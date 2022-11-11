ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 19, now charged with murder of Roseville woman found in truck after minor crash

ROSEVILLE, MI – A 19-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a woman’s dead body was found in the back of a truck he was driving in October. Stephen Freeman has already been charged with concealing the death of an individual and receiving and concealing stolen property, but had the murder charge added on Tuesday, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido announced.
ROSEVILLE, MI
Woman accused of killing road workers in drunken driving crash pleads guilty to murder

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving drunk and killing two road workers in a construction zone has pleaded guilty to murder. Ryann Danielle Musselman pleaded guilty, Nov. 9, to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of construction workers Nicholas Andres Sada and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose while they were working on the freeway.
BELLEVILLE, MI
