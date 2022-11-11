Read full article on original website
Related
Simple tips for winterizing your home that can keep the cold from wreaking havoc
Tuesday morning’s snowfall was a not so subtle reminder for Chicago-area residents to think about winterizing their homes. Joe Borter, owner of Borter Heating and Air Conditioning, shared a few simple steps homeowners can take to prepare for winter.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0