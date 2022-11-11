DETROIT -- A man was killed Monday after he was hit and run off the road by another driver who was traveling in stolen car, according to Fox 2 Detroit. The victim was traveling southbound on Hayes Street around 1 p.m. in a silver Chevrolet Impala when the suspect in a red Kia hit the Impala near the intersection at Rochelle Street.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO