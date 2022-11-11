Former CT quarterbacks meet Saturday: Dan Orlovsky in TV booth, Drew Pyne on field for Notre Dame

Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
No. 25 UConn men's basketball vs. Buffalo: Time, TV and what you need to know
Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Wilimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973. KEEP AN EYE ON. BIG DOINGS: UConn's two-headed center monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan has been...
sheltonherald.com
Difference for UConn women's basketball team in win over Texas? Azzi Fudd's 'NBA performance'
STORRS — The dagger, as it often will, came from the best player on the court and maybe, in this case, from the best player in the country. Azzi Fudd knocked down a 3-pointer from the right with just under two minutes remaining Monday night, essentially sealing the fifth-ranked UConn women’s basketball team’s 83-76 victory over No. 3 Texas.
ubbulls.com
Bulls to Face Nationally Ranked UConn on Tuesday Night
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (1-1, 0-0 MAC) will play the nationally ranked UConn Huskies (2-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) on Tuesday evening. The Huskies come in at No. 25 in the AP Top-25 poll receiving 124 points. In the Coaches Poll, UConn came in at No. 28 as they received 46 points. The game can be watched on CBS Sports Network with tip-off starting at 7 p.m. from the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
theuconnblog.com
UConn football future opponents: Week 11
Army (3-6) - Nov. 19. The Black Knights went to Alabama to face Troy on Saturday afternoon and blew a 9-0 halftime lead to the Trojans, falling 10-9. The game was scoreless through the first quarter, but the visitors punched it in on the first play from scrimmage in the second quarter, adding a field goal in the dying seconds of the half. However, Troy took the lead with 8:04 to go on a short touchdown pass and was able to hold on for the victory.
sheltonherald.com
New Haven football team earns Division II playoff berth, will face Sheperd
The University of New Haven football team is headed to the NCAA Division II playoffs. Though the Chargers had to sweat out the announcement a bit. UNH will play at Shepherd Saturday in West Virginia. Shepherd, which opened its season with a 48-7 win at Southern Connecticut, is 10-1, having lost to Indiana (Pa.) in the PSAC championship game this past weekend. The Chargers (8-2) defeated SCSU in their finale Saturday 54-14.
sheltonherald.com
No. 6 New Canaan football gets eighth win with rout of Warde
With the annual Turkey Bowl against Darien on deck, the New Canaan football team took care of business with a 41-14 romp over Warde Saturday in Fairfield. Senior Ty Groff tied his own school record with a 48-yard field goal in the second quarter, matching his mark from the Rams’ opening-week win at Xavier. The old record of 47 yards had been set by Bob Warden in 1990.
sheltonherald.com
No. 5 Quinnipiac hockey hands Yale its fifth straight loss
NEW HAVEN – Peppered early and often with shots on goal, Yale goalie Nathan Reid did his best to keep the Bulldogs in their game with Quinnipiac on Saturday. This included allowing only two goals in the first period despite the Bobcats outshooting the Bulldogs 20-3 in the period.
sheltonherald.com
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 11): Southington (not West Haven) is No. 1 in indecisive vote
For the second week in a row, the No. 1 team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll lost in overtime. Guess who’s back on top?. Its double-overtime loss to Maloney apparently forgiven and forgotten once Maloney itself lost on Thursday, Southington returns to the top of the rankings, though by very nearly the slimmest of margins.
sheltonherald.com
Litchfield boys soccer falls to Old Saybrook in Class S quarterfinals
LITCHFIELD — Three-time defending Class S champion No. 5 Old Saybrook made a convincing case for another repeat with a dominant 2-0 quarterfinal boys soccer win at Litchfield’s Plum Hill Field Saturday morning. “That’s by far the best team we’ve faced this season,” said Litchfield coach Rob Andrulis,...
sheltonherald.com
Former Sacred Heart boys basketball coach Jon Carroll now Naugatuck girls coach
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Jon Carroll had reached the pinnacle of the sport as a high school boys basketball coach, winning five CIAC state championships at Sacred Heart before the Waterbury parochial school closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Carroll...
radionwtn.com
“The Comeback” Preserves Perfect Season For Bethel Wildcats
Lebanon, Tenn. – The undefeated No. 4 Bethel Wildcat Football team rewrote the program record book Saturday as they won their 11th straight game with a 27-17 win at Cumberland University in Lebanon. The Wildcats became the first Bethel team in modern day program history to win 11 games...
connecticutexplorer.com
Are there Bobcats in Connecticut? (We have the answer!)
Within a month of moving to CT, I looked out on my back porch to see a giant wild cat standing on my favorite chair. Not being native to the state, I freaked out – what was it? A mountain lion? A lynx? That led me to research if there are bobcats in Connecticut.
Connecticut Has 5 Towns That Start With the Letter D, Can You Guess Them?
Fun fact: There are no towns in the State of Connecticut whose names start with these letters: I, J, Q, X, Y, Z. I went on a bit of a info-dig recently, looking to see if there were any odd things that stood out about the State of CT, specifically having to do with the names our towns. I found out that CT has more towns that begin with the letter "W" than any other letter (22), there are also some odd town names but no trend really jumped out at me.
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
sheltonherald.com
Here's what Thanksgiving was like in Connecticut throughout history
Thanksgiving celebrations in the Nutmeg State have been a tradition that has survived catastrophes such as supply chain issues, a global pandemic and a world war — and none of those were even in the past 50 years. Regardless of the challenges of a changing world, Connecticut residents have...
A handful of recounts keep some races in Connecticut from being called
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We are nearly a week out from Election Day, and there are five recounts across Connecticut. Election officials are trying to determine who is the winner in those General Assembly races. There are three state House seats and two state Senate seats too close to call. While the outcomes will not […]
6 with Connecticut connections awarded Rhodes Scholarships
VIENNA, Va. — Six students who are from Connecticut or attend college here, have been awarded one of academia's highest honors, a Rhodes Scholarship. According to their website, Rhodes Scholarships pay all expenses for up to four years of study at the University of Oxford, which is ranked the top universities in the world.
One-vote margin in CT recount
Following a recount, Democrat Chris Poulos declares victory over Republican Tony Morrison on a margin of one vote in a race for a CT state House of Representatives seat.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes in Connecticut
Beachfronts are popular places to cool off in the summer, but if you want to skip the crowds, try one of Connecticut’s swimming holes. You can take a relaxing soak after a nice lunch, unwind with some time spent sunbathing by the gravel ledge, or, for the more daring, leap off high cliffs or tube down raging rapids.
WTNH.com
Must-sees: Places everyone should see in Conn. before they die
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents: do you have a bucket list of places to see before you die? While the Nutmeg state is small, it’s certainly home to some intriguing, must-see spots. See our full list of fan-favorite spots and hidden gems across the state below:. Gillette Castle...
