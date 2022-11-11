Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Kearney Hub
Creighton vs. Nebraska: The Top-25 clash could come down to the 3-point arc
LINCOLN — Amy Williams has a good recent memory of the Creighton-Nebraska women’s basketball series — the Huskers won 67-62 in a defensive scrum. “All I can recall is Creighton just raining 3s on us,” the NU coach said with a laugh. And how. CU made...
Kearney Hub
Mickey Joseph: Alante Brown’s airborne play showed toughness
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph cringed as Alante Brown went airborne and landed on the back of his neck after bouncing between a pair of Michigan defenders. That was the Nebraska interim coach’s first reaction Saturday in Ann Arbor. The second was excitement about the receiver’s extra effort.
Kearney Hub
Quarterback situation remains unchanged on Nebraska depth chart
Those searching for clarity on Nebraska's quarterback situation won't find it in this week's depth chart release. Nebraska still lists junior Casey Thompson as the starting quarterback, with Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers behind him as co-backups. All three players are dinged up to a certain degree, with Thompson having...
Kearney Hub
Two early SEC battles highlight 2023 Nebraska baseball schedule
Two shots at a pair of SEC superpowers and 14 home games in March highlight the Nebraska baseball schedule that the program released Monday. The long-awaited 55-game slate includes meetings with five teams that reached last season’s NCAA tournament, including defending College World Series champion Mississippi. The Huskers will also face Vanderbilt, San Diego, Michigan and Maryland – adding up to 11 total contests – among their most difficult projected opponents.
Kearney Hub
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball drops to third in Big Ten after loss to No. 6 Ohio State
One of the toughest matches on No. 4 Nebraska volleyball's schedule culminated in a 29-31, 21-25, 28-26, 16-25 loss to No. 6 Ohio State. The loss breaks a three-way tie for first in the Big Ten standings and drops the Huskers to third place (22-3, 14-2) below OSU and Wisconsin.
Kearney Hub
A closer look at why the Huskers struggled running the ball vs. Michigan
In the buildup to Nebraska’s game at Michigan, interim head coach Mickey Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to lean on their run game. That sentiment was understandable considering Nebraska was again without starting quarterback Casey Thompson. Establishing the run on Saturday was easier said than done...
Kearney Hub
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 34-3 loss to Michigan
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 34-3 loss to Michigan on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. It was over when: Nebraska didn't score a touchdown on its best drive of the game. Opportunities inside the Michigan red zone were always going to be limited, and Chubba Purdy led Nebraska to the Michigan 15-yard line before exiting the game with an ankle injury. Nebraska kicked a field goal to make it a 14-3 game, but the Huskers never entered Michigan territory again. A touchdown was needed there.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska falls to No. 3 Michigan for 21st straight loss to ranked team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nebraska football's losing streak to ranked team's continues. Loss No. 21 came amid snow flurries as the Huskers fell 34-3 to No. 3 Michigan at the Big House. Saturday's game was the first since a win over Michigan State in 2018 that NU didn't score a touchdown.
Kearney Hub
The grades: Michigan 34, Nebraska 3
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan. Nebraska couldn’t get anything going in the run game. It’s not great when your injured quarterback, who left the game before halftime, is your leading rusher.
Kearney Hub
7 things we learned from Nebraska's 34-3 loss to Michigan
Nebraska was dealt its seventh loss of this challenging season in a 34-3 defeat at Michigan on Saturday. The Huskers were once again without injured starting quarterback Casey Thompson and as a result the offense remained listless while seeing two other quarterbacks get snaps. Meanwhile, the defense had another subpar...
Kearney Hub
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Michigan
LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Michigan game. * * *. Run offense. Anthony Grant touched the ball five times in the first half, when offensive coordinator Mark...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph's full press conference after loss to Michigan
Amie Just: Few silver linings to be found in Nebraska's 34-3 loss to No. 3 Michigan. In a game like this, you tend to look for silver linings. Unfortunately for Nebraska, those were hard to come by, writes Amie Just.
Kearney Hub
Lead change in Omaha legislative race jeopardizes GOP hopes of filibuster-proof majority
OMAHA — The outcome of another tightly contested legislative race got a little clearer Friday, once all the early ballots were counted in Douglas County. The lead changed hands in Omaha's District 20, with Democrat John Fredrickson gaining votes over Republican Stu Dornan. If that result holds, it would leave Republicans with 32 members in the Legislature, not enough for a filibuster-proof majority.
Kearney Hub
Lincoln man sentenced to jail, probation for attempted assault
KEARNEY — A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years of probation for attempted first-degree assault. According to court records, Drew Bolling, 21, was recently sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to serve 90 days in the Buffalo County Jail and four years of intensive supervised probation. He was given one day credit for time already served. He was approved for work release. Bolling must also pay $12,585.16 in restitution to the victim.
