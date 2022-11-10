Read full article on original website
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
NBC Connecticut
Free Dental Clinic in Farmington Reopens Today
People across Connecticut will walk away with healthier smiles this weekend. That's thanks to a free dental clinic on UConn Health's campus. CT Mission of Mercy (CTMOM) has been carrying out this project across the state for 15 years. For the first time, they partnered with the UConn School of Dental Medicine, transforming a few hospital floors into a clinic with nearly 200 dental chairs.
NBC Connecticut
2022 Holiday Events in Connecticut
The holidays are almost here and there are many events across Connecticut to get you into the spirit. Holiday Light Fantasia is a two-mile drive-through light show at Goodwin Park in Hartford with more than a million lights. It is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The park is at 1106 Maple Ave. in Hartford.
New Haven Independent
Kenneth Richard Smith
Kenneth Richard Smith, age 66, of Ansonia, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home. He was born in Derby on July 8, 1956, the son of the late Earl W. and Katherine Morton Smith . Kenneth attended Derby High School. He was a self-employed Laborer. Kenneth served with pride and honor in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Nimitz CVN 68 Aircraft Carrier during peacetime. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed NHRA Drag Racing. He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed deer hunting, camping and hiking. Kenneth will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Veteran Overcomes Trauma, Studies Psychology to Help Others
A veteran is giving learning a second chance, going back to school at the University of Hartford. Cynthia Puerta says she chose to study psychology because she wants to help other veterans like herself who are healing from trauma. The new student at the University of Hartford goes everywhere with...
Eyewitness News
WPLR’s AJ raises $22,000 for charity... from the confines of a box
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A co-host for a popular morning radio show raised thousands of dollars for charity by confining himself to a tiny glass box. AJ from “Chaz and AJ” on WPLR camped out inside the box for 24 hours at McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus in New Haven.
trumbulltimes.com
University of Saint Joseph dining hall chef 'dismissed' after failed West Hartford health check, company says
WEST HARTFORD — University of Saint Joseph's McGovern Dining Hall has passed reinspection after a September routine health check revealed mouse droppings, flies and "unclean" equipment, the report shows. A West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department inspector scored the dining hall a 73 out of 100 at a routine inspection on...
Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
sheltonherald.com
Here's what Thanksgiving was like in Connecticut throughout history
Thanksgiving celebrations in the Nutmeg State have been a tradition that has survived catastrophes such as supply chain issues, a global pandemic and a world war — and none of those were even in the past 50 years. Regardless of the challenges of a changing world, Connecticut residents have...
Connecticut veteran gifted a free car
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A big gift for a local veteran this Veteran’s Day! Marine veteran Roger Rua of Naugatuck was given a free car thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Premier Subaru in Middlebury. “I’m super overwhelmed, obviously it’s an important day being Veteran’s Day,” Rua said. “I’m very grateful and overcome […]
Eyewitness News
Controversial sign outside home in Morris ‘protected by Constitution,’ town says
MORRIS, CT (WFSB) - A sign erected outside of a home in Morris has raised concerns from people who’ve had to drive by it. The sign was posted outside of a home on Route 209. A Channel 3 viewer took a picture of it and sent it to the newsroom.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize From Ticket Purchased At Fishkill Store
A man won a "$1,000 A Week For Life" prize from a lottery ticket purchased at a Hudson Valley store. Qi Lin, of Manhattan, claimed his CASH4LIFE second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in the July 21 game, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Nov. 10. The...
sheltonherald.com
Meet the Stratford Public Schools' new school safety director
STRATFORD — Stratford Public Schools has hired a school safety director who is finding ways to make its schools safer, and leading a team that will receive de-escalation training. School officials say Director of School Safety and Residency Carlos A. Castro, a 25-year Stratford police veteran and Gulf War-era...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Day at the mall not like it used to be
I haven’t shopped in the local malls in a few years. I finally had some rare spare time and thought how great it would be to browse the shops as I had done often in the past. I scooted out to Trumbull in the hope I would follow my...
theorangetimes.com
A Look Back: The Nursery Truck
Orange remained primarily a farm town until the late 1950s and early 60s, when it began to transition to a “bedroom community” with the majority of new residents going to work in another town. For decades, most of the small businesses in town provided support services for the...
heystamford.com
Point72 Giant Balloon Inflation Party to Kick Off Parade Festivities in Stamford Downtown
On the eve of the 29th annual Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular, those wishing for a behind the aches look at how the parade’s 14 giant helium balloons come to life are invited to attend the Point 72 Giant Balloon Inflation Party. This pre-parade event, hosted by Point72 and taking place on Saturday, November 19 from 3-6pm at the intersection of Hoyt Street and Summer Street in Stamford Downtown, will allow spectators an up-close-and-personal look at the balloons as they take to the sky in preparation for their flights above the streets of Stamford.
Downtown Corner Renamed For City’s First Black Resident
Four centuries after New Haven’s first recorded Black resident left her mark as an activist and enslaved domestic worker, the corner of Elm and Orange is slated to bear her name. The Board of Alders voted unanimously on Thursday to honor Lucretia, whose last name is unknown, by naming...
NBC Connecticut
Innovative Technology Behind Southington Man's Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer
The following content is created in partnership with Hartford Healthcare. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Connecticut's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Hartford Healthcare. What started as unexplained weight loss and a pain in the lower ribcage resulted in a pancreatic cancer diagnosis...
This Awesome New England Mountain Lets You Tube After Dark
Though it's not quite tubing weather yet, winter is coming New England's way and there are plenty of mountainside activities for everyone to enjoy. Like night tubing with funky beats and flashing lights. Yes, tubing after dark happens at several New England slopes, but we only found one that offers...
