Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Detroit News
Queens dominate new Broadway in Detroit 2023-24 season with 'Six,' 'Frozen' and 'Wicked'
An army of queens is taking over Detroit next year with a new Broadway in Detroit season that features “Six,” “Frozen” and “Wicked,” plus a new gender-swapped female-leading production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company.” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird” round-out the rest of the 2023-24 season, with another production yet to be announced.
Detroit News
Basan Detroit opens in Eddystone building vibing with Japanese-inspired cuisine
Detroit — Curators of Basan are celebrating their grand opening in downtown Detroit with the restaurant's first 45 days already booked and not a single party yet served. Basan — from Four Man Ladder Hospitality, the team behind the city’s popular Grey Ghost restaurant — will open Tuesday with a Japanese-inspired sharable menu and cocktail bar.
Detroit News
Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit
Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”. Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”
Detroit News
Travel website names Detroit among 10 of 50 best places to visit in 2023
Detroit is for travelers. At least that's according to the online travel guide Travel Lemming. The guide, which has 6 million followers, ranked the Motor City in the top 10 of its list because its "character, diverse range of things to do, and friendly people." It also said: "As one...
Detroit News
District Detroit: $1.5 billion development to include housing, retail, offices, 2 hotels
Detroit — Olympia Development and Related Companies plan $1.5 billion in development that will bring housing, office, retail and two hotels across 10 properties in the District Detroit, fulfilling a longstanding vision for creating vibrant neighborhoods near Little Caesars Arena. The firms released details about the project Tuesday, saying...
Detroit News
Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire
Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
Detroit News
Ann Arbor OKs climate tax, but will other Michigan cities follow suit?
Ann Arbor voters approved a community climate action millage to make the Washtenaw County city carbon neutral by 2030. Their vote makes Ann Arbor the first city in Michigan and one of a few in the country to approve a tax increase to pay for climate action programs. As the...
Detroit News
Dearborn school district to keep some controversial books, remove others
Dearborn Public Schools officials on Monday announced the district plans to remove a handful of books from some schools that sparked controversy over content some parents said is sexually explicit. The works are the first that were reviewed under the district's revamped Guidelines for the Selection and Review of Media...
Detroit News
Car slams into Detroit bus, nearly pushing it into a house
Detroit — A car slammed into a bus near Corktown last week and nearly pushed it into a house. The bus crashed through one home's wooden fence and narrowly missed the house, according to media reports. Police said no one was injured even though the car's driver, who police...
Detroit News
Ann Arbor Skyline star Harper Murray wins Michigan's Miss Volleyball
Ann Arbor — Ann Arbor Skyline senior outside hitter Harper Murray was named Michigan's Miss Volleyball on Monday. Murray is considered the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2023 class, and signed last week to play next season at Nebraska. She led Skyline to a Division 1 state final appearance as a junior. Skyline was ousted this season in a regional semifinal by Okemos.
Detroit News
Bankole Thompson: How Dana Nessel could help Detroit's overtaxed residents
If Detroit was governed by a Republican mayor and was still voting for Democrats, the state Democratic machine would likely be much more involved in the quality-of-life issues in the state’s biggest city. It would be advantageous for the party to constantly remind Black Detroiters about how the city leader's priorities are wrong.
Detroit News
Big Ten to await prosecutor's findings before weighing in on UM-MSU tunnel incident
Ann Arbor — Now that the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office on Monday confirmed it has received the UM-MSU tunnel incident report and is reviewing the case, the Big Ten Conference will await the findings and formally review the information once released. On Saturday, the University of Michigan police...
Detroit News
Chief suspends 2 Detroit officers and supervisor in shooting
The 911 call came in from a frantic mother in Detroit who said her daughter had a mental illness, a gun and had assaulted her and her own son. "My daughter just jumped on me I came to check on her and she … she’s a schizophrenic. She done hit my grandson. He’s bleeding," the woman can be heard saying on the recording on Nov. 10 played during a news conference Monday. "Can you please send an officer? She needs to get some help. I want to press charges."
Detroit News
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
Detroit News
Riverview's quest to expand 'Mt. Trashmore' faces uphill battle
Riverview — The city of Riverview’s quest to expand its landfill, a pillar of its tax base, was denied by Wayne County for a third time Monday. The rejection leaves this small Downriver city still searching for a way to avoid a financial meltdown in the next decade, Riverview officials contend.
Detroit News
Michigan animal shelters are overcrowded and facing capacity issues
The Royal Oak Animal Shelter typically houses about eight kennels with room for 30 cats. But at one point over the summer, the number of dogs nearly doubled. Owner surrenders, abandoned pets and furry “guests” staying longer at the shelter tipped the site into overcrowded territory. "MC Hammer," a cat rescued nearly two years ago from a Royal Oak home that held more than 100, was among them.
Detroit News
Ferndale police arrest student in school threat
Police have arrested a female student in connection with social media threats that closed Ferndale High and middle schools Monday, officials said. Ferndale Public Schools said on Facebook that police believe "they have apprehended the lone suspect in this incident" and said no further comments will be made based on student privacy laws.
Detroit News
Stolen cars, crash along I-75 linked to search, shutdown at Oakland University
Three stolen cars, a car chase and a gun fight that started in Genesee County eventually went all the way to Rochester, forcing police to shut down Oakland University's campus for several hours early Monday morning and delay classes. The shutdown happened after police said two men, connected to a...
Detroit News
Court clerk shortage hits 'crisis' level in Wayne County, leading to delayed, canceled hearings
Detroit — Melvenia Simpson’s son is facing a first-degree murder charge that could keep him behind bars for life. Every court date, every hearing, every step in the process is critical as he plans his defense — and as Simpson waits for resolution in her son’s case.
Detroit News
Prosecutors seek life without parole sentence for Oxford High School shooter
Oakland County prosecutors plan to seek a life sentence without the chance of parole for the teenage boy who killed four classmates and injured a teacher and six other students at Oxford High School last year. Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty Oct. 24 to terrorism causing death, four counts of...
Comments / 0