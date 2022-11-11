ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAGS

Bryan ISD hires new Assistant Director of Safety and Security

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD hires Richard (Rich) Himmel to be the new Assistant Director of Safety and Security at the school district's board meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. Himmel has spent over 30 years in law enforcement. Prior to this hiring, Himmel served 27 years with the Orange...
BRYAN, TX
fox26houston.com

Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HISD superintendent says closing schools will be the last option amid troubling decline in enrollment

HOUSTON – At the top of the mind of Houston Independent School District leaders is enrollment. New data from the district shows it’s down 14% since the 2016 school year. “We’re at an enrollment of about 190,000 students, and that is significantly lower than what we’ve seen in the last 10 years,” HISD Superintendent Millard House II said.
HOUSTON, TX
KAGS

College Station ISD Education Foundation surpasses $2 million in grants

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After a grueling battle with COVID-19, teachers are getting relief as a non-profit hit a milestone in the amount of grants given to educators. Every year, the College Station Independent District's Education Foundation collaborates with CSISD to give extra funding to educators and resources that is not in the district's budget.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
gsutigers.com

GSU’s Two-Game Winning Streak Snapped at TSU

HOUSTON, Texas | The Grambling State University football team saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night as the Tigers fell to Texas Southern, 41-7, in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game at PNC Stadium. After both teams traded punts to begin the game, Texas Southern set up shop...
GRAMBLING, LA
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Gov. Abbott Calls on Texas Rangers to Investigate Voting Problems in Harris County

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the widespread problems with Harris County's elections last Tuesday. Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more. "I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County," said Governor Abbott. "The allegations of election improprieties in…
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election problems; Harris County GOP files lawsuit against county and Elections Administrator

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has called for an investigation into the widespread election problems in Harris County on Nov. 8. In a release, Abbott stated that the county experienced delays, missing keys, insufficient paper ballots, staffing problems, and more. “I’m calling on the Secretary of...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Texas Governor calls for investigation into Harris County's elections

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott called for an investigation of Harris County elections. Abbott, who won last week's election, reported there were voters in Harris County that were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts and staffing problems. "I'm calling on the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Reform Austin

Why Were Over 10,000 Texas Midterm Absentee Ballots Rejected?

State voting law changes resulted in more than 10,000 mail-in ballots being rejected in the state’s largest counties in last Tuesday’s midterm election, roughly four percent of votes cast. That number is significantly lower than the count of rejected ballots during the spring primary season, when more than 24,000, or 12 percent, were thrown out. However, this midterm rate of rejection was more than double the number from the 2018 midterm, which occurred before changes to state voting restrictions.
TEXAS STATE
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy