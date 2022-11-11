Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Related
All About Jennifer Aniston's Parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow
Jennifer Aniston is paying tribute to her late father, John Aniston. The Friends actress announced the death of her dad on Nov. 11, 2022. "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston," she wrote, in part, along with a set of photos of the pair. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew."
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Transformative New Haircut on Social Media: 'Short Hair, Don't Care!'
Here’s what she’s using to maintain the new look "Short hair, don't care!" That's how Jennifer Garner is feeling about her fresh haircut, which she just debuted in an Instagram video after taking it for a spin on the red carpet last Thursday. The Last Thing He Told Me star, 50, looked totally transformed with a tousled lob, which her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, dubbed the "Jen G for the Gen Z haircut." Garner's new 'do sits at her collarbone and features long layers and face-framing Bardot bangs. Relatable...
Days of Our Lives and More Pay Tribute to John Aniston After His Death: 'Your Legend Will Live On'
John Aniston's daughter, Jennifer Aniston, confirmed that the Days of Our Lives legend died on Friday at 89 John Aniston's life is being remembered by all corners of Hollywood. The actor, who played Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives from 1985 until the time of his death, was celebrated for his acting achievements by loved ones and industry friends on Monday. Days shared a touching tribute to John, who appeared in an episode of the Peacock series on the day of his death. "Our hearts are broken over...
Michelle Obama Playfully Recalls Daughters Hosting Her and Barack for Cocktails: 'Martinis Were a Little Weak'
Former first lady Michelle Obama has always been proud of her daughters, but in her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry, she talks about a new level of pride that comes with seeing Malia and Sasha flourish as roommates while they navigate adulthood. Still, there are a couple aspects of...
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Turns 4 With 'Encanto'-Themed Birthday Party
Encanto composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda approved of Kaavia's birthday festivities, writing in a comment on one video, "Hair flip on point!" The family Wade was the family Madrigal for a day! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade threw an Encanto-themed bash to celebrate their daughter Kaavia James' fourth birthday over the weekend, dressing up like characters from the hit 2021 Disney film and posing in front of backdrops that looked straight out of the movie. The birthday girl looked perfect in purple as Isabela, while Union, 50, dressed as...
Taylor Lautner Weds Longtime Partner Taylor Dome at a California Winery
The Twilight actor and his registered nurse bride exchanged vows in California on Nov. 11 Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are married! The Twilight actor, 30, and Dome, 25, exchanged vows Friday at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California, The Daily Mail reported. Lautner first met his bride while he was on a hiatus from acting. "I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," he told PEOPLE in January. "My sister Makena actually introduced us. She called...
Kate Hudson Credits Parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for Her 'Bull---- Detector'
Kate Hudson is thankful for being raised in the entertainment business. Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles Monday, Hudson, 43, was said to be the best sleuth in the cast — and she credits her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for giving her a built-in "bull---- detector."
Tarek El Moussa 'Crashes' Wife Heather's Winter Wonderland Baby Shower: 'Had to Sneak In'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather El Moussa will welcome a baby boy in early 2023, they revealed to PEOPLE in July Tarek El Moussa made a surprise appearance at the very end of wife Heather Rae El Moussa's ladies-only baby shower. Sharing a picture where the couple posed as the event was being broken down on Instagram Sunday, the HGTV star, 41, admitted he "crashed" the event. "Crashed my wife's girls-only baby shower but technically it was a boy's party… right??! 👀😆💙🤷♂️ ," he joked in the caption. "Had to...
Jamie Lee Curtis Says There's Nothing She 'Would Love More' Than Working with Lindsay Lohan Again
Jamie Lee Curtis is on board to return to Freaky Friday — and seemingly any movie that reunites her with her former body-swapping-daughter. While attending the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in Los Angeles Monday night, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about the possibility of reuniting with her longtime friend Lindsay Lohan on screen again.
Kardashian Family Celebrates Dream Turning 6 with Butterfly Birthday 'Extravaganza'
With a dance party and plenty of crafts, Dream's birthday was all over her aunt Khloé's Instagram Story on Saturday Dream Kardashian got the birthday of her dreams! The 6-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna celebrated big on Saturday, as documented by her Aunt Khloé's Instagram Story. The "butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," as Khloé called it, was full of balloons, crafts, and of course some cake as the birthday girl celebrated with friends and family throughout the day. At the party, their...
Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans
Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday
"You have changed my life forever ❤️" The Kardashians star wrote in an Instagram tribute to her husband on Monday Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating her husband Travis Barker's 47th birthday! On Monday, The Kardashians star, 43, showered the Blink-182 drummer with some Instagram love for his birthday. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she wrote in the caption alongside pictures of the pair. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️" The couple rocked sexy ensembles...
Who Is Jay Leno's Wife? All About Mavis Leno
Jay Leno has been married to his wife Mavis Leno since 1980 Jay Leno and Mavis Leno's love story started at a comedy club. The former Tonight Show host met his wife after he performed at the iconic Comedy Store in the '70s. Jay admittedly "wasn't very good at dating" and Mavis didn't think she would ever walk down the aisle. However, that all changed when the pair met. "I always had this idea that I would never get married," Mavis told PEOPLE in 1987. "But with Jay, I...
Eva Mendes Hints That She May Be Married to Longtime Boyfriend Ryan Gosling with New Tattoo Photos
"Wherever they are, that's just what it is," Eva Mendes previously told PEOPLE on how Ryan Gosling and their two daughters — Esmeralda and Amada — are her home Eva Mendes' wrist tattoo may be short and sweet, but it may hold a deeper meaning. The actress and entrepreneur, 48, has been famously private when it comes to her 11-year long relationship with actor Ryan Gosling, 42. But, a new Instagram post suggests she's more comfortable giving a glimpse inside her relationship. In a photo shared on...
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Proud to Show Daughter Monaco 'What It Looks Like to Have a Working Mom'
Jeannie Mai Jenkins and husband Jeezy share daughter Monaco, 10 months Jeannie Mai Jenkins is back to work with her baby girl by her side. Speaking with PEOPLE at the Baby2Baby Gala Dinner Saturday, the former The Real co-host opened up about what it means to her to go back to work with 10-month-old daughter Monaco — whom she shares with husband Jeezy — watching close by. "I actually shot my first ever cooking show, called America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation, with Monaco by my side. So I...
See Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Tom Brady in '80 For Brady' First Look
Jane Fonda and Sally Field star in 80 For Brady, an upcoming film is "inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play." PEOPLE has...
Jessica Biel Says 'Intimate' Vow Renewal with Justin Timberlake Was 'So Moving': 'Felt Really Nice'
Jessica Biel said she and husband Justin Timberlake "barely" organized the Italy vow renewal and they "almost canceled it" Jessica Biel almost canceled her vow renewal, which turned out to be "so moving." Last month, the actress celebrated 10 years of marriage with husband Justin Timberlake. On their special anniversary the couple revealed to fans that they had a vow-renewal ceremony in Italy over the summer. While on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Tuesday, Biel, 40, clarified that while the occasion "sounds big-deal," "it was not." "It was very intimate. It was...
George Clooney Reunites with Jean Dujardin for Comedy Nespresso Commercial
George Clooney and Jean Dujardin team up once again to battle over their last remaining Nespresso pod George Clooney is once again battling Jean Dujardin. The two actors are reunited in a new Nespresso campaign for the first time in eight years, during which they test the limits of just how far they're willing to go for a cup of coffee. As Dujardin, 50, enters Clooney's Parisian apartment, the two robed men make their way to the Nespresso machine only to find that Clooney, 61, has just one coffee...
Jana Kramer Says She Was Ghosted By Chris Evans After He Smelled Her 'Asparagus Pee' on a Date
The singer said she and Chris Evans, PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, went on a few dates more than 10 years ago Jana Kramer once dated PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans — but her memories of their time together are anything but sexy. The "Nicest Thing" singer opened up about her brief romance with the Captain America star on her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, and said things between the two soured after a "very embarrassing" bathroom incident. Kramer, 38, and her friends began the episode by discussing PEOPLE's decision to crown...
Anya Taylor-Joy Says She and Charlize Theron Will Swap Furiosa 'War Stories' Over Dinner Soon
"We're having dinner and we're going to swap war stories for sure," Anya Taylor-Joy tells PEOPLE Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlize Theron have not spoken about Furiosa yet — but they will soon. At the New York City premiere of Taylor-Joy's new movie The Menu on Monday, the 26-year-old actress told PEOPLE that she and the Oscar winner, 47, will sit down for dinner to talk all about filming the prequel movie, in which which she plays the character portrayed by Theron in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. "Charlize was sweet enough —...
People
353K+
Followers
58K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0