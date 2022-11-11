Read full article on original website
Related
FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
Michigan senate passes 'cocktail-to-go' sales permanently
Lansing, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Senate said cheers to a bill that would permanently allow cocktails-to-go.On Thursday, state senators passed SB1163 in a 37-1 vote. The bill will allow restaurants, bars and distilleries with tasting rooms to permanently sell alcoholic mixed drinks to-go. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. If approved by the House, it will go to the Governor's desk for final approval.Bringing cocktails home from a restaurant or bar has been an option for people since July of 2020, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 5811 into law. It was signed just...
Up to $1700 available for millions of Michigan residents as social security benefit: Check your eligibility
It could help you fight inflation. A report reveals that the average cost of living in Michigan is 10 percent lesser than in other cities and counties in the United States. Housing is up to 25 percent lower, while utilities are relatively high.
"Clots During Your Period Are Not Normal": This Nurse Practitioner's TikTok Is Going Viral, But There's More To It Than You Think
"Many women have been dismissed with their symptoms of concern, even after seeing multiple providers, and I want to empower them to take back control of their healthcare."
Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing
(The Center Square) – Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years, and now two legislators are suggesting changing the state's education policies. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, tweeted possible policy priorities, including repealing right-to-work, providing “adequate funding” for schools, and repealing the retirement tax. Polehanki additionally tweeted: “I will personally oversee the repeal of the GOP law that flunks 3rd grade students based on...
Detroit News
Michigan animal shelters are overcrowded and facing capacity issues
The Royal Oak Animal Shelter typically houses about eight kennels with room for 30 cats. But at one point over the summer, the number of dogs nearly doubled. Owner surrenders, abandoned pets and furry “guests” staying longer at the shelter tipped the site into overcrowded territory. "MC Hammer," a cat rescued nearly two years ago from a Royal Oak home that held more than 100, was among them.
Some metro Detroit hospitals losing millions amid high workforce costs, lower patient volumes
Some nonprofit hospital systems in metro Detroit have emerged from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic to face budgets awash in red ink. Systems including Henry Ford Health and the legacy Beaumont hospitals within the newly formed Corewell Health show negative operating margins and millions in losses in their latest financial reports. ...
New Study Finds Mindfulness As Helpful As Medication In Reducing Anxiety
While the news sheds light on how mindfulness can aid future mental health treatment, the new study has its shortcomings.
KRQE News 13
Here’s why Thanksgiving might cost more this year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — It may seem like it costs a small fortune to host a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. And thanks to rising prices, this year’s meal may be the most expensive in decades. So what’s driving those costs? Turkey Your main dish is likely to cost more this year. Across the U.S., the per-pound price […]
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
Health experts remind young athletes to pay attention to heart health
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – With high school sports in full swing, health experts want to remind young athletes to pay attention to their hearts. Exercise is beneficial to heart health, but it can also put stress on the heart. Experts, like Dr. Xiaoke Liu, a cardiologist with Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, say some heart conditions, like...
Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys
(CBS DETROIT)- A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
This Woman Quit Her Corporate Job And Pretended To Go Work Every Day While Living With Her Parents (Suit And All)
"I was living at home, so I pretended to go to work every day. I'd put on a suit and take the bus into the city."
Detroit News
High auto plant absenteeism threatens Michigan investment opportunities
Absenteeism rates in Michigan's auto plants are an emerging challenge in the Great Lakes State's bid to secure new, jobs-creating investments that could define the industry for decades. In a letter circulated online last month to United Auto Workers members who work at Stellantis NV’s Warren Truck Assembly Plant building...
Michigan Pet Alliance declares statewide “capacity crisis” in animal shelters
Experts from the Michigan Pet Alliance held a virtual discussion on Monday, going over solutions to get pets adopted into loving homes and to keep them safe during extended stays at the shelters.
Michigan to get around $12M from massive settlement with Google
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the state will get around $12 million from Google after settling with the company over its location tracking practices on Google Account settings.
Democrats in power: Here's what's next
As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
In Michigan, ‘red wave’ spin gives way to a blue ‘blowout’
“This is absolutely historic, an epic landslide for pro-democracy Michiganders.” That was the assessment of Jeff Timmer, a former Michigan GOP executive director now with the anti-Trump Lincoln Party, after seeing the midterm election results Wednesday morning. Democrats in Michigan have made history for the first time in four decades by taking back control of […] The post In Michigan, ‘red wave’ spin gives way to a blue ‘blowout’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
studyfinds.org
Strength training key to long life? Weak muscles ‘could be the new smoking’ when it comes to healthy aging
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Want to feel younger? New research from the University of Michigan suggests you may want to invest in some weights and begin a strength training course. According to a recent study, weak muscles could be just as influential on your longterm health as smoking cigarettes!
Club 93.7
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0