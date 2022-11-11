ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

KSNB Local4

Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Small Business Saturday set for Nov. 26

KEARNEY — Hit The Bricks to shop small for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. Celebrate Small Business Saturday in Downtown Kearney on The Bricks the day after Black Friday. Small Business Saturday is the perfect time to finish holiday shopping, said Kelsey Anderson, downtown coordinator for the city of Kearney. “Let’s show our local small businesses how much we appreciate them and all of their hard work. Shop local. Shop small. Shop The Bricks!”
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Target may be coming to Grand Island

A redevelopment plan for Grand Island's Conestoga Mall was approved by the Regional Planning Commission Monday. It will go before Grand Island City Council on Nov. 22. Woodsonia Realty of Omaha is planning a $220 million renovation of the mall property, which is owned by New York-based Namdar Realty. With...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Police Department honors good Samaritans

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -Members of the Kearney Police Department gathered on Thursday to recognize the actions by three citizens and two police officers which directly impacted the lives of others during two separate emergencies. On May 14, KPD officers were sent to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds for an unresponsive man,...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery early Saturday morning. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Y & N Liquor on Broadwell Avenue. According to GIPD, an employee told officers that three younger-aged men wearing masks entered the store, brandished a handgun and...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Panel answers questions about Hastings Casino possibilities

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The League of Women voters gathered in the Adams County YWCA on Friday afternoon to bring their questions and concerns about the proposed Hastings Casino. Fielding those questions was a panel of three people connected with the project two from a city perspective and one who...
HASTINGS, NE
gothenburgleader.com

Nebraska Church Guys Coming to Dawson County

Written above the door leading into Ron Sack’s den is the quote, “When a person dies, a library is lost.” He uses that quote as inspiration. The quote is based on an old African proverb, but Sack heard it again while visiting with historian Alex Meyer of Snyder.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Northwest newspaper returning digitally following controversial cancellation

The Northwest Viking Saga, the student-run high school newspaper halted allegedly in May because of editorial content, is returning spring semester in a different format. Kirsten Gilliland, advisor and teacher for the newspaper program, confirmed to the Independent Friday night the Saga is returning to Northwest High School’s class offerings next semester, but in a digital incarnation.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

James 'Jim' Linder

Jim Linder, 64, of Loomis died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege with Pastors David Oldham, Murray Jones, and Reverend Gayle Dorn, officiating. Interment will follow the Moses Hill Cemetery in rural Phelps County.
PHELPS COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Grand Island Police investigating liquor store robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after three males reportedly robbed a liquor store and took off with thousands of dollars. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, in reference to the robbery. Capt. Jim Duering said the employee told officers three males, who had their faces covered, entered the store and one brandished a handgun.
Kearney Hub

Lincoln man sentenced to jail, probation for attempted assault

KEARNEY — A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years of probation for attempted first-degree assault. According to court records, Drew Bolling, 21, was recently sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to serve 90 days in the Buffalo County Jail and four years of intensive supervised probation. He was given one day credit for time already served. He was approved for work release. Bolling must also pay $12,585.16 in restitution to the victim.
KEARNEY, NE

