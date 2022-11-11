KEARNEY — Hit The Bricks to shop small for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. Celebrate Small Business Saturday in Downtown Kearney on The Bricks the day after Black Friday. Small Business Saturday is the perfect time to finish holiday shopping, said Kelsey Anderson, downtown coordinator for the city of Kearney. “Let’s show our local small businesses how much we appreciate them and all of their hard work. Shop local. Shop small. Shop The Bricks!”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO