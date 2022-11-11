Read full article on original website
Amazon plans new virtual care offering based on messaging
Amazon is stepping back into virtual care with a new service that uses secure messaging to connect patients with doctors for help with nearly two dozen conditions
Amazon Expands Virtual Healthcare With Clinics in 32 States
Amazon is deepening its healthcare offerings with the launch of Amazon Clinic, a virtual care service that offers treatment for common health ailments. Announced in a Tuesday (Nov. 15) press release, the service marks a continuation of the retailer’s push into the healthcare field, where it competes with not only rival Walmart but companies like CVS and Walgreens in offering primary care services.
More collaboration needed in health care: Walgreens exec
Walgreens' (WBA) new president of U.S. health care is still familiarizing himself with the company's vast portfolio of businesses, but he's clear about one thing: the industry benefits as a whole when competitors work together. John Driscoll, who has worked across health sectors including, insurance, pharmacies and health technology, said...
Best practices in managing TAVR expansion: collaborative networks of care
This paper summarizes the implications of recent TAVR program expansion, supports the 2019 multisociety expert consensus recommendation of Level 1 and Level 2 valve centers, and defines the important role of hospitals without on-site TAVR procedural capabilities. Editor's Note: This article originally appeared on ECG's website. Background. TAVR therapy was...
HLTH22: LG Launches Virtual Care Solution with Amwell to Address Hospital Workforce Shortages
– Global innovator LG Electronics announced its first joint solution with digital healthcare enablement leader Amwell®, designed to expand the boundaries of digital health innovation and address a major issue faced by hospitals across the country – workforce shortages. – Showcased at HLTH 2022, a Carepoint™ TV Kit,...
Tech CEO says he was hit with up to $30,000 in surprise taxes and fees after a software engineer worked remotely in California and Texas without telling the company
The CEO, unaware his employee was working from those locations, told WSJ he didn't register his business in those states, leading to penalties.
Logistics Provider RPM in Royal Oak Expands into Mexico
RPM in Royal Oak, an international logistics company, today announced its launch into Mexico with a new business venture capitalizing on the market’s need for innovative and personalized supply chain […] The post Logistics Provider RPM in Royal Oak Expands into Mexico appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Amazon telehealth service goes live in 32 US states
Amazon Clinic is available in 32 states already. Deposit PhotosAmazon Clinic can connect customers with healthcare providers to help with acne, hair loss, and birth control options.
Penumbra Launches First Hands-Free, Full Body Virtual Reality-Based Offering for Rehabilitation, Expanding REAL® System Platform
ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced the first full body, non-tethered immersive healthcare offering for rehabilitation. The latest REAL y-Series product uses upper and lower body sensors that allow clinicians to track full body movement and progress in real time. The expansion of the virtual reality-based immersive healthcare platform, REAL System, will be used to support a broad range of physical, cognitive and mental well-being for patients undergoing physical or occupational therapy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005723/en/ Penumbra, Inc. today announced the first full body, non-tethered immersive healthcare offering for rehabilitation. The latest REAL y-Series product uses upper and lower body sensors that allow clinicians to track full body movement and progress in real time. The expansion of the virtual reality-based immersive healthcare platform, REAL System, will be used to support a broad range of physical, cognitive and mental well-being for patients undergoing physical or occupational therapy. (Photo: Business Wire)
Blink Parametric Joins India InsurTech Association
Blink Parametric has joined the India InsurTech Association (IIA) as its latest member as the company explores further market development opportunities across APAC. Blink Parametric is an award-winning InsurTech that transforms its clients’ traditional insurance offerings into superior service experiences with simple, intuitive and real-time parametric products. It specialises in high frequency, low severity claims across the travel sector, providing flight disruption and lost luggage solutions as well as developing climate, weather, energy and business interruption products supported through its automated platform.
APhA praises FTC intent to challenge anticompetitive behaviors — calls for fair and equitable competition to ensure patient access
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) hailed the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) statement restoring the agency’s policy of rigorously enforcing the federal ban on unfair methods of competition and intent “to exercise its full statutory authority against companies that use unfair tactics to gain an advantage instead of competing on the merits.”
Dutch FinTech Adyen Teams with Instacart on PINless Payments
Amsterdam-based payment technology company Adyen will act as a payment services partner for grocery aggregator firm Instacart, the FinTech announced on Thursday (Nov. 10). As part of the new partnership, Instacart will leverage various aspects of the Adyen payment platform, including PIN-free debit payments, per a press release. “Working with...
John Marshall Bank Chief Lending Officer, Jason R. McDonough, Receives President’s Award from HomeAid National Capital Region
RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- John Marshall Bank (“JMB” or the “Bank”), subsidiary of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JMSB), is proud to announce that Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer, Jason R. McDonough, has received the President’s Award from HomeAid National Capital Region while attending their Annual Gala and Auction. The President’s Award is presented to those who show exceptional dedication to the goal of ending homelessness through service to HomeAid National Capital Region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005455/en/ Jason McDonough - Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer with Kristyn Burr - Executive Director & CEO, HomeAid National Capital Region (Photo: Business Wire)
AffiniPay Expands Executive Team with Catherine Dawson as General Counsel
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- AffiniPay, a leading SaaS for professionals, announced last week that Catherine Dawson will join the company’s executive team and serve as General Counsel. Catherine Dawson brings over 20 years of experience as an attorney, focusing on data privacy, cybersecurity, and mergers and acquisitions. Dawson is a trailblazer in the legal industry from leading legal teams in the tech industry to tackling data privacy compliance and corporate governance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005704/en/ AffiniPay Expands Executive Team with Catherine Dawson as General Counsel (Photo: Business Wire)
Perspective: Audio phone visits with medical providers remain crucial links to delivering equitable health care
Writing in the latest issue of the New England Journal of Medicine, two telemedicine experts and a historian at Johns Hopkins Medicine say audio-only telephone visits are an essential link to health care providers for patients without access to video visit options. Insurance coverage enacted during the pandemic for certain types of audio-only visits, they say, should continue, and without it, health care providers risk widening disparities in care experienced by people who are often marginalized.
Here’s why Thanksgiving might cost more this year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — It may seem like it costs a small fortune to host a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. And thanks to rising prices, this year’s meal may be the most expensive in decades. So what’s driving those costs? Turkey Your main dish is likely to cost more this year. Across the U.S., the per-pound price […]
The Real Brokerage Inc. Names Andrew Kazeniac Chief Operating Officer
TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced Andrew Kazeniac has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. As COO, Kazeniac will be responsible for driving operational efficiencies and continuing to enhance the level of service provided to Real agents through its technology platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005390/en/ The Real Brokerage Inc. Names Andrew Kazeniac Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Providers Must Educate Congress, CMS on Reality of Oncology Practice Finances, Dr Kavita Patel Says
Former Obama administration official Kavita Patel, MD, MS, told a gathering of the OneOncology Physician Leadership Conference that policy leaders and members of Congress need input on the realities of oncology practice finances. As CMS moves to implement the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as well as the Enhancing Oncology Model...
SMBs Are Struggling to Pay Rent in the U.S.
According to new survey findings from Alignable, the Boston-based small business referral network with over 7 million members, small business owners’ ability to pay rent on time took a 7 percent dive in just one month, reaching 37 percent of U.S. small business owners in October. Chuck Casto, head...
South Dakota to receive $4.2 million in settlement with Google over location tracking
A combined 40 different states have reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over location tracking practices, with South Dakota alone receiving $4.2 million in the settlement. Across the U.S., attorneys general opened a joint investigation after an Associated Press exclusive revealed Google "records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not...
