Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Fulshear School to be named for the city's first and only African American mayorCovering KatyFulshear, TX
Tompkins High School volleyball team is headed to StateCovering KatyHouston, TX
Seven Lakes Girls Basketball Player Named to Jr. NBA Court of LeadersCovering KatyKaty, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
An education advocate is looking for continued support of educators after a bond was approved during the midterm elections
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Last Tuesday, on the day of the midterm elections, people who reside in College Station voted for a proposition that will increase educator pay in the district. For the past two years, plexiglass and masks have become the new normal for educators. Furthermore, a nationwide...
Texas A&M Office of the President announces Good Bull Fund for student organizations
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Office of the President at Texas A&M announced the establishment of the Good Bull Fund on Monday, Nov. 7 for student organizations across Texas A&M University. In the announcement, Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks noted that "The Good Bull Fund emphasizes our commitment...
'It's going to be very powerful': School named after Black woman who served as mayor of Fulshear
"I hope the students who will go to Viola Gilmore Randle Elementary will remember who she was. She was a public servant. She was a pioneer. She was a Fulshear icon."
Local students react to pause of student debt forgiveness plan after ruled unconstitutional
As of Friday, The Department of Education is no longer accepting applications for the student loan relief program since it was blocked a day before.
Bryan ISD hires new Assistant Director of Safety and Security
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD hires Richard (Rich) Himmel to be the new Assistant Director of Safety and Security at the school district's board meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. Himmel has spent over 30 years in law enforcement. Prior to this hiring, Himmel served 27 years with the Orange...
fox26houston.com
Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving
HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
Click2Houston.com
HISD superintendent says closing schools will be the last option amid troubling decline in enrollment
HOUSTON – At the top of the mind of Houston Independent School District leaders is enrollment. New data from the district shows it’s down 14% since the 2016 school year. “We’re at an enrollment of about 190,000 students, and that is significantly lower than what we’ve seen in the last 10 years,” HISD Superintendent Millard House II said.
Insufficient paper ballots in GOP precincts among allegations against Harris County, Abbott says
The Republican Texas leader, who won a third term last week, pointed at widespread problems, including voters being confused and delays through various issues.
College Station ISD Education Foundation surpasses $2 million in grants
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After a grueling battle with COVID-19, teachers are getting relief as a non-profit hit a milestone in the amount of grants given to educators. Every year, the College Station Independent District's Education Foundation collaborates with CSISD to give extra funding to educators and resources that is not in the district's budget.
Celebration postponed for The 25th Anniversary of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Event coordinators postpone The 25th Anniversary Silver Celebration of the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18. The reason for the postponement was not disclosed, but information about the rescheduled event will be given soon. In the meantime, management invites...
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation of election in largest Texas county
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Harris County’s elections, citing "widespread problems."
Lesley Briones flipped the Harris County Commissioners Court. What’s next?
The former judge reveals her biggest priorities joining the body's bulletproof 4-1 Democrat majority.
gsutigers.com
GSU’s Two-Game Winning Streak Snapped at TSU
HOUSTON, Texas | The Grambling State University football team saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night as the Tigers fell to Texas Southern, 41-7, in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game at PNC Stadium. After both teams traded punts to begin the game, Texas Southern set up shop...
Pearland ISD parents file lawsuit against district claiming the school board lacks diversity
Two-thirds of the student population are people of color. Yet, their seven-member school board is entirely white.
BREAKING: Gov. Abbott Calls on Texas Rangers to Investigate Voting Problems in Harris County
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today called for an investigation into the widespread problems with Harris County's elections last Tuesday. Voters in Harris County were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts, staffing problems, and more. "I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County," said Governor Abbott. "The allegations of election improprieties in…
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election problems; Harris County GOP files lawsuit against county and Elections Administrator
HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has called for an investigation into the widespread election problems in Harris County on Nov. 8. In a release, Abbott stated that the county experienced delays, missing keys, insufficient paper ballots, staffing problems, and more. “I’m calling on the Secretary of...
CSISD Education Foundation reaches $2 million in grants awarded to teachers since 1999
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station ISD Education Foundation is awarding a total of $300,000 to 64 teachers on Nov. 16 at it's annual Grant Patrol. This year's Grant Patrol will put the total amount of grants awarded since 1999 over $2 million. These grants go to funding...
CBS Austin
Texas Governor calls for investigation into Harris County's elections
AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott called for an investigation of Harris County elections. Abbott, who won last week's election, reported there were voters in Harris County that were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts and staffing problems. "I'm calling on the...
Why Were Over 10,000 Texas Midterm Absentee Ballots Rejected?
State voting law changes resulted in more than 10,000 mail-in ballots being rejected in the state’s largest counties in last Tuesday’s midterm election, roughly four percent of votes cast. That number is significantly lower than the count of rejected ballots during the spring primary season, when more than 24,000, or 12 percent, were thrown out. However, this midterm rate of rejection was more than double the number from the 2018 midterm, which occurred before changes to state voting restrictions.
Beto O'Rourke makes third appearance at Texas A&M University ahead of election day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Beto O'Rourke has returned to Texas A&M University to speak to students at the Memorial Student Center on campus just one day before the midterm elections. The candidate for Texas Governor discussed his plans to unify the political parties on issues such as public school...
