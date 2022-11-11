These Two Teams Reportedly Red Sox's Biggest Threat In Xander Bogaerts Sweepstakes

Red Sox fans won't like the sound of these two team's reportedly vying for Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaert's free agency market is starting to heat up and not in the best way for the Boston Red Sox.

Bogaerts and the Red Sox have been unable to come to terms on a new deal so far, and although there have been conversations between the two sides, no progress reportedly has been made.

The four-time All-Star is sure to command a pretty penny this offseason -- FanGraphs projects his deal to be six years, $168 million -- and so far Boston has been unable to offer a deal that reaches that threshold.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman did a deep dive of the top free agents available this offseason and rumored landing spots and Boston fans won't love what he had to say.

"The Red Sox are said to have gotten nowhere even in recent overtures, but he will have some great options," Heyman said. "The (Los Angeles Dodgers) would make perfect sense, as might the (Chicago Cubs), who seem very interested in adding a big piece and have the flexibility to move young star Nico Hoerner to second base, which becomes a more important position with the new shift ban."

If Bogaerts were to sign with the Dodgers that would certainly sting Boston fans. The Red Sox dealt homegrown star Mookie Betts to Los Angeles in the team's deal that acquired outfielder Alex Verdugo.

Bogaerts' search for a new deal very close to this point has resembled Betts' with the two sides starting extremely far off and failing to come to terms on a deal before the season before free agency. Bogaerts won't be dealt, but the fellow homegrown star may find himself wearing another team's jersey come 2023 to the disappointment of Boston fans.

The Cubs have plenty of money to spend and are a historic franchise in their own right. Wrigley Field is a draw in itself and Bogaerts wouldn't be the first former Red Sox to find himself over in Chicago.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but this won't be the last rumor we hear about the five-time Silver Slugger.

