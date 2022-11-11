LAWSUIT: City of Tuscaloosa Never Delivered Funds Promised to Offset Road Construction Business Losses

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOW: Helena, Alabama Estate Includes Trophy Bass Lake, Waterfall
Located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama this property is truly an “outdoor lover’s dream home estate,” said the agent. Wait until you see the pictures of this sprawling of this custom home. It’s one-of-a-kind for sure. Let’s talk about space. Every room in...
Tuscaloosa Council Advances $10 Million Pedestrian Bridge on Jack Warner
The Tuscaloosa City Council got one step closer to final approval for a $10 million pedestrian bridge over Jack Warner Parkway during a Monday committee meeting. The bridge is one of three components partially funded by a $15 million federal BUILD grant that retiring US Senator Richard Shelby secured for the city in 2020.
Bitter Cold Temps Prompt Freeze Warning in Portions of Alabama
You can expect below-average temperatures this week and even into next week. We might be in-store for a chilly Thanksgiving holiday. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist reports that “despite a sunny sky, we are forecasting a high in the 47-52 degree range today over the northern half of Alabama... the average high for Birmingham on November 13 is 66.”
Neighbors say abandoned building in the Wahouma neighborhood becoming a safety concern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham woman believes that an abandoned building in her neighborhood is becoming a hotspot for trash and crime. After several failed attempts to get help from the city and police, she decided to call CBS 42’s Your Voice, Your Station team to find out what’s keeping city leaders from fixing it. […]
birminghamtimes.com
Outraged by Water Works Issues, Commissioner Sheila Tyson to Hold Town Hall
Sherrie McCray, a 59-year-old resident of eastern Birmingham, said it was in June that she received her first exorbitant water bill. It was $525, she said. McCray, who lives in a South East Lake apartment with her husband Orlando, said she has only continued to receive bills greater than $400 since June. While she pays on her balance each month and still has water service, she and her husband rely on a fixed income and owe over $1,300 to Birmingham Water Works (BWW), she said.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham area siblings gift electric bike to Applebee's dishwasher who pedals to work over 20 miles each way
There sure are some good folks in our world today. I’d like to introduce you to three of those good folks. Two good folks who read a story that I put on Facebook a few weeks ago that touched them, and one good man who washes dishes for a living.
Dollar General Worker Does Video On “How Bad It Is”
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. Unless, in many recent cases, you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the store, in his opinion. @travisbennett767 #dollargeneral...
wvtm13.com
Two women arrested in major drug bust at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two women have been arrested and Birmingham Police seized 46 pounds of marijuana Sunday at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. After police uncovered information that a large amount of marijuana was coming into the airport, the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit, and the ALEA Drug Taskforce Region G conducted a drug investigation.
wvtm13.com
Today will be the warmest day of the week
Temperatures will warm nicely across central Alabama this afternoon before rain moves in tonight. Temperatures dropped into the 20s in a lot of locations Monday morning, but a decent warmup is expected by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. We will have plenty of sunshine around early with clouds increasing through the day ahead of our next system.
Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
Birmingham man killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Clair County Friday morning. At approximately 4:50 a.m., Jawaune Morris, 26, died when the Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was reportedly not using a seat belt at the time of the […]
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
wvtm13.com
Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama
Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
Inside Katie Britt’s time in student government at the University of Alabama
Alabama’s newest Republican member of Congress, and the first elected female U.S. senator from the state, is now among a handful of prominent politicians who got their start at the University of Alabama. U.S. Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt, an attorney and business leader from Enterprise, began her political career...
Lanes on Highway 69 North in Tuscaloosa Temporarily Close Due to Accident Tuesday
Two lanes on Highway 69 North in Tuscaloosa County are temporarily closed following a single-car accident involving a commercial vehicle Tuesday. Corporal Reginal King with the Troopers Office in West Alabama said the lanes near mile marker 158 will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is currently...
Light Up Tuscaloosa in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
wvtm13.com
Alabama artist's work appears in 'Black Panther' sequel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A local man is making his movie debut in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — without actually being in the film. Some of Larry Allen's beautiful hand-crafted pottery was used in the film. His carefully detailed vessels caught the eye of producers who were on a nationwide search.
wvtm13.com
Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air
From Alabama governor to a closely-watched race for Jefferson County sheriff, below is how several major races across the state shaped out in 2022. ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
Fatal shooting of man trying to crawl through window of Birmingham home ruled justifiable
No charges will be filed in the death of a man who was fatally shot while police say he was trying to crawl through the window of a Birmingham home. The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the death justifiable, said Birmingham police Sgt. Monica Law. The ordeal began...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama Champion: Dale Thornton gives back to Miles College
Success doesn't always translate into a giving heart, but that is evident with this week's Alabama Champion. Dale Thornton is a successful businessman and owns McDonald's franchises in the Birmingham area. He recently was moved to give Miles College, his alma mater $500,000. He says he just wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success.
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 3