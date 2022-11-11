Manufacturers find no defects in officer’s gun that accidentally fired inside Janesville school

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Manufacturers have determined that a school liaison officer’s gun that was accidentally fired inside of a Janesville middle school earlier this year did not have any defects, officials with the Janesville Police Department said Friday.

School district officials initially said the gun went off inside Edison Middle School on Sept. 19 when the school’s liaison officer was taking off their backpack in their personal office. That’s when “a part of the backpack got caught or hung up with the butt of their service firearm.”

The gun then fired a round into the floor. No one was injured in the incident.

Authorities with JPD sent both the officer’s holster and gun to the manufacturers — Safariland and Smith and Wesson — for inspection after the incident. Engineers with the companies determined neither the holster nor the gun had any defects. The firearm also passed all of Smith and Wesson’s firing checks, according to JPD.

While JPD officials said they can not prove it, they said the “only reasonable” cause of the gun’s firing was the officer’s backpack strap likely getting caught in the weapon’s holster, engaging the trigger.

Lt. Mark Ratzlaff with JPD described the gun’s firing as “an unintentional, unique, and isolated incident.”

Officials with the department said at the time of the incident the officer has 25 years of experience with JPD and has been a school resource officer at the school since 2015.

