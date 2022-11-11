Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisiana State
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Related
What’s in this yellow box you see around New Orleans?
Thinking outside and inside the box. The Yellow Box in New Orleans
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans reported thousands of customers were without power
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans reported that more than 2,000 customers were without power Tuesday morning. The customers affected were mainly in Mid-City. Parts of the French Quarter were also without power. According to Entergy, the power outage was weather-related. However, the power has been restored. Warren Easton...
NOLA.com
From early horrors to present day: The 121-year history of a Canal Street landmark
It’s called the Macheca Building, and even if you don’t know that particular seven-story Canal Street building by name, most New Orleanians of a certain vintage almost certainly know it by sight — and definitely by reputation. Consider its myriad claims to Crescent City fame — and...
Dare to Stay in This Charming yet Haunted B&B in New Orleans
It's got a spooky history!
WDSU
Organizers behind recall effort of New Orleans mayor providing signature update
Organizers behind the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be holding a news conference on Tuesday. The news conference will be held on the steps of City Hall. Organizers plan to provide an update on the signatures needed in the recall effort. The news conference begins at...
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: Nonprofit that owns Willows received millions in state financing
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A religious nonprofit that owns local apartment complexes and pays no property tax is making millions of dollars in revenue every year. Through our Fox 8 Defenders reports, we’ve shown the substandard living conditions residents face at The Willows and Parc Fontaine apartments. Now, one lawmaker says he’s working to strip Global Ministries Foundation of its tax-exempt status, and he has other lawmakers willing to help.
WWL-TV
Lot next to New Orleans church becomes illegal dumping ground for tires
NEW ORLEANS — A lot next to a church in New Orleans East has turned into an illegal dumping ground for tires. Pastor Lamar Dunford of Innovations Full Gospel Baptist Church said someone dumped dozens of tires and a few couches behind the empty building next door three weeks ago.
First of its Kind Holiday Parade Coming to New Orleans This Year
Christmas is right around the corner and if you are planning on heading to New Orleans to celebrate the holiday then we have the perfect family event for you to attend. This year a new parade will be hitting the streets of New Orleans… a holiday parade. The Children’s...
fox8live.com
SeaBrook Harbor fire 111322
A three-alarm fire raged early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine, destroying a building and several boats, the New Orleans Fire Department said. Darnell Greene has filed suit against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, seeking over $10 million in damages after he was allegedly attacked by the football player outside of a Las Vegas nightclub.
WDSU
Louisiana rescue dogs OK after plane goes down in Wisconsin
Wis. — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials say the people on the plane that went down Tuesday on the back green of the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee had injuries that were not life threatening.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting on North Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting early Monday on North Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). The man died at the scene, police said.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 16 Best Bars in New Orleans
It should come as no surprise that New Orleans’ bar scene is as diverse as its world-renowned restaurant scene. Whether you want to slurp a daiquiri while stumbling down Bourbon Street or sip a Sazerac from a sophisticated hotel bar in the CBD, New Orleans has got you covered in spades.
txmusic.com
Cléoma Falcon, Queen of Cajun Music
In April 1928, a jewelry store owner named George Ber drove to New Orleans hoping to impress a team from Columbia Records that had arrived in search of homegrown talent. In the car with him were Cléoma Breaux and Joe Falcon, musicians who’d gained a local reputation performing at house parties and dance halls in Cajun country. Ber was convinced that if the two made a record, he could sell it.
Mayor Cantrell: Her own worst enemy as mounting scandal fuels recall fire
With one scandal after another recently, is Mayor Cantrell fueling the fire to bring the recall effort to a boiling point? WWL consulted with New Orleans top political analyst Clancy DuBos and asked him that exact question. Her response was classic
WDSU
Cloudy, breezy and chilly
NEW ORLEANS — Much colder than normal temperatures are here to stay over the next several days. Today's clouds will try to break apart a bit late afternoon or early evening, but most of the day will remain cloudy. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s. The breeze will be 10-25 mph.
wbrz.com
Metairie man ticketed for killing alligator out of season
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man was ticketed for hunting and killing an alligator Nov. 7, more than a month after alligator season had ended. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 29-year-old Daniel Duzac of Metairie was found with a 7-foot, 9-inch alligator near the Mississippi River flood control locks.
Man pulled from car, beaten and carjacked, the NOPD says
Detectives have released pictures of three suspects accused of beating a man and stealing his car outside his Algiers home late Friday (Nov. 11) night.
NOLA.com
Parents have increasingly negative perception of New Orleans schools, annual Cowen poll says
Parents have a more negative perception of public schools in New Orleans this year compared to past years, according to the results of the Cowen Institute's annual poll of New Orleanians’ opinions about various education topics. Vincent Rossmeier, director of policy at the Cowen Institute at Tulane University, said...
NOLA.com
Krewe of Eve proclaims its royal lineup
The Krewe of Eve is celebrating its 37th year of revelry and rolling with the theme, “We Go Together Like … ” More than 725 ladies will participate in this year’s festivities, which includes the dinner dance in February and 30-plus units parading on the traditional Mandeville route on Friday, Feb. 10.
WDSU
South Claiborne Avenue Church says they were robbed of essential equipment
NEW ORLEANS — Ebeneezer Baptist Church on South Claiborne Avenue says it was robbed of essential video and sound equipment Sunday morning. The church says thieves broke into the church to take the equipment that they rely on to get the word out to people that can't attend the church in person.
Comments / 0