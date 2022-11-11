Read full article on original website
Between the Headphones: Bulldogs vs. Bulldogs, Kentucky Preview
Your browser does not support the audio element. In this episode, sports editor Stuart Steele discusses the 45-19 Georgia Bulldogs defeat of the Mississippi State Bulldogs with football beat reporter Parth Patel and previews this weekend's away game against Kentucky with assistant sports editor John James.
Coach Abrahamson-Henderson emphasizes program leadership for Georgia women’s basketball
The Georgia women’s basketball squad demonstrated that slower starts don’t always lead to a loss during Sunday’s 52-44 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Going into the half, the Bulldogs had shot 26.1% from the field, just above the Gamecocks’ 25.9% shooting percentage. The numbers were relatively close as both teams headed to the locker room with Jacksonville State leading 23-20.
Georgia football report card: Grading position groups after 45-19 win over Mississippi State
No. 1 Georgia defeated Mississippi State 45-19 to improve to 10-0 on the season. Following the game, football beat reporter Parth Patel graded each position group’s performance. Quarterbacks. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was productive through the air totaling 289 yards and three passing touchdowns. Bennett also added 14 yards and...
BEST OF: Georgia vs. Mississippi State
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, on Saturday, Nov. 12. Next, the University of Georgia will face the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Georgia clinches SEC East title in win over Mississippi State
With a 45-19 win over Mississippi State, Georgia clinched the SEC East and will represent the division in the SEC championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. The Bulldogs have now won the SEC East in five of Kirby Smart’s seven seasons as head coach. Georgia is 1-3 in its previous four SEC championship appearances with the lone win coming over Auburn in 2017. The Bulldogs lost to Alabama in 2018 and 2021 and LSU in 2019.
McConkey enjoys career night against Mississippi State
Ladd McConkey has struggled at times this season, with fumbles and dropped passes plaguing the usually sure-handed Georgia wide receiver. If there were any remaining doubts that McConkey was back to playing his best, he answered those questions with an outstanding performance against Mississippi State. In Georgia’s 45-19 win, McConkey...
Georgia men's basketball defeats Miami (Ohio) 77-70
Georgia men’s basketball team defeated Miami (Ohio) 77-70 on Nov. 14th, improving to 2-1 coming off a loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Georgia freshman KyeRon Lindsay scored 14 points and 10 rebounds to acquire his first collegiate double-double and become the third freshman in the SEC to obtain one. Senior transfer Terry Roberts kept the Bulldogs in the lead by scoring 22 points.
Georgia set to kick off against Georgia Tech at noon
In their final game of the 2022 season, the Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 12:00 noon ET in Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN. The Bulldogs are fresh off of a 45-19 victory over the Mississippi...
Georgia soccer beats Samford 2-0, advances in NCAA Tournament
The seventh-seeded Georgia Bulldogs welcomed the Samford Bulldogs to the Turner Soccer Complex on Nov. 11 and defeated them 2-0 to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Coming into the game, Samford had only allowed more than one goal once this regular season. The team was going...
PHOTOS: Women's Basketball vs. Alabama State
The University of Georgia women's basketball beat Alabama State 77-47 on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia, giving them a record of 2-0. After their game against Jacksonville State on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, the team continued their winning streak to 3-0. Their next game will be against Kennesaw State on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Stegeman Coliseum.
PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Mississippi State, first half
Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, assistant photo editor and currently, photo editor.
Georgia men’s basketball falls 81-71 to Wake Forest
The Georgia men’s basketball team lost on the road to Wake Forest 81 to 71 on Friday, Nov. 11. The Bulldogs flirted with a comeback in the second half but could not overcome an ugly first half that saw them shoot just 9 of 30 from the field on the way to a 41 to 22 halftime deficit.
UGA sophomore starts music management business
The University of Georgia’s past and present student body boasts many motivated, dedicated and talented individuals. Living proof of that success is sophomore consumer economics major, Jake Kinney. This year, Kinney started his own management company called See Ya Bubba Artists. He currently manages Athens native rock band, GrandVille,...
Athens Downtown Ministries launches youth golf program
For almost two decades, Downtown Ministries, a local Christian nonprofit, has been using their resources to pour into the lives of kids of all ages and walks of life. In late October, the organization kicked off their renewed golf department with an event for kids to get one-on-one coaching from experienced golfer Winston Gibbs, a realtor at Exit Realty Lake Country.
B-52s Athens farewell concert postponed
The final stop of the B-52s Farewell Tour, previously scheduled to take place at The Classic Center Theatre on Nov. 15, was postponed due to illness, according to a press release from The Classic Center on Friday. The show has been rescheduled for Jan. 10, 2023 after founding member and...
Athens police blotter: Man steals tip jar money from Cloud Bar and more
Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers were outside Cloud Bar on Nov. 5 at 9:44 p.m. when an employee was escorting a man out of the bar, according to a report from ACCPD. The employee said the man had stolen money from the bar’s tip jar and they wanted it back....
Athens-Clarke County Government phones down
All Athens-Clarke County Government phone lines that begin with 706-613 or 706-400 have been down since Nov. 10 at 3:29 p.m., according to a Nov. 10 alert on ACCGov’s website. Phone numbers beginning in the previously listed six digits cannot make calls or accept incoming calls, the release said.
