ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvrr.com

Ralph’s Corner Bar exhibit honors beloved Moorhead bar

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County announces a new exhibit remembering Ralph’s Corner Bar, a popular social spot in downtown Moorhead. The bar was torn down in 2005 and there was a lot of pushback from regulars who frequented the bar. It...
MOORHEAD, MN
Hot 97-5

JUST ANNOUNCED: A Major Pop Artist Is Coming To North Dakota!

Dream of warmer days, and start planning your trip to Fargo; a major pop artist is coming to North Dakota next Summer. P!nk with special guests Brandi Carlile and KidCutUp will be performing at the Fargodome Saturday, August 19th. Tickets to the show go on sale next Monday (November 21st) at 10 am CT.
FARGO, ND
concordiacollege.edu

IN THE NEWS: Concordia Professor Works to Clear Misconceptions about ADHD

Reprinted with permission from Forum Communications and author Danielle Teigen. Years ago when Jane Indergaard’s son was in second grade, she and her husband began noticing some behavioral and academic issues, but they weren’t sure what to do. His teacher suggested he be tested for Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Chicago to play Bluestem in May

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – The Rock and Roll hall of fame band Chicago is coming to Moorhead. The first American band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades will appear at Bluestem Amphitheater on Sunday, May 21. Tickets go on sale Friday with a special online-only presale...
MOORHEAD, MN
wdayradionow.com

This Is How They Do "IT " - Minnkota Recycling

Join host Kevin Flynn as he dives into the nitty gritty of industries and learns from the experts what it takes to do “it”. In this episode Kevin goes for a ride to learn about the ins and outs of Recycling In Fargo North Dakota from staff at Minnkota Recycling. Sponsored by @Kost materials.
FARGO, ND
fargomonthly.com

A Look Inside the West Fargo Rustad Recreation Center

Find activities, fun and more at the Rustad Recreation Center, located in West Fargo. Inside the doors, you’ll find different spaces featuring activities for people of all ages. At the root of this multi-level facility, is the community. With no membership fees, individuals from West Fargo, Fargo, Moorhead and the surrounding communities are welcome to use the Rustad Recreation Center with a minimal user fee. Learn what makes this facility unique, and a local favorite!
WEST FARGO, ND
fargomonthly.com

Five Hot Upcoming Events in Fargo-Moorhead

Pride of Dakota provides local business owners with business development resources and marketing opportunities to be successful. Coming soon, Pride of Dakota is taking over the SCHEELS Arena to showcase over 200 Pride of Dakota members’ products. Support shopping locally when completing your holiday shopping list!. 2. Folkways Christkindlmarkt.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Car slides into Buffalo river near Moorhead

NEAR MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One driver is lucky a slide-off near Moorhead didn’t result in more serious injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says roads were snow covered along I-94 east of Moorhead by the Buffalo river around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Sgt. Jesse Grabow...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

NDSU professor set to retire after 55 years at school

(Fargo, ND) -- It is a literal end of an era for one professor at North Dakota State University. Michael M. Miller, director and bibliographer of the Germans from Russia Heritage Collection at the NDSU Libraries, is set to retire on December 1st after over 55 years at NDSU. An...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota airports see near pre-pandemic level passenger counts in September

(Fargo, ND) -- Passenger numbers at the state's commercial airports are on the rise. The State Aeronautics Commission says Hector International in Fargo enjoyed its best September ever with over 35-thousand passengers, a 3.6% increase. Five of North Dakota's commercial airports exceeded numbers from September 2019. Bismarck increased by just under ten percent, Dickinson's passenger numbers rose by over 26-percent and Williston spiked with a nearly 42-percent increase in passengers this September compared to 2019.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Crews trying to restore power in southeast North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are out and about in the southeast corner of North Dakota, trying to restore power to homes after the winter storm this week. The Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative announced Saturday that more than 400 customers are still without power in counties like Dickey, Ransom, Richland and Sargent.
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Former chairman of North Dakota Democratic-NPL remembered as skilled leader and devoted father

(Fargo, ND) -- The former chairman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL is being remembered not only as a skilled leader and lawyer but also as a loving father. "He couldn't have been a better dad. He was the kind of dad that was always around, whether it's watching football games or choir concerts or whatever it was that his kids were involved with. He was there. The kind of dad that manned the grill for hours at the lake cabin," said Mac Schneider.
FARGO, ND
fargomonthly.com

Chef Review | Josh Hanson

The next chef to review has a long history in the industry, and a special connection with his own restaurant. Meet Josh Hanson, Owner and Chef at Spanky’s Stone Hearth. Josh has been with Spanky’s since he was 16 years old. “My grandparents took me out to dinner...
FARGO, ND
Outsider.com

Early North Dakota Winter Storm Topples Driving Range Nets in Viral Video

A driving range in Fargo, North Dakota is making a few repairs after an early winter storm’s heavy ice toppled its nets late last week. A video obtained by The Weather Channel shows the winter storm dropping ice, which accumulated on the driving range’s nets. The built-up heavy ice then caused chunks of the netting to fall one after another in a domino-like way. Then a large section of the netting came crashing down at the end of the video.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Vehicle With 6 People Hits Tree, 1 Dead In Walsh County, ND

WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Wheatland, North Dakota man is dead after the vehicle he was in left a snow covered Walsh County 9 and hit a tree. Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Jason Schatzke died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Christopher Thompson of Grafton,...
WALSH COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County Republicans name Howe's replacement in State House

(Cass County, ND) -- A new state representative from rural Cass County is headed to Bismarck. Republican leaders appointed Jonathan Warrey to succeed Michael Howe. Howe resigned Wednesday after being elected as Secretary of State. Warrey is chief operating officer for an information technology and office equipment vendor. He will...
CASS COUNTY, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up

(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy