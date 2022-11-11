Read full article on original website
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin StarDiana BernardoAsheville, NC
2022 Asheville Championship on 11/11 and 11/13Adrian HolmanAsheville, NC
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenAsheville, NC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Hendersonville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Hendersonville. The Smoky Mountain High School basketball team will have a game with Hendersonville High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00.
Spartanburg, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
fbschedules.com
Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship
The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
Clemson DB to undergo surgery
Clemson will be without one of its primary defensive contibutors for the rest of the season. The Tigers will continue their three-game homestand Saturday against Miami, but they won't have Malcolm Greene's (...)
Clemson moves up in Coaches Poll
The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 11 of the season. Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) is now ranked No. 9 in the latest coaches poll coming off its 31-16 win over (...)
Chad Smith steps down as Pickens head football coach
After six seasons at the helm Chad Smith has stepped down as head coach of the Pickens Blue Flame, it was announced Monday.
WLOS.com
Former Christ School star returns home with Harvard team for Asheville Championship
Asheville — (WLOS) The Asheville Championship welcomed teams from near and far for the second iteration of the event. Harvard traveled the farthest for the early season basketball tournament, but for one member of the Crimson it was a return home. Justice Ajogbor is a native of Nigeria, but...
iheart.com
Cyclist Killed in AVL, Code Purple in Effect, Freezing Rain Heads to WNC
(Asheville, NC) -- Asheville police are investigating the death of a bicyclist. Officers say a man was hit by a car while riding on Patton Avenue near the I-240 interchange late Friday night. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene for the investigation. There's no word if any charges were filed.
WRAL
Poet, author Carl Sandburg lived out last decades in western Carolina
The three-time Pulitzer Prize winner spent the last 22 years of his life in Flat Rock near Hendersonville. The three-time Pulitzer Prize winner spent the last 22 years of his life in Flat Rock near Hendersonville.
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
WBTV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Monday night and Tuesday. The advisory covers Avery County and parts of Caldwell and Burke County beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, and stays in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Alleghany, Ashe...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Easy Hiking Trails near Asheville, NC
Asheville is positioned only a fast drive from countless adventures within the stunning Blue Ridge mountains. Because the gateway to exploring stunning WNC, there are a whole bunch of miles of hikes inside shut proximity. The Blue Ridge area is without doubt one of the most biodiverse within the county, with over 100 species of timber, 70 mammals, and over 225 recognized birds. Many of those trails characteristic dazzling waterfalls, others a uncommon glimpse of excessive altitude plant and wildlife, and most notably, mesmerizing views of the Blue Ridge mountains.
bisonbrew.com
The Best Breweries In Greenville, SC
There’s a vibrant scene in Greenville, South Carolina for arts, food, and beer thanks to relatively recent efforts to revitalize the area. Because of that, business is booming, and so are some of the best breweries in the city. Such as:. Brewery 85. Fireforge. Liability Brewing. Yee-Haw Brewing Company.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: A visitor’s description of Greenville in 1823
Some people will remember Greenville 26 years ago in 1996 when Mayor Knox White was in his first full year of office. A lot has happened since then. Now try to imagine Greenville 26 years after it first began as a village in 1797!. The following excerpt from The Charleston...
WBTV
Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County
Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
Raleigh News & Observer
Former Cleveland County leaders had more ties to firms linked to Catawba Two Kings Casino
Two former Cleveland County officials who landed stakes in the Catawba Two Kings Casino have had more business links to the project and its players than was known. A former county manager and former county commissioner were early supporters of the Kings Mountain casino during their time in government. New reporting shows both have been connected to multiple companies that either own land around the casino site or have ties to the casino developer, a political player with a checkered past.
Raleigh News & Observer
Season’s ‘first real bout’ of wintry weather possible in NC mountains. What to know
Freezing rain, light snow and frigid temperatures could blast the North Carolina mountains this week, bringing the potential for slick roads and some accumulating ice. Winter weather advisories were issued for several areas as near-freezing temperatures are expected overnight Monday, Nov. 14. “A fast moving weather system combines with the...
'Many years in the making' | Lockheed Martin's first female F-35 test pilot will soon be flying over the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In June of 2021, Monessa "Siren" Balzhiser became the first female test pilot for Lockheed Martin, flying both the F-35 and F-16 aircraft. She said, "To be the first, it's always an honor to be the first at anything you do. I didn't know that I would be the first in the defense industry, by my leader actually told me that. So it was very humbling. And one that I didn't really realize how impactful it can be until I actually started getting into the job. And representing Lockheed Martin in a flight suit.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
A clean sweep: NC, Polk voters choose Republicans in 2022 midterms
Tuesday’s midterm election results could only best be described as a Republican sweep across county, state and federal races, with Polk County’s voters helping to deliver Republican victories from county commission to Congress. Polk’s Nov. 8 voter turnout was 57.97 percent, according to unofficial results. Polk has 16,482...
Missing Gaffney man has been located
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has requested public assistance in locating a vulnerable man.
