Read full article on original website
Related
Neighbors in this Florida community aren't too pleased with plans to turn golf course into 300-unit development
Neighbors who are on edge about a proposed 300-unit development for the vacant golf course in the Lakewood, Florida, neighborhood will hear the owners explain their plans at a meeting Thursday. But this time they want to talk, too. That’s because what they’re hearing so far has not made them...
The Abandoned Famous Florida House Is Now Underwater because of Hurricane Ian
The Cape Romano Dome House was an abandoned house consisting of six dome-shaped modules on stilts. The house is situated among the Ten Thousand Islands in Collier County, Florida, about 300 feet offshore from Cape Romano Island and south of Marco Island.
A Santa Fe jeweler covered her 1-bedroom house in foam so it would blend right in with the limestone cliffs it sits on. It's on the market for $899,000.
"I have not sold anything this unique before," one of the listing agents told Insider. "There is no other like it at all that I know of."
Comments / 0