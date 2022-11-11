ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Entergy New Orleans reported thousands of customers were without power

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans reported that more than 2,000 customers were without power Tuesday morning. The customers affected were mainly in Mid-City. Parts of the French Quarter were also without power. According to Entergy, the power outage was weather-related. However, the power has been restored. Warren Easton...
Fox 8 Defenders: Nonprofit that owns Willows received millions in state financing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A religious nonprofit that owns local apartment complexes and pays no property tax is making millions of dollars in revenue every year. Through our Fox 8 Defenders reports, we’ve shown the substandard living conditions residents face at The Willows and Parc Fontaine apartments. Now, one lawmaker says he’s working to strip Global Ministries Foundation of its tax-exempt status, and he has other lawmakers willing to help.
SeaBrook Harbor fire 111322

A three-alarm fire raged early Sunday (Nov. 13) at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine, destroying a building and several boats, the New Orleans Fire Department said. Darnell Greene has filed suit against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, seeking over $10 million in damages after he was allegedly attacked by the football player outside of a Las Vegas nightclub.
Louisiana rescue dogs OK after plane goes down in Wisconsin

Wis. — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials say the people on the plane that went down Tuesday on the back green of the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee had injuries that were not life threatening.
The 16 Best Bars in New Orleans

It should come as no surprise that New Orleans’ bar scene is as diverse as its world-renowned restaurant scene. Whether you want to slurp a daiquiri while stumbling down Bourbon Street or sip a Sazerac from a sophisticated hotel bar in the CBD, New Orleans has got you covered in spades.
Cléoma Falcon, Queen of Cajun Music

In April 1928, a jewelry store owner named George Ber drove to New Orleans hoping to impress a team from Columbia Records that had arrived in search of homegrown talent. In the car with him were Cléoma Breaux and Joe Falcon, musicians who’d gained a local reputation performing at house parties and dance halls in Cajun country. Ber was convinced that if the two made a record, he could sell it.
Cloudy, breezy and chilly

NEW ORLEANS — Much colder than normal temperatures are here to stay over the next several days. Today's clouds will try to break apart a bit late afternoon or early evening, but most of the day will remain cloudy. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s. The breeze will be 10-25 mph.
Metairie man ticketed for killing alligator out of season

ST. CHARLES PARISH - A man was ticketed for hunting and killing an alligator Nov. 7, more than a month after alligator season had ended. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, 29-year-old Daniel Duzac of Metairie was found with a 7-foot, 9-inch alligator near the Mississippi River flood control locks.
Krewe of Eve proclaims its royal lineup

The Krewe of Eve is celebrating its 37th year of revelry and rolling with the theme, “We Go Together Like … ” More than 725 ladies will participate in this year’s festivities, which includes the dinner dance in February and 30-plus units parading on the traditional Mandeville route on Friday, Feb. 10.
