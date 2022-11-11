William Eubanks III succeeds outgoing CEO Dave Crawford, who announced his retirement in May. As CEO, Eubanks will oversee the organization’s more than 80 employees, 200 volunteers, and its Dallas Neighborhood Homes construction and Dallas Neighborhood Alliance mortgage operations, as well as its ReStore locations. Eubanks has served as COO for KFC and National VP of Pizza Hut, in addition to owning and operating 32 franchises with Yum! Brands. Most recently, he served as president of Eubanks Holdings, overseeing commercial property development. He will assume his new role on November 14.

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO