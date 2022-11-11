Women Who Serve: Meet three Eagle County veterans who answered the call of service

Read full article on original website
Dormant railroad that served Camp Hale National Monument looking to come back to life
A complex, multifront battle over a dormant railroad from Pueblo to Minturn and Eagle continues to simmer. The Tennessee Pass rail line, built in 1881 and taken out of service in 1997, recently attracted interest in reviving the line from both a company wanting to ship grain from its large agricultural holdings in eastern Colorado to West Coast flour mills and from a company interested in reestablishing passenger service from southern Colorado some 220 miles northwest to the Eagle-Vail area, something not seen since 1964.
cpr.org
Each summer, this couple fishes in Alaska — and they bring thousands of pounds of salmon back with them to Colorado
Imagine having a freezer packed to the brim with freshly caught salmon from Alaska. That might sound odd living in Colorado, but this fall, many mountain residents are finding they can have a taste of the ocean — without having to travel very far. And a couple from Fairplay is making it easier to get fresh quality fish in Colorado’s land-locked mountain communities.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Erku column: Election month, Day 1 — rethinking the expectations of election reporting
Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky was pretty mum until tallies were more definite. State Rep. Perry Will, bellied up to that nice, classy Hotel Colorado bar sipping a Bud Light, graciously gave some on-record dialogue but still acknowledged that things could change. His challenger, Democrat Elizabeth Velasco, was across the Colorado River, receiving celebratory hugs at Bluebird Cafe as if it were already a lock.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday letters: Health fair thanks, gerrymandering alive
On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Glenwood Springs Community Center and West Mountain Regional Health Alliance (WMRHA) partnered with 365 Health (formerly 9Health Fair) to offer a community-wide health fair. We found this first-time event to be a huge success offering blood work, free health screenings and assessments to about 200 community members.
Man Built Colorado Magic Mushroom House on Hallucinogenic Drugs
Few would argue that Colorado isn't 'magical' in a lot of ways. However, you may be surprised to find out that a very unique, maybe the most unique home in the state, was built by a man who was allegedly under the influence of magic mushrooms and LSD. Colorado's Magic...
coloradosun.com
Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Fishing Guide Alliance works to spruce up popular boat ramp at Westbank
The Roaring Fork Fishing Guide Alliance (RFFGA) recently coordinated a project to improve the conditions at the Sam Caudill State Wildlife Area/Westbank boat ramp, which is one of the busiest ramps on the Roaring Fork River. RFFGA President Kyle Holt coordinated a project. He said the condition of the ramp...
Why the 3rd District race has yet to be decided
The nation is closely watching the heated race between Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent, Aspen businessman Adam Frisch.
ehstigertimes.com
Rampage of the 04′ KILLDOZER
Air Force veteran and Granby newcomer Marvin Heemeyer relocated to Granby, CO with dreams of creating a Muffler Shop chain. His plans were derailed after logistical obstacles and fines found their way into Marv’s mailbox. The 2 acre- Granby property Heemeyer purchased was wanted by one of Granby’s most successful family dynasties… and after years of legal battles, Marvin Heemeyer lost the fight. The Granby good ole boys took a section of his land and ran him out of business. But Marv was far from over. Over the course of a year, Marvin Heemeyer modified his Komatsu D355A bulldozer into an indestructible machine… He added armored plates, insulated with concrete, to create a tank like shell over the cab of the dozer.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Elementary turnaround plan focuses on intervention, consistency
Keys to turning around low student test scores at Glenwood Springs Elementary School hinge on earlier intervention when students are falling behind, and better consistency in instruction. Those are two of the main elements in a Unified Improvement Plan (UIP) presented by first-year GSES Principal Jess Schwarz and Roaring Fork...
Pedestrian killed while walking on train tracks in Colorado
Officials from the Garfield County Coroner's Office have identified 47-year-old Lisa Detweiler as the woman who was fatally struck by a train in New Castle earlier this week. The collision occurred at the intersection of Kamm Avenue and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on Thursday, according to a news release. Crews from the coroner's office were dispatched to the scene after being notified that a pedestrian had been killed by a passing freight train.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Mollie Barron
Mollie Ann Barron, 84, of Rifle CO, passed away peacefully in her home on November 4, 2022. Mollie was born on April 30, 1938, to Raymond & Ethel Kennedy in Norton, KS. Mollie married. Robert “Bob” Wayne Zeman February 9, 1958, in Wakeeney, KS. They honeymooned in Colorado and decided...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Daniel Mierkey
There will be a Celebration of Dan’s Life held on Saturday, November 19th beginning at 2 pm. The gathering will be held at the Elks Lodge #2286 in West Glenwood Springs. Please be ready to come and share some fun, good memories, a favorite joke, fish tale, or ‘Danism.” In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Dan Mierkey Memorial Fund at Alpine Bank to benefit his five grandchildren.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Basalt football season comes to an end with 41-7 loss at Eaton in 2A state quarterfinals
The Basalt High School football season came to an end on Saturday with a 41-7 loss at Eaton in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state playoffs. The No. 2-seeded Reds, the two-time defending state champion, jumped all over the No. 7-seeded Longhorns from the start. Eaton led 7-0 less than two minutes into the game and never looked back, taking a 28-0 lead into the second quarter.
