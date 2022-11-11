ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

MONTCO.Today

Fort Washington-Based Toll Brothers Heading to Texas; No Word of a Corporate Eagles-to-Cowboys Alliance Swap

Rendering of the Lyle apartment community in Dallas.Image via Toll Brothers. Fort Washington-based developer Toll Brothers is staking a business claim in the Dallas area. It’s purely a residential real estate venture, with presumably no sign of the local company swapping hometown football allegiances. Toll Brothers will be pairing with Chicago-based real-estate trust Equity Residential to invest up to $1.9 billion worth of projects in capacity, writes Bill Hethcock for the Dallas Business Journal.
DALLAS, TX
multihousingnews.com

Toll Brothers JV Breaks Ground on 3 Texas Communities

In a $1.9 billion partnership with Equity Residential, the firm will develop more than 1,000 apartments in Dallas-Fort Worth. Equity Residential and joint venture partner Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, have broken ground on three luxury multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A total 1,053 homes will be developed across three communities: Lyle, Remy and The Settler.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas Area Habitat For Humanity Has a New CEO

William Eubanks III succeeds outgoing CEO Dave Crawford, who announced his retirement in May. As CEO, Eubanks will oversee the organization’s more than 80 employees, 200 volunteers, and its Dallas Neighborhood Homes construction and Dallas Neighborhood Alliance mortgage operations, as well as its ReStore locations. Eubanks has served as COO for KFC and National VP of Pizza Hut, in addition to owning and operating 32 franchises with Yum! Brands. Most recently, he served as president of Eubanks Holdings, overseeing commercial property development. He will assume his new role on November 14.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

At The Corner of Airline and Greenbrier: The Perfect Location for This Former Airline Exec’s Home

It’s appropriate that this three-story French traditional home is located along Airline Road, just north of Southwestern in University Park. Its owner launched an eponymous airline with his titan father in the ’80s, and in the early ’90s, having sold it, selected this quarter-acre corner lot to custom build his dream home on Greenbrier Drive.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’

In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
FATE, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Modern-day redlining in Dallas

Historically, the city of Dallas has been divided with economic opportunities mostly available to communities north of I-30. It has been this way since in 1937 when the city’s governing body designated certain areas in South Dallas as red zones and unsafe for investment, thus creating the term “redlining.”
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

McLaren Automotive opens North Texas headquarters

COPPELL, Texas — British luxury performance carmaker McLaren has picked Coppell for its North American headquarters and the facility opened on Saturday. The company, founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, competes in in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the U.S. The North...
COPPELL, TX
Flying Magazine

Remembering ‘Texas Raiders’

By now you have probably heard about the midair collision between a Bell P-63 Kingcobra and the B-17 Texas Raiders that took place the afternoon of November 12, 2022, during the Wings Over Dallas Airshow. The event, a product of the Commemorative Air Force, was something so many people looked...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Jesús Ferreira Gets World Cup Mural in South Oak Cliff

Come Monday, the lunch hour for some of us will shift to a bit later in the day. And the hour will really be 90 minutes. Plus stoppage time. Let’s say lunch will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. That seems fair. The U.S. Men’s National Team plays...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Grapevine to open largest outdoor ice skating rink in North Texas

GRAPEVINE, Texas - Grapevine is adding a new attraction to make the Christmas Capital of Texas a little more Chiristmas-y. On Friday, the city is opening a new outdoor ice rink that will be the biggest in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Peace Plaza Ice Rink is 4,500 square feet...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Cadrene Heslop

Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of Housing

Rents and mortgages are high because of inflation. But the problem will be worse for Texas residents. Businesses renting properties have an advantage due to housing scarcity in the area. More than half of homeowners in Texas are investors. They bought real estate to make a profit. It will mean more hardship for Texans, who will see their living costs rise further.
FORT WORTH, TX

