Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Best Buy Black Friday TV Deals: What to buy before it’s gone
Black Friday is off to an early start this year, and with retailers like Walmart and Best Buy launching their sales weeks ahead of the actual event (no doubt spurred on by the unexpected Amazon Prime Early Access Sale in October), it’s already time to get shopping. That’s especially true if you’re in the market for a TV, as Black Friday deals present the best opportunity of the year to save big on tech like this. Best Buy Black Friday deals are currently your best bet for finding early bargains on a new television, but there’s no time to waste, as we’ve already seen some sell out completely. Worry not, however, because we’ve got the top Best Buy Black Friday TV deals you can shop right here.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Series 8 just got an unprecedented price cut
The Walmart Black Friday deals are looking pretty great already with some excellent opportunities for shoppers to beat the Black Friday rush while still getting all the products they could want at Black Friday prices. Right now, you can buy the latest Apple Watch Series 8 for only $349 saving you $50 off the usual price of $399. Having only recently launched, this is a fantastic deal for anyone that wants the latest smartwatch for less. It’s unlikely we’ll see better Black Friday Apple Watch deals than this one. Let’s take a look at why it’s so great.
Digital Trends
Live now: Save big on tech essentials during this Woot! sale
This content was produced in partnership with Woot!. You may be all stocked up on electronics and gadgets, but what about the essentials? Do you need any spare chargers? Any USB hubs to connect multiple devices? Honestly, many of these things are so useful, and you don’t realize just how much until you need them. Well, the good news is that Woot! is offering some crazy deals on tech gear right now. More specifically, you can get up to 75% off select items while the Woot tech essentials sale is live, until November 30. There are wireless earbuds, charging cables, tempered glass screen protectors, and much more — and you’ll get an additional $2 off the sale price at checkout when you use code TECHWOOT. For example, the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook is on sale for $18, normally $34, which is already saving you an excellent 47% off. But when you use that code, the price drops down to $16. It would make a fantastic gift for the artist in your life — they can digitize their notes and artwork while wiping clean the notebook to reuse over and over, wasting far less paper. If you’re interested, you can shop the sale below, or keep reading to see our top picks.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live just got a massive discount
What?! Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are over 50% off right now and you just found out about it? That’s right, as part of the intense Walmart Black Friday deals that we’ve been seeing lately, the typically $149 Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have dropped down to just $69. That’s $80 in savings and a load of stress off of your holiday shopping. Get them now at this never-before-seen price only at Walmart while this deal lasts.
Digital Trends
GameStop’s Early Black Friday sale features games for up to 50% off, and more gear
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. While everyone is busy shopping for TVs, major electronics, and household items, one of the best categories to watch during Black Friday and the holiday shopping events is video games. Even some of the hottest titles see a decent price drop, so it’s worth browsing and checking back regularly to see what’s changed. But we have some fantastic news for you: You don’t necessarily have to wait until Black Friday to get amazing deals on games and gaming gear. GameStop is hosting a pre-Black Friday sale that will run up to the main event on November 25. Right now, you can enjoy up to 50% off a wide variety of games, and we do mean a wide variety.
Digital Trends
Motorola’s newest smartwatch isn’t at all what you’d expect
Motorola’s Moto Watch 70 is on its way to being released soon, as the wearable has just been listed on Best Buy Canada. The landing page reveals the product in its full glory, presenting its key specifications alongside a boring, conventional, and lazy design. The Moto 70 features a...
Digital Trends
You can buy an Apple TV for only $59 today
Black Friday isn’t quite here yet, but Walmart Black Friday deals have already started taking place, allow shoppers to beat the rush and still land some Black Friday pricing. This is great news if you’re looking for a new addition to your home theater, as Walmart has the second-generation Apple TV HD marked down to just $59 today. That’s a savings of $40 from its regular price of $99. This model precedes the current Apple TV 4K, but this deal is for brand-new, unopened second-generation Apple TV HDs. Free shipping is included with your purchase.
Digital Trends
Why you should buy a robot vacuum today (spoiler: they’re cheap)
Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing, giving shoppers a great chance to beat the rush while still enjoying Black Friday prices early this year. In particular, we’re seeing some awesome offers on robot vacuums, with the helpful devices sure to help you cut down on the need to clean up without help. Here’s a quick look at two of the highlights from the Black Friday robot vacuum deals going on right now at Walmart.
Digital Trends
Elgato Stream Deck + review: the analog experience gets even better
“The Stream Deck + is a godsend for professional streamers, especially those with complex audio setups.”. The Stream Deck is one of Elgato’s most successful and biggest product lines, often counted as a must-have accessory for serious streamers. Today, it’s adding another member of the family: the Stream Deck +. But this model is very different from other variants like the Stream Deck XL and the Stream Deck Mini, as it introduces dials and even a touchscreen into the mix.
Digital Trends
HP Spectre x360 13.5 vs. Apple MacBook Air M2
HP’s Spectre x360 13.5 is the most refined convertible 2-in-1 available today and one of the best laptops overall, while the Apple MacBook Air M2 is an excellent, updated version of Apple’s venerable machine. Both are outstanding laptops that should be on anyone’s shortlist for their next upgrade.
Digital Trends
How to deck out your pad with smart home gadgets for the holidays
The holiday season is often called the most wonderful time of the year — but if you’re hosting any parties, you probably know it as the most stressful time of the year. Getting your house prepared, ensuring guests will be entertained, and the simple act of hosting a large group of people in your home aren’t easy tasks. Thankfully, there are a handful of smart home gadgets that can help you prepare for the big day and ensure things run smoothly when your holiday party rolls around.
Digital Trends
Black Friday: Get this HP printer and 6 months of ink for $49
If you need a cheap printer to pair with the budget computer that you purchased from this year’s early Black Friday laptop deals or Black Friday Chromebook deals, check this out — the HP DeskJet 2723e is yours for just $49, following a $20 discount to its original price of $69. For even more savings, every purchase of the printer comes with a free nine-month subscription to HP’s Instant Ink program. That’s amazing value, but you need to finalize your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s Frame TV is $500 off right now – Get it while you can
If you’re looking for a new 4K TV to put at the center of your home theater, Best Buy has kicked off its Black Friday event early, allowing you to beat the rush and capitalize on Black Friday TV deals right now. One of the more unique options among the Best Buy Black Friday deals is Samsung’s Frame TV. The 55-inch model of the Samsung Frame TV is just $1,000 right now, which is a $500 savings from its regular price of $1,500. Free shipping is included with your purchase, but you’ll need to act quickly to claim this deal, as inventory is likely to go quickly.
Digital Trends
The Google Pixel Fold looks incredible in its first major design leak
Ever since Samsung released the first Galaxy Fold, there have been rumors and speculation about a Google-made foldable phone. What would it look like? How much would it cost? Is a foldable Pixel something Google is even interested in?. Following months of tiny leaks and reports, we now have our...
Digital Trends
Pay for 3 months and get 3 months free thanks to Mint Mobile’s latest offer
This content was produced in partnership with Mint Mobile. Do you wish you could take everything that’s wrong with the wireless industry and make it right? I mean, single-handedly overhaul the worst parts? That’s precisely what Mint Mobile claims to have done, and so far, it seems they did make things right. You can buy their service or subscribe online, and you never have to visit a store. Moreover, it’s affordable and reliable. Through Mint you’ll get unlimited talk, text, and data on the nation’s largest 5G network, with budget-friendly and reasonable plans starting at just $15 per month.
Digital Trends
Walmart just dropped two great gaming laptop deals under $800
This year’s Walmart Black Friday deals have arrived early, giving gamers the chance to complete their planned purchases long before the shopping holiday arrives with chaos in tow. You should take this opportunity to buy a new gaming laptop, whether you don’t have one yet or your old one needs an upgrade, because you’ll be enjoying huge savings that you can spend on more video games and accessories.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this crazy AirPods Pro Black Friday deal is selling fast
Walmart Black Friday deals have started early this year, giving shoppers the chance to buy now and beat the rush, all while still getting the products they want at Black Friday prices. That means now is the perfect opportunity to buy some Apple AirPods Pro for only $159, saving you $21 off the usual price of $180. These are the older 1st-generation AirPods Pro but they’re still excellent. A very popular seller, buy them now before you miss out or read on to see why they’re worth it.
Digital Trends
Part 2 of Walmart’s Black Friday Sale is live — the best deals
Another load of Walmart Black Friday deals has just dropped, with the retailer launching a second round of its early Black Friday “Deals for Days” sale event. Everything from toys and clothes to tech and home essentials are getting prices slashed across the board, and with so much to choose from, it’s easy to get choice paralysis. Let us help you out: We’ve already sniffed out a basketful of the best early Black Friday deals from the Walmart “Deals for Days” sale, and with prices this low, there’s no reason to wait until Black Friday officially arrives on November 25. The bargains are already here, and the time to get shopping is right now:
Digital Trends
Why the Google Pixel Fold actually scares the hell out of me
We have been hearing murmurs of a foldable Pixel phone codenamed “Felix” for a while now. Yesterday, leaker Jon Prosser dropped alleged renders of the upcoming phone, which looks like a Pixel 7 Pro in the garb of an Oppo’s Find N foldable. The design looks neat, and the profile is your Pixel 7 Pro affair.
Digital Trends
6 things I want in the iPhone 15 that could make it perfect
The iPhone 14 series just came out a few months ago, and while many are (or will be) enjoying everything that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have to offer, we need to look ahead to the iPhone 15. After all, rumors have already started, and technology is constantly...
Comments / 0