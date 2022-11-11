ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More
Related
Queens dominate new Broadway in Detroit 2023-24 season with 'Six,' 'Frozen' and 'Wicked'

An army of queens is taking over Detroit next year with a new Broadway in Detroit season that features “Six,” “Frozen” and “Wicked,” plus a new gender-swapped female-leading production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company.” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird” round-out the rest of the 2023-24 season, with another production yet to be announced.
Basan Detroit opens in Eddystone building vibing with Japanese-inspired cuisine

Detroit — Curators of Basan are celebrating their grand opening in downtown Detroit with the restaurant's first 45 days already booked and not a single party yet served. Basan — from Four Man Ladder Hospitality, the team behind the city’s popular Grey Ghost restaurant — will open Tuesday with a Japanese-inspired sharable menu and cocktail bar.
Jemele Hill promotes 'Uphill' this week in Metro Detroit

Former ESPN SportsCenter co-host and Detroit native Jemele Hill is touring Metro Detroit this week to promote her latest project, “UPHILL: A memoir.”. Published in October, the memoir details Hill's experiences growing up in Detroit and recounts her decision to call former President Donald Trump a “White supremacist.”
Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire

Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
Dearborn school district to keep some controversial books, remove others

Dearborn Public Schools officials on Monday announced the district plans to remove a handful of books from some schools that sparked controversy over content some parents said is sexually explicit. The works are the first that were reviewed under the district's revamped Guidelines for the Selection and Review of Media...
Car slams into Detroit bus, nearly pushing it into a house

Detroit — A car slammed into a bus near Corktown last week and nearly pushed it into a house. The bus crashed through one home's wooden fence and narrowly missed the house, according to media reports. Police said no one was injured even though the car's driver, who police...
Ann Arbor Skyline star Harper Murray wins Michigan's Miss Volleyball

Ann Arbor — Ann Arbor Skyline senior outside hitter Harper Murray was named Michigan's Miss Volleyball on Monday. Murray is considered the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2023 class, and signed last week to play next season at Nebraska. She led Skyline to a Division 1 state final appearance as a junior. Skyline was ousted this season in a regional semifinal by Okemos.
Bankole Thompson: How Dana Nessel could help Detroit's overtaxed residents

If Detroit was governed by a Republican mayor and was still voting for Democrats, the state Democratic machine would likely be much more involved in the quality-of-life issues in the state’s biggest city. It would be advantageous for the party to constantly remind Black Detroiters about how the city leader's priorities are wrong.
Chief suspends 2 Detroit officers and supervisor in shooting

The 911 call came in from a frantic mother in Detroit who said her daughter had a mental illness, a gun and had assaulted her and her own son. "My daughter just jumped on me I came to check on her and she … she’s a schizophrenic. She done hit my grandson. He’s bleeding," the woman can be heard saying on the recording on Nov. 10 played during a news conference Monday. "Can you please send an officer? She needs to get some help. I want to press charges."
Northville couple killed in rollover crash

Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
Riverview's quest to expand 'Mt. Trashmore' faces uphill battle

Riverview — The city of Riverview’s quest to expand its landfill, a pillar of its tax base, was denied by Wayne County for a third time Monday. The rejection leaves this small Downriver city still searching for a way to avoid a financial meltdown in the next decade, Riverview officials contend.
Michigan animal shelters are overcrowded and facing capacity issues

The Royal Oak Animal Shelter typically houses about eight kennels with room for 30 cats. But at one point over the summer, the number of dogs nearly doubled. Owner surrenders, abandoned pets and furry “guests” staying longer at the shelter tipped the site into overcrowded territory. "MC Hammer," a cat rescued nearly two years ago from a Royal Oak home that held more than 100, was among them.
Ferndale police arrest student in school threat

Police have arrested a female student in connection with social media threats that closed Ferndale High and middle schools Monday, officials said. Ferndale Public Schools said on Facebook that police believe "they have apprehended the lone suspect in this incident" and said no further comments will be made based on student privacy laws.
