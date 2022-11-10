On the eve of the 29th annual Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular, those wishing for a behind the aches look at how the parade’s 14 giant helium balloons come to life are invited to attend the Point 72 Giant Balloon Inflation Party. This pre-parade event, hosted by Point72 and taking place on Saturday, November 19 from 3-6pm at the intersection of Hoyt Street and Summer Street in Stamford Downtown, will allow spectators an up-close-and-personal look at the balloons as they take to the sky in preparation for their flights above the streets of Stamford.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO