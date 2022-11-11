ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Club 93.7

A Cool Look Inside an Abandoned Radio Studio in Detroit

Take a cool look inside an abandoned radio studio in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit Unseen has done it again. Take a look at the inside of an abandoned radio building in Detroit below. The architecture is very cool and even some of the old equipment is still on site. Most people...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit evictions on track to return to pre-pandemic level as protections expire

Detroit — The city's rental eviction filings are on track to return to pre-pandemic levels as temporary emergency protections expire, University of Michigan researchers say. Eviction filings in Detroit rose from historic lows to 75% of the pre-pandemic rate as of June, according to UM's Poverty Solutions. At the current filing rate, 21% of Detroit renters, or 61,000 tenants, will face the threat of eviction this year, they note.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys

(CBS DETROIT)-  A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit animal shelters are facing overcrowding crisis

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal shelters across Metro Detroit are sounding the alarm with no space for any more animals. Capacities are maxed out, making it hard to help pets in need. Renee Hammac is taking Sir Barton home - this is the third time she's fostering a dog from...
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

Burton Woman Snags $100,000 on the ‘Big Spin’ Show

A Burton woman got a chance to spin the prize wheel and landed a $100,000 prize on the Michigan Lottery's 'Big Spin' game show. Alysha Flaig gave the prize wheel a hearty spin on the show which aired Monday night (11/14) and when it finally stopped, the 35-year-old learned that she had won $100,000. And as you'll see in the video below, Alysha narrowly missed winning a half million dollars from the Michigan Lottery.
BURTON, MI
bridgemi.com

Michigan's most vulnerable rescued by kinship caregivers

Navelle Jenkins stepped up to single-handedly raise her seven grandchildren after both of her daughters died. The 78-year-old couldn't have predicted the financial and physical toll keeping her loved ones close would have. That cross has been a heavy one for Jenkins to bear even with most grandchildren now gone...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Motor City Match winner opens Detroit's only quilting store

(CBS DETROIT) - A Motor City Match winner hopes to revive the art of quilting by opening Umi's Comfort, the only quilting store in the city of Detroit.Motor City Match is a collaboration between the city of Detroit, the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC), the Economic Development Corporation of the City of Detroit (EDC) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help provide the funds to open new small-businesses in Detroit.Umi's Comfort, the latest Motor City Match grant recipient, is a black woman-owned small business bring quilting services and classes to the city. According to a press...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Video shows car plowing into DDOT bus after running stop sign

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A driver was seriously hurt after crashing into a D-DOT bus, and it was all caught on camera. The crash happened on last Thursday evening on Rosa Parks, between I-75 and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The driver of a Cadillac blew through a stop sign slamming...
DETROIT, MI
