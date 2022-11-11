Read full article on original website
Related
The best electric blankets to buy in 2022, according to reviews
If you are looking for a way to stay warm and cozy this winter, an electric blanket may be in order. These heated blankets come in several plush fabrics. They also feature functions, such as dual controls, to keep two people comfortable at different temperatures. However, deciding on which electric...
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 sale continues with new deals: Here are the discounts
Walmart’s second “Black Friday Deals for Days” sale is live with more discounts for the holidays. The mega-sale shopping event went live online to everyone Monday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. In-store deals begin Wednesday, Nov. 16. This is one of Walmart’s three “Deals for Days” sales...
Amazon Black Friday 2022 early deals are live: Where to find them and what’s on sale
Amazon isn’t waiting until Black Friday to start rolling out the deals. The e-commerce giant is offering huge savings as part of an early Black Friday sale. A ton of popular brands are already discounted well ahead of the official start to the holiday shopping season. No surprise, though,...
Black Friday 2022 early deals: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones down to one of lowest prices ever
While Black Friday 2022 hasn’t hit just yet, you can still score a huge deal on the silver Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones right now. Amazon is offering a big discount on this must-have gift as part of their early Black Friday sales. The silver Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, which...
Samsung Black Friday Deals: Save big on home appliances for the holidays
If you are considering an upgrade of your current home appliances, Samsung is a good place to start looking for them. Samsung is holding a Black Friday sale with up to 40% off select models. The sale extends to its Bespoke series with more discounts offered across its appliance lineup.
N.J. farm offers look at how the sausage is made... and the bacon, and even the scrapple
A quotation attributed to Otto von Bismarck reads, “If you like laws and sausages, you should never watch either one being made.”. With all the political drama of the recent midterm elections fresh in one’s mind, that seems like an unfair association for sausage - at least for the sausage being made Saturday at Howell Living History Farm at a program called Bacon, Sausage & Scrapple Making.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0