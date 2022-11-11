ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Florida and Beyond

26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!

Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
TAMPA, FL
pascosheriff.com

Community Alert: Shooting, Magnolia Valley (New Port Richey)

Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in the area of Magnolia Valley Dr. and Raintree Dr. in New Port Richey. Preliminary information indicates an argument between two adults escalated, and one adult was shot, resulting in that adult’s death. The shooter is detained at this time and the investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public, as all parties are accounted for.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Beach Beacon

Downtown Oldsmar developments inching forward

OLDSMAR — Despite rumors to the contrary, city officials say the planned developments in Oldsmar’s downtown district are moving forward, with updates expected to be made before the City Council soon. After one business owner claimed on social media that the proposed workforce housing/townhome project planned for the...
OLDSMAR, FL
suncoastnews.com

Brooksville continues two rezoning requests amid public outcry

BROOKSVILLE — Efforts to build multi-family housing in Brooksville drew considerable public opposition on Nov. 7. SH Ventures’ effort to rezone 119.8 acres on the north side of Southern Hills Boulevard and east of U.S. 41 would allow for the development in six pods of up to 222 single-family detached homes located in four of the pods and 72 townhomes in two of the pods. The total number of residential units requested is 294.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando commissioners approve giant subdivision after long debate

BROOKSVILLE — A master plan for a subdivision approved 17 years ago but never built reached the Hernando County Commission on Nov. 8 and was the subject of a long debate. Residents of Glen Lakes, which was developed in the 1980s, came out to oppose the effort to reestablish the master plan the County Commission approved in January 2006 for 842 single-family units on 263 acres at the northern terminus of Outer Banks Drive and west of U.S. 19.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Black Restaurants Week brings awareness to a growing industry

TAMPA, Fla. — This week is national Black Restaurants Week. The 7th annual event is more than a celebration of Black owned restaurants, it also raises awareness of the challenges Black culinary businesses face. What You Need To Know. The 7th annual 'Black Restaurants Week' is being celebrated this...
TAMPA, FL
getnews.info

St Petersburg Chiropractor Helping Auto Accident Victims Restore Health

Chiropractic helps those who are in pain from auto accidents. Back Pain Relief Clinics continues to grow being one of the leading chiropractor St Petersburg FL with over 30 years of service the community. Thru the years Dr Rhonda and the Back Pain Relief Clinics have delivered solutions to people in and around St Petersburg FL allowing them to enjoy the benefits of chiropractic and reaching their optimal health.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Apartment sales; St. Pete doughnut shop

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Alta Belleair apartment complex sells for $64 million. White Oak Partners has purchased the Alta Belleair Apartments for roughly $64 million from Atlanta-based management group Wood Partners. The 256-unit apartment complex at 1632 Clearwater-Largo Road was a $45 million project developed by...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

