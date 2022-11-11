Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Ralph’s Corner Bar exhibit honors beloved Moorhead bar
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County announces a new exhibit remembering Ralph’s Corner Bar, a popular social spot in downtown Moorhead. The bar was torn down in 2005 and there was a lot of pushback from regulars who frequented the bar. It...
JUST ANNOUNCED: A Major Pop Artist Is Coming To North Dakota!
Dream of warmer days, and start planning your trip to Fargo; a major pop artist is coming to North Dakota next Summer. P!nk with special guests Brandi Carlile and KidCutUp will be performing at the Fargodome Saturday, August 19th. Tickets to the show go on sale next Monday (November 21st) at 10 am CT.
concordiacollege.edu
IN THE NEWS: Concordia Professor Works to Clear Misconceptions about ADHD
Reprinted with permission from Forum Communications and author Danielle Teigen. Years ago when Jane Indergaard’s son was in second grade, she and her husband began noticing some behavioral and academic issues, but they weren’t sure what to do. His teacher suggested he be tested for Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
froggyweb.com
Chicago to play Bluestem in May
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – The Rock and Roll hall of fame band Chicago is coming to Moorhead. The first American band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades will appear at Bluestem Amphitheater on Sunday, May 21. Tickets go on sale Friday with a special online-only presale...
wdayradionow.com
This Is How They Do "IT " - Minnkota Recycling
Join host Kevin Flynn as he dives into the nitty gritty of industries and learns from the experts what it takes to do “it”. In this episode Kevin goes for a ride to learn about the ins and outs of Recycling In Fargo North Dakota from staff at Minnkota Recycling. Sponsored by @Kost materials.
fargomonthly.com
A Look Inside the West Fargo Rustad Recreation Center
Find activities, fun and more at the Rustad Recreation Center, located in West Fargo. Inside the doors, you’ll find different spaces featuring activities for people of all ages. At the root of this multi-level facility, is the community. With no membership fees, individuals from West Fargo, Fargo, Moorhead and the surrounding communities are welcome to use the Rustad Recreation Center with a minimal user fee. Learn what makes this facility unique, and a local favorite!
fargomonthly.com
Five Hot Upcoming Events in Fargo-Moorhead
Pride of Dakota provides local business owners with business development resources and marketing opportunities to be successful. Coming soon, Pride of Dakota is taking over the SCHEELS Arena to showcase over 200 Pride of Dakota members’ products. Support shopping locally when completing your holiday shopping list!. 2. Folkways Christkindlmarkt.
kvrr.com
Comic With Sold Out Show Friday in Fargo Gets Stuck in Bismarck, Learns About “N.D. Nice”
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Comedian Bert Kreischer finds out all about North Dakota nice when his tour bus got stuck in the blizzard in Bismarck. “Hey Bismarck. If you got a snowplow I know you’re probably using it right now. We could use some help. We’re stuck outside Dan’s Supermarket,” Kreischer said on his Facebook stories.
valleynewslive.com
Car slides into Buffalo river near Moorhead
NEAR MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One driver is lucky a slide-off near Moorhead didn’t result in more serious injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says roads were snow covered along I-94 east of Moorhead by the Buffalo river around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Sgt. Jesse Grabow...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU professor set to retire after 55 years at school
(Fargo, ND) -- It is a literal end of an era for one professor at North Dakota State University. Michael M. Miller, director and bibliographer of the Germans from Russia Heritage Collection at the NDSU Libraries, is set to retire on December 1st after over 55 years at NDSU. An...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota airports see near pre-pandemic level passenger counts in September
(Fargo, ND) -- Passenger numbers at the state's commercial airports are on the rise. The State Aeronautics Commission says Hector International in Fargo enjoyed its best September ever with over 35-thousand passengers, a 3.6% increase. Five of North Dakota's commercial airports exceeded numbers from September 2019. Bismarck increased by just under ten percent, Dickinson's passenger numbers rose by over 26-percent and Williston spiked with a nearly 42-percent increase in passengers this September compared to 2019.
KFYR-TV
Crews trying to restore power in southeast North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are out and about in the southeast corner of North Dakota, trying to restore power to homes after the winter storm this week. The Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative announced Saturday that more than 400 customers are still without power in counties like Dickey, Ransom, Richland and Sargent.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Former chairman of North Dakota Democratic-NPL remembered as skilled leader and devoted father
(Fargo, ND) -- The former chairman of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL is being remembered not only as a skilled leader and lawyer but also as a loving father. "He couldn't have been a better dad. He was the kind of dad that was always around, whether it's watching football games or choir concerts or whatever it was that his kids were involved with. He was there. The kind of dad that manned the grill for hours at the lake cabin," said Mac Schneider.
fargomonthly.com
Chef Review | Josh Hanson
The next chef to review has a long history in the industry, and a special connection with his own restaurant. Meet Josh Hanson, Owner and Chef at Spanky’s Stone Hearth. Josh has been with Spanky’s since he was 16 years old. “My grandparents took me out to dinner...
Early North Dakota Winter Storm Topples Driving Range Nets in Viral Video
A driving range in Fargo, North Dakota is making a few repairs after an early winter storm’s heavy ice toppled its nets late last week. A video obtained by The Weather Channel shows the winter storm dropping ice, which accumulated on the driving range’s nets. The built-up heavy ice then caused chunks of the netting to fall one after another in a domino-like way. Then a large section of the netting came crashing down at the end of the video.
kvrr.com
Vehicle With 6 People Hits Tree, 1 Dead In Walsh County, ND
WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Wheatland, North Dakota man is dead after the vehicle he was in left a snow covered Walsh County 9 and hit a tree. Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Jason Schatzke died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Christopher Thompson of Grafton,...
kfgo.com
Emergency personnel respond to multiple icy road-related accidents in F-M metro Monday
FARGO (KFGO) – Authorities on both sides of the Minnesota and North Dakota border in the F-M metro are warning drivers to buckle up, slow down, and skip the cruise control this morning after responding to a number of accidents in the area. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Republicans name Howe's replacement in State House
(Cass County, ND) -- A new state representative from rural Cass County is headed to Bismarck. Republican leaders appointed Jonathan Warrey to succeed Michael Howe. Howe resigned Wednesday after being elected as Secretary of State. Warrey is chief operating officer for an information technology and office equipment vendor. He will...
University of North Dakota defeats South Dakota with three straight touchdown passes
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster threw three straight touchdown passes to propel North Dakota to a 28-19 win over South Dakota in a Missouri Valley Conference battle Saturday. Shuster hit Bo Belquist from two yards out with 10 seconds left in the first half to give the Fighting Hawks the lead, 14-13, at […]
wdayradionow.com
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up
(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
