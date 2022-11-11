Read full article on original website
Nicola Peltz Reacts to Husband Brooklyn Beckham Wanting 10 Kids (Exclusive)
Nicola Peltz Beckham is all in for a big family! In August, the actresses’ husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, dished to ET that he wants to have 10 children with his wife. Nicola doesn’t mind that number at all. "That is really sweet," she tells ET’s Deidre Behar. "We...
Angela Bassett's Performance In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has Fans Demanding She Receive Her Long-Overdue Oscar
When it comes to watching Angela Bassett onscreen, you know you're in for an unforgettable performance, and that's exactly what she gave us in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Was Almost Set Up With Kristen Bell
Dax Shepard could have had a future without Kristen Bell. On the latest episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, the comedian is joined by John Stamos, who revealed that someone tried to set him up with the Frozen star following his divorce from Rebecca Romijn. "I was freshly divorced, there...
Aaron Carter's Memoir Publisher Postpones Release 'Out of Respect for the Carter Family'
The publisher behind Aaron Carter's memoir has decided not to move forward with publishing the book "out of respect for the Carter family." In a statement to ET, attorney Scott Atherton, founder of Atherton Galardi Mullen & Reeder PLLC and who represents Ballast Books and author Andy Symonds, says despite the late singer wanting his story "with all its beauty and rawness" told, they've decided to put the book on hold for the time being.
'Little People, Big World': Tori and Zach Talk Parenting Struggles With Three Kids (Exclusive)
Zach and Tori Roloff are feeling the strain of having three kids. In an exclusive sneak peek clip for Tuesday's episode of TLC's Little People, Big World, the young parents keep it real about raising three kids on their own. "There's times, yeah, we feel outnumbered. Jackson has his needs,...
Stormzy Calls Adele 'Family' and Opens Up About Their Close Friendship (Exclusive)
A big fan and a bigger friend. After long being an outspoken champion of Adele, British artist Stormzy is opening up about their enviable friendship. The "Hide & Seek" artist walked the carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs, at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about their well-documented friendship.
Candace Cameron Bure Says Great American Family Network will Focus on 'Traditional Marriage' Stories
Candace Cameron Bure has moved on from the Hallmark Channel! The actress is starting a new career commitment to the Christian conservative network, Great American Family. The former Fuller House actress recently spoke with WSJ. Magazine about her career decision and why the new network is a better fit for her and her beliefs.
Katharine McPhee & David Foster’s Son Rennie, 1, Looks So Big While Going Out To Dinner With Mom
Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s son, Rennie, may be just one year old but he looked all grown up when he went on a mommy and me dinner date to Crustica restaurant in LA on Nov. 14. Katharine wore a black midi dress with a cropped cardigan while Rennie wore shorts and a jacket.
'The Voice': Camila Cabello and John Legend Offer Advice to Incoming Coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper
Camila Cabello and John Legend can't wait to welcome new coaches to The Voice family!. The season 22 coaches caught up with ET before the first live show on Monday, where they dished on their notes for Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper, who will join Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson for the upcoming 23rd season of the NBC singing competition.
Aaron Carter's Siblings Nick and Angel Raise Donations for Mental Health in His Honor
Aaron Carter's siblings are honoring his memory by raising money in support of mental health. Following the untimely death of the singer on Nov. 5, Nick Carter and Angel Carter have announced a donation page in his name for the organization On Our Sleeves: The Movement for Chidlren's Mental Health, for which Nick serves as an ambassador.
Letitia Wright Tells Heartbreaking Story of Finding Out About Chadwick Boseman's Death Via Email
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the cast is remembering the franchise's late star, Chadwick Boseman. Letitia Wright, who plays Boseman's on-screen sister, Shuri, opened up over the weekend in an emotional Q&A following a SAG Awards screening of the new Marvel film. The 29-year-old actress shared the...
'The Crown' Consultant Andrew Morton Reveals If King Charles Can Actually Breakdance (Exclusive)
King Charles can indeed bust a move! Season 5 of The Crown depicted a then-Prince Charles breakdancing in the episode, "The Way Ahead," prompting many to wonder if the royal's dance moves were fact or fiction. In the episode, Dominic West -- who plays the role of Prince Charles --...
Prince Harry Writes Emotional Letter to Bereaved Military Children: 'We Share A Bond Without Ever Meeting'
Prince Harry had a special message for bereaved military children. On Sunday, in honor of Remembrance Day in the U.K., the Duke of Sussex wrote a letter to the kids of the Scotty’s Little Soldiers organization. In the letter, the 38-year-old royal offered the members of the charity – which supports children who lost parents who were members of the armed services – a glimmer of hope through their grief.
John Aniston, 'Days of Our Lives' Actor and Jennifer Aniston's Father, Dead at 89
Jennifer Aniston is grieving the death of her father, John Aniston, who died on Nov. 11. He was 89. In a touching tribute posted to Instagram on Monday, the 53-year-old Friends star remembers her dad by sharing photos of the two of them from when she was a baby to more recently.
Laura Dern Dishes on Her 'White Lotus' Cameo and If She'll Appear in Season 2 (Exclusive)
After making an unexpected cameo in The White Lotus season 2 premiere, Laura Dern is dishing on how the brief part came together -- and if we can expect to see or hear more of her in the upcoming episodes. "Mike White and I made the show Enlightened together and...
Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Gets Married in Mexico
It was a time for celebrating this weekend for the family of Bob Saget. The late Full House star's eldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, tied the knot with Andy Kabel in Tulum, Mexico, with many of their loved ones in attendance. Bob's wife, Kelly Rizzo, attended the picturesque event, snapping a...
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Details From Her Baby Shower and Why She Walked in With Tarek's Daughter
Heather Rae El Moussa was showered with love during her Winter Wonderland baby shower. The Selling Sunset star was joined by her family, friends and co-stars as she celebrated the upcoming arrival of her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s first child. "Showered with love is an understatement 🤍 Yesterday...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody, Robyn and Meri Walk Out After Explosive Fight With Christine
Sunday's episode of Sister Wives marked the explosive ending to the tense discussion at Christine Brown's house after Kody's ex shared with her former sister wives that she had sold her house and was moving to Utah within the week. The family continued to hash out exactly what went wrong...
Bobby Flay on Why He and Girlfriend Christina Perez Make the Perfect Team for the Holidays (Exclusive)
One of the big reasons why Bobby Flay's considered a great entertainer is that he's got the hostess with the mostest by his side, his girlfriend Christina Perez. While giving ET's Cassie DiLaura a tour of the Food Network's new test kitchen smack in the middle of Manhattan, the 57-year-old celebrity chef opened up about having his hands full in and out of the kitchen this holiday season. Luckily for him, Flay's got the perfect partner to keep things joyous amid all the required preparation.
David Dobrik Addresses His Break From YouTube (Exclusive)
David Dobrik has addressed his break from YouTube, telling ET last week that he used the extra time to fulfill his dream of opening a pizza shop. Doughbriks, Dobrik's new restaurant, opened on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on Nov. 12. The Internet star told ET's Denny Directo that the endeavor took him three years to accomplish.
