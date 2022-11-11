ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

WWII vet, age 105, among honorees at flag raising in Groton

By Greg Smith
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eeKOk_0j7bGNqG00

Groton ― Elsie Lignelli rose from her rocking chair and to her feet outside the Solstice Senior Living complex on Friday with a gracefulness that belied her age.

The 105-year-old East Lyme native and former U.S. Army medic was among a group of two dozen people standing at attention ― some with hands on hearts and others saluting ― while members of the Ledyard VFW raised the American flag.

The flag raising was followed by a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony at Solstice was attended by more than two dozen people and one of numerous celebrations happening across the region. Veterans Day celebrates the service of all veterans and annually falls on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the end of World War I in 1918.

Lignelli was in her early 20s when she decided to enlist in the Army during World War II. It was in the early 1940s, she recalls, that she packed up and left for basic training at Camp Oglethorpe in Georgia. Fort Oglethorpe served as a training facility for the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) during World War II.

Asked why she joined, Lignelli said her mother had died and her brother and husband, James Frank Lignelli, both had been drafted and were stationed overseas with the Army.

“I was at loose ends. So I said, ‘Well, I guess I’ll join the Army,’” she said.

Previous to her service in the Army, Lignelli had taken a one-year medical training course at the former Home Memorial Hospital on Pequot Avenue in New London. That experience landed her a job as an Army medic.

After about two years of service in the Army in Georgia, Lignelli said she was reunited with her husband after the war ended in 1945.

“If you were in service and your husband was in service at that time, you got an automatic discharge,” Lignelli said.

Lignelli is likely the oldest living World War II veteran in the state. When asked about the honor, she smiled and waved her hand as if to brush off a compliment.

The quick-witted Lignelli is among the more than 35 veterans who live at Solstice, said Nicole Morin, Vibrant Life Director at Solstice. Photos of those veterans adorn a Wall of Honor at the entrance to the independent senior living facility on Drozdyk Drive in Groton. Lignelli’s rank is listed as private first class medic in the photo’s caption.

Other veterans with photos on the wall include Paul Baillargeon, 79, a Jewett City native who served in the Marines and saw combat during the Vietnam War. Baillargeon was blunt about his experience in the war.

“That was hell,” he said.

Baillargeon said he appreciated the recognition that Veterans Day brings. He stood and held a stiff salute during Friday’s flag raising.

“I did it and I’m proud of it,” he said of his service.

Ernest Signorino, 80, a Norwich native and Vietnam War veteran, also attended the ceremony. Signorino was a medic in the Army who flew into war zones to retrieve wounded soldiers.

He called his role during the Vietnam War a “redeeming job...helping others.”

Faron Boreham, Solstice’s executive director, thanked the veterans in written remarks read at Friday’s ceremony by Emily Riccio, a Solstice employee. Boreham was not in attendance because of illness.

“I want to thank those who are here today, our veterans, who despite the risk and sacrifice stepped forward to serve and defend this beautiful country. This includes our active duty service members, guardsmen and reservist, your unselfish service has helped keep our country and its citizens safe and free,” he wrote.

g.smith@theday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FireRescue1

Volunteer chiefs dispute Conn. city's automatic-aid agreement

NORWICH, Conn. — Tensions over fire services flared in a dispute over a recent agreement that calls for automatic aid between the paid and volunteer departments to structure fires and serious incidents. The so-called "auto-aid" agreement was reached by City Manager John Salomone, chiefs of the five volunteer departments...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

March held in honor of Waterbury woman killed three years ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three years later, a Waterbury family is still looking for answers in a 2019 homicide in Wolcott. The family of Janet Avalo-Alvarez brought friends and community members out over the weekend for a march in remembrance of Avalo-Alvarez. The march was also for those who have been made the victim of […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

6 with Connecticut connections awarded Rhodes Scholarships

VIENNA, Va. — Six students who are from Connecticut or attend college here, have been awarded one of academia's highest honors, a Rhodes Scholarship. According to their website, Rhodes Scholarships pay all expenses for up to four years of study at the University of Oxford, which is ranked the top universities in the world.
CONNECTICUT STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Brown Daily Herald

Blue State on Thayer to close permanently

After 15 years on Thayer Street, Blue State Coffee will permanently close its doors on Thursday, Nov. 17. A sign in the cafe’s window at 300 Thayer St. read, “This Blue State Coffee cafe is closing permanently as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Thank you for your patronage and for making us a part of your lives.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
fox61.com

Connecticut hospitals at or near capacity with RSV and flu patients

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two of Connecticut's largest children's hospitals are at or near capacity, dealing with kids with RSV, a respiratory virus. As of Monday afternoon, Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital were at nearly 100% capacity with the Intensive Care Unit at 85% capacity.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: school bus, work van collide in Bolton

BOLTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police dispatchers say a work van and school bus collided this morning in Bolton. Shortly after 8 A.M., public safety dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle accident in the area of Hop River Rd. and Steeles Crossing Road. Officials say first responders arrived to...
BOLTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol's First Church recounts 275 years of history, looks to future

BRISTOL – The First Congregational Church atop Federal Hill celebrated its 275th anniversary with a historical reenactment Sunday. Worshippers performed skits demonstrating the congregation’s colorful past, including changes and “Infamous Incidents” that took place over the last few centuries. The play was written by church members...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Police collect 59 firearms in gun buyback event

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, the Waterbury Police Department participated in a statewide gun buyback event which was organized by the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation. Police say they collected 59 various types of firearms and individuals that turned in their firearms received a gift card. This event is an...
WATERBURY, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
342
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy