Hilary Swank's Colorado Mountain House Is Her 'Happiest Place' — See Inside!
Hilary Swank and her husband Philip Schneider share their 168-acre mountain retreat with their five rescue dogs Hilary Swank's Colorado mountain home is her "happiest place." "I have been looking for land since I was in my mid-20s," the Oscar-winning actress, 48, told archdigest.com in a feature published Tuesday. "I find nature to be my happiest place, and animals are my other happiest place. And to be with both of them is everything to me." She added that once she and her husband, Philip Schneider, discovered the land in 2016, they...
4 Picture Perfect Places the Kardashians Have Visited in Massachusetts
Find the perfect place to snap a picture by visiting where in Massachusetts Kardashians have been!(Photo by cottonbro studio) (MASSACHUSETTS) Looking for a Kardashians-worthy backdrop for your own family holiday card this year? Perhaps you're looking for a new place to take your next IG photo? Here are four places around Massachusetts that members of the Kardashian clan have visited, from a fun family farm to a romantic restaurant perfect for two!
4 Stunning Small Towns in Massachusetts Worth Visiting [Food, History, Culture]
Massachusetts is a gorgeous state. From historic cities to scenic views in nature, it's an ideal destination for a weekend getaway, especially during late fall season. One of the things I love most about this Northeastern gem is all the small towns that are making up the state - their food, local culture, and rich history.
Small Massachusetts Town Named Best Christmas Village in The Country
Another national publication has recognized a small town in Berkshire County, Massachusetts as one of the most iconic in the country. Country Living magazine ranked Stockbridge at No. 1 on the publication’s list of 55 best Christmas towns to put on your holiday bucket list, “This is what Christmas magic looks like,” wrote the publication about the towns.
Local family wins cash prize on ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’
Spencer Feulner from West Glenville stole the show on Sunday night’s episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” The video capturing the "little donut denier" ended up winning the local family a cash prize of $20,000.
Hancock Shaker Village plans ‘holiday nights’ event
Back for its second year this December, "Hancock Holiday Nights" will look to bring holiday cheer to the historic Hancock Shaker Village.
Berkshire County Born Actor has a 2022 Net Worth of $120 Million
As we have mentioned in the past, Massachusetts, Berkshire County in particular, has a lot of talent right under our noses. Berkshire folks tend to give celebrities their space. I mean think about it, that's probably part of the reason why celebrities choose to live and/or visit the Berkshires. In addition to the beauty of the four seasons and the rich culture that our county has to offer, the Berkshires are probably attractive to famous folks because they don't have to worry about paparazzi chasing them down the streets and hiding out waiting to snap photos of them. That has to be pretty annoying but then again that comes with being famous.
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
westernmassnews.com
Westfield community says farewell to Mama Cakes
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In Westfield, Mama Cakes whipped up their famous cupcakes for the final time for their grand closing. The Elm Street bakery had an overwhelming turnout for their farewell. Cupcake fans waited hours to bid adieu to their favorite desserts. owner Kimberly McNutt said she even baked for days to keep up with the demand, however, some were too late.
Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!
Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
Jae’s At the Hilton Announces Another New Restaurant in the Berkshires
If you have ever been to Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn at 1032 South Street in Pittsfield, then you already know the type of quality establishment they have, as well as how fantastic their Award Winning Pan-Asian Cuisine is. And now, they have announced that they have another new location coming to the Berkshires.
Capital Wing Wars winners announced
Wing Wars 17 took place on Saturday, and the results are in.
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS MONDAY: The House of Seasoning Grill, from Abidjan to Pittsfield
When dining in an ethnic restaurant or visiting another culture, I find the food and mealtimes to be a window into those cultures. Mealtimes bring people together to share their histories and to find commonalities. Everyone must eat, but how and what people eat can define them. For those of us who are fascinated by different cultures, love ethnic food, and seek out restaurants serving authentic food made by the people who are from that culture, there’s a new restaurant in Pittsfield doing exactly that. Mathieu Niamke and Doumbia Raissa, known as Raissa, opened the House of Seasoning Grill employing Raissa’s recipes from the West African country of Côte d’Ivoire (aka Ivory Coast). While Raissa’s food is delicious and provides a glimpse into her culture, it’s their story I find to be equally interesting.
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
It comes as no surprise to the residents of New York that this state is so much more than just New York City. From coastal beaches to mountain ranges and an abundance of small towns and cities that offer so much to see and do, a trip to the great Empire State is never truly complete until you venture off the beaten path that is the NYC metro area.
How much will it snow in Massachusetts?
The 22News Storm Team is tracking snow, sleet, and rain. View the live radar and latest snowfall forecast for your area.
Downtown Festive Frolic coming to Pittsfield
Downtown Festive Frolic features a plethora of activities including the Park Square Tree Lighting, Holiday First Fridays Artswalk, Elf Invasion Pub Crawl, and more.
Blockbuster Movie Star to Appear in Saratoga Springs this Weekend!
An award-nominated Hollywood actor known for his starring roles in multiple blockbuster movies within the last few decades has been invited to a fan festival in Upstate New York this weekend, and he's bringing a whole slew of movie credentials with him!. Known for his major roles in blockbuster movies...
MA’s Kids’ Minds Were Blown Over the Most Popular Toy of 1989 (photos)
Nostalgia is something that is on my mind often. I guess that's a sign of getting older. One thing I enjoyed very much as a kid was playing Nintendo, the original. I would spend time in my Cady Street bedroom in North Adams playing such classics as 'Super Mario Bros.,' 'Duck Hunt,' 'Galaga' 'T& C Surf Designs' and probably my all-time favorite 'Mike Tyson's Punch-Out' which later was reissued to just 'Punch Out" after the 'Baddest Man on the Planet' got into legal trouble. I still have my Nintendo unit with all of those aforementioned games sitting in my basement in Pittsfield. I'll hook it up every now and then so I can take a trip down memory lane. The unit works great.
Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
Bright Nights Ball 2022 fundraiser draws more than 500 to MGM (photos)
SPRINGFIELD -- Love was in the air. And it brought 512 guests to the Aria Ballroom at MGM Springfield Saturday night for the annual City of Bright Nights Ball, where the theme of the evening was Love.
