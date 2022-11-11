With a 45-19 win over Mississippi State, Georgia clinched the SEC East and will represent the division in the SEC championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. The Bulldogs have now won the SEC East in five of Kirby Smart’s seven seasons as head coach. Georgia is 1-3 in its previous four SEC championship appearances with the lone win coming over Auburn in 2017. The Bulldogs lost to Alabama in 2018 and 2021 and LSU in 2019.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO