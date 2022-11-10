ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, CT

NBC Connecticut

Free Dental Clinic in Farmington Reopens Today

People across Connecticut will walk away with healthier smiles this weekend. That's thanks to a free dental clinic on UConn Health's campus. CT Mission of Mercy (CTMOM) has been carrying out this project across the state for 15 years. For the first time, they partnered with the UConn School of Dental Medicine, transforming a few hospital floors into a clinic with nearly 200 dental chairs.
FARMINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut

The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Kenneth Richard Smith

Kenneth Richard Smith, age 66, of Ansonia, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home. He was born in Derby on July 8, 1956, the son of the late Earl W. and Katherine Morton Smith . Kenneth attended Derby High School. He was a self-employed Laborer. Kenneth served with pride and honor in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Nimitz CVN 68 Aircraft Carrier during peacetime. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed NHRA Drag Racing. He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed deer hunting, camping and hiking. Kenneth will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Here's what Thanksgiving was like in Connecticut throughout history

Thanksgiving celebrations in the Nutmeg State have been a tradition that has survived catastrophes such as supply chain issues, a global pandemic and a world war — and none of those were even in the past 50 years. Regardless of the challenges of a changing world, Connecticut residents have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut veteran gifted a free car

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A big gift for a local veteran this Veteran’s Day! Marine veteran Roger Rua of Naugatuck was given a free car thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Premier Subaru in Middlebury. “I’m super overwhelmed, obviously it’s an important day being Veteran’s Day,” Rua said. “I’m very grateful and overcome […]
MIDDLEBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Meet the Stratford Public Schools' new school safety director

STRATFORD — Stratford Public Schools has hired a school safety director who is finding ways to make its schools safer, and leading a team that will receive de-escalation training. School officials say Director of School Safety and Residency Carlos A. Castro, a 25-year Stratford police veteran and Gulf War-era...
STRATFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Day at the mall not like it used to be

I haven’t shopped in the local malls in a few years. I finally had some rare spare time and thought how great it would be to browse the shops as I had done often in the past. I scooted out to Trumbull in the hope I would follow my...
TRUMBULL, CT
theorangetimes.com

A Look Back: The Nursery Truck

Orange remained primarily a farm town until the late 1950s and early 60s, when it began to transition to a “bedroom community” with the majority of new residents going to work in another town. For decades, most of the small businesses in town provided support services for the...
ORANGE, CT
heystamford.com

Point72 Giant Balloon Inflation Party to Kick Off Parade Festivities in Stamford Downtown

On the eve of the 29th annual Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular, those wishing for a behind the aches look at how the parade’s 14 giant helium balloons come to life are invited to attend the Point 72 Giant Balloon Inflation Party. This pre-parade event, hosted by Point72 and taking place on Saturday, November 19 from 3-6pm at the intersection of Hoyt Street and Summer Street in Stamford Downtown, will allow spectators an up-close-and-personal look at the balloons as they take to the sky in preparation for their flights above the streets of Stamford.
STAMFORD, CT
FUN 107

This Awesome New England Mountain Lets You Tube After Dark

Though it's not quite tubing weather yet, winter is coming New England's way and there are plenty of mountainside activities for everyone to enjoy. Like night tubing with funky beats and flashing lights. Yes, tubing after dark happens at several New England slopes, but we only found one that offers...
MIDDLEFIELD, CT

