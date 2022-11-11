Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Veterans and USF Students Continue To Help Areas Affected by Hurricane IanModern GlobeTampa, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Creative Arts Theatre Company Brings Innovative Performances to KidsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
New developments with poor irrigation causing major flooding for Wesley Chapel residents
Neighbors in Wesley Chapel are flooded out. They say the water is not from a storm, but rather construction along State Route 56.
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!
Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo
TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
Bay News 9
Indian Rocks Beach to address problems with weekend rental homes
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — John Perruccio and his wife fell love with Indian Rocks Beach back in 2015. Tuesday, residents and city leaders of Indian Rocks Beach will discuss stricter guidelines for vacation rentals. Mayor Joanne Kennedy says they are going to be looking at new inspections, fees...
Pinellas County beaches in danger without renourishment project
North Redington Beach's mayor is worried Pinellas County may suffer the same fate as Daytona Beach in the next major storm.
Bay Pines VA Healthcare System holds first in-person Veterans Day ceremony in years
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)–The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System took a moment to honor the brave men and women who served in the military, veterans like David Miller. “I went to fight for my country and I’d do it again,” he said. Miller enlisted at 17 years old. He served as a United States Marine […]
pascosheriff.com
Community Alert: Shooting, Magnolia Valley (New Port Richey)
Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in the area of Magnolia Valley Dr. and Raintree Dr. in New Port Richey. Preliminary information indicates an argument between two adults escalated, and one adult was shot, resulting in that adult’s death. The shooter is detained at this time and the investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public, as all parties are accounted for.
Beach Beacon
Downtown Oldsmar developments inching forward
OLDSMAR — Despite rumors to the contrary, city officials say the planned developments in Oldsmar’s downtown district are moving forward, with updates expected to be made before the City Council soon. After one business owner claimed on social media that the proposed workforce housing/townhome project planned for the...
Tampa mother shot in head out of hospital, says community's support keeps her going
BRANDON, Fla. — A mother of three shot in the head is still alive to tell her story. She and her family are homeless and were shot at while sleeping in a car in Tampa. She spoke to 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo exclusively after leaving the hospital. "You...
'I'm going to put a bullet in your head' | Safety Harbor small business receives threatening phone calls
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — Angry and violent threats forced one small business in Safety Harbor to close its doors over the weekend. Bassano Cheesecake Café said a man has called several times threatening to hurt the owners and their family. "On Nov. 3, we got a phone call...
suncoastnews.com
Brooksville continues two rezoning requests amid public outcry
BROOKSVILLE — Efforts to build multi-family housing in Brooksville drew considerable public opposition on Nov. 7. SH Ventures’ effort to rezone 119.8 acres on the north side of Southern Hills Boulevard and east of U.S. 41 would allow for the development in six pods of up to 222 single-family detached homes located in four of the pods and 72 townhomes in two of the pods. The total number of residential units requested is 294.
Troopers investigate deadly crash on Causeway Boulevard in Tampa
At least one person has died after a crash on Causeway Boulevard in Tampa Monday night.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando commissioners approve giant subdivision after long debate
BROOKSVILLE — A master plan for a subdivision approved 17 years ago but never built reached the Hernando County Commission on Nov. 8 and was the subject of a long debate. Residents of Glen Lakes, which was developed in the 1980s, came out to oppose the effort to reestablish the master plan the County Commission approved in January 2006 for 842 single-family units on 263 acres at the northern terminus of Outer Banks Drive and west of U.S. 19.
Florida witness says bright light filled room as object hovered nearby
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Valrico reported being woken in her bedroom by a bright light and then observed an object stationary in the sky for 10 to 15 minutes at about 5:45 a.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Bay News 9
Black Restaurants Week brings awareness to a growing industry
TAMPA, Fla. — This week is national Black Restaurants Week. The 7th annual event is more than a celebration of Black owned restaurants, it also raises awareness of the challenges Black culinary businesses face. What You Need To Know. The 7th annual 'Black Restaurants Week' is being celebrated this...
getnews.info
St Petersburg Chiropractor Helping Auto Accident Victims Restore Health
Chiropractic helps those who are in pain from auto accidents. Back Pain Relief Clinics continues to grow being one of the leading chiropractor St Petersburg FL with over 30 years of service the community. Thru the years Dr Rhonda and the Back Pain Relief Clinics have delivered solutions to people in and around St Petersburg FL allowing them to enjoy the benefits of chiropractic and reaching their optimal health.
fox13news.com
St. Pete to require landlords to give tenants notice in order to raise rent
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - There’s some good news for renters in St. Petersburg. The St. Petersburg City Council approved an ordinance Thursday that requires landlords to tell tenants in advance if they plan to raise the rent. The city council in Tampa approved a similar measure in May. Specifically,...
fox13news.com
Pasco County detective, therapy dog provides assistance to struggling veterans
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - It's not always easy to get veterans to open up about mental health issues, but a Pasco County detective and her four-legged companion help start the conversation. As part of the behavioral health intervention team, Pasco County Detective Victoria Tellier is called out to help...
Black Restaurant Week hopes to highlight hidden gems in Tampa
It's part of a national movement created seven years ago to help black chefs, restaurants, and food truck owners get publicity and stay afloat.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Apartment sales; St. Pete doughnut shop
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Alta Belleair apartment complex sells for $64 million. White Oak Partners has purchased the Alta Belleair Apartments for roughly $64 million from Atlanta-based management group Wood Partners. The 256-unit apartment complex at 1632 Clearwater-Largo Road was a $45 million project developed by...
Comments / 0