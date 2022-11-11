Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 11, 2022

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:

Mark L. Rosine: Possession of fentanyl-related compound

Leonard L. Sykes: Three counts of rape, importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

Mohanned Abbas S. Albishri : Four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case, possession of marijuana with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case, illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia with a specification for forfeiture of money in a drug case

Dwain C. Witherspoon: Aggravated possession of drugs

Shawn Derrille Stevens : Grand theft and petty theft

Zikome L. Franklin: Possession of cocaine

Christina Milynn Pasco: Improperly holding a firearm in a motor vehicle, OVI and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

Ryan Lee Howard: Possession of fentanyl-related compound and possession of drugs

Steve Allen Gardner: Having weapons while under disability, Improperly holding a firearm in a motor vehicle carrying a concealed weapon with a firearm specification

Anthony Frank Locascio : Theft and petty theft

Curtis Alexander Daye, Jr.: Tampering with evidence, vandalism, obstructing official business, residing arrest, meaning and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert David Roman : Intimidation, retaliation, assault, Improperly holding a firearm in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and DUI.

Robert Dillon Donaldson : Intimidation, retaliation, assault, obstructing official business, harassment with a bodily substance, four counts of assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct

Lamont Anthony Ramone Thomas: Cruelty to companion animals

Joseph Ross Haywood: Intimidation and retaliation

Kyle Dylan Taylor : Four counts of intimidation, harassment, criminal damaging or endangering and four counts of harassment with a bodily substance,

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

