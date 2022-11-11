Read full article on original website
Teen car thief suspect arrested in Detroit after group steals 13 vehicles from Flint lot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen suspect was arrested in Detroit after police said he stole a vehicle from a Flint lot and caused a shelter-in-place at Oakland University while officers looked for him Monday. Police were searching for two suspects in stolen Dodge Durangos who were possibly on the...
19-year-old accused of transporting deceased Roseville woman's body in truck charged with murder
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office added additional charges on Tuesday and arraigned Stephen Freeman, 19, with felony murder after he was accused of causing the death of a 62-year-old Roseville woman and transporting her body in a truck.
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
The Detroit Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Monday. The accident occurred near Hayes Street and Rochelle Street at around 1 p.m. The officials reported that a silver Chevrolet Impala was driving down Hayes Street when it was struck by a red Kia.
Man, 19, now charged with murder of Roseville woman found in truck after minor crash
ROSEVILLE, MI – A 19-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a woman’s dead body was found in the back of a truck he was driving in October. Stephen Freeman has already been charged with concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property, but had the murder charge added on Tuesday, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido announced.
Man crashes into house, dies, after driver in stolen car ran him off the road
DETROIT -- A man was killed Monday after he was hit and run off the road by another driver who was traveling in stolen car, according to Fox 2 Detroit. The victim was traveling southbound on Hayes Street around 1 p.m. in a silver Chevrolet Impala when the suspect in a red Kia hit the Impala near the intersection at Rochelle Street.
Woman accused of killing road workers in drunken driving crash pleads guilty to murder
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving drunk and killing two road workers in a construction zone has pleaded guilty to murder. Ryann Danielle Musselman pleaded guilty, Nov. 9, to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of construction workers Nicholas Andres Sada and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose while they were working on the freeway.
New surveillance video shows vehicle crashing into bus at intersection in Detroit
DETROIT – Surveillance cameras from a business in Corktown captured the moment when a car ran a stop sign and crashed into a bus last Thursday. A vehicle ran a stop sign last Thursday and hit a Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) public bus near the intersection of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Temple Street.
3 suspended after police officers fatally shoot woman, 27
DETROIT – Two Detroit police officers and one supervisor have been suspended in connection with the fatal police shooting of a 27-year-old woman last week, WDIV Local 4 reports. “I have some concerns with the pace in which we moved, and I also have some supervisory concern issues,” said...
Suspect carjacks 80-year-old woman in Walmart parking lot
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI – A suspect was arrested hours after allegedly carjacking an 80-year-old woman on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Walmart parking lot in Sterling Heights, police said. Sterling Height police officers responded around 3 p.m. Saturday to a carjacking at a Walmart, FOX 2 Detroit reports. An 80-year-old...
Suspects at large, another dead after chase that began in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Multiple suspects are at large, and another dead, following a police chase that began in Genesee County and ended in Oakland County, according to police officials with multiple area departments. Flint police said around 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, they were dispatched to a secured...
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Detroit (Detroit, MI)
According to the Michigan State Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Thursday morning in Detroit. Officials confirmed that one person was seriously injured due to the accident.
Man faces federal charges for robbing downtown Ann Arbor T-Mobile store at gunpoint
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of robbing a downtown Ann Arbor cellphone store at gunpoint is now facing a federal felony charge. Six felony armed robbery charges filed against Deon Andrew Bell were dismissed Oct. 27, at the request of the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office, court records show.
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
