker is aptly dubbed the “Last Frontier” which is Alaska’s...
adidas Covers Its Rovermule Adventure in Shades of "Cardboard"
Hot on the heels of its “Off White” iteration of the Rovermule Adventure silhouette,. has just presented its latest version of the sneaker in an “Aluminium/Halo Blush/Cardboard” colorway. Over recent times, it has felt like laces have become old news, especially for the Three Stripe. The...
Y-3 and adidas Present Funky 4D Halo Runner
In the world of footwear, there are timeless kicks and statement pieces. The Y-3 Runner. 4D Halo is firmly in the latter camp. Continuing its 20th anniversary celebration, which amongst many drops has seen a collaborative shirt with Real Madrid and a collection with Palace, Yohji Yamamoto and adidas strike a balance with another shoe that carries universal appeal with an artistic polyurethane heel cage. As with past iterations, the runner rests on adidas’ 4D midsole and a Continental rubber outsole.
